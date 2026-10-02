THUNDER BAY – MUNICIPAL ELECTION ANALYSIS – October 1, 2026 – Thunder Bay voters face an unusually large number of choices for mayor.

Ten names were certified for the October 26 ballot, although Shane Judge has ended his active campaign, however it was too late to have his name removed.

While many are writing and endorsing candidates, at NetNewsLedger since 2007 it has remained our policy not to endorse candidates. During that time, it has been very interesting at times, we have had people who are determined that we have candidates who we prefer.

One of the hardest and most important truths in a democracy is that people are allowed their views, and their opinions, and their right to express them. That doesn’t me freedom to say anything. Civil court cases have proven that over the years.

There are times when we have – over articles posted had people accuse NetNewsLedger of being “socialist”, or “right wing” – Liberal, Conservative or New Democrat – and sometimes over the same article.

We have does an overview on this campaign and the candidates running. Here is that overview, we trust in the judgement of the voters of Thunder Bay to cast their choice.

The field in this election includes two long-serving former or current councillors, business owners, a former municipal utility chief executive, a former City manager of licensing and enforcement, a food-security leader, a youth advocate, a construction specialist, and an outsider candidate.

That variety is useful, but it can also make comparison difficult.

Running a business is not the same as governing a city. Working inside a municipality is not the same as winning public support. Community compassion is essential, but the mayor must also understand budgets, legislation, infrastructure, labour relations and how to build a majority around the council table.

NetNewsLedger’s approach: This analysis does not declare one candidate to be the most qualified or endorse a preferred choice. The candidates bring different combinations of council experience, executive management, business knowledge, community service, technical expertise and municipal administration.

Those backgrounds answer different parts of the mayor’s job, but none removes the need for careful public scrutiny.

The purpose is to help voters compare those records fairly. Long experience can provide valuable knowledge, but it can also connect a candidate to unresolved problems.

A fresh perspective can bring new ideas, but it may come with a steep municipal learning curve. Voters must decide which balance of continuity, change, judgment and leadership they want at City Hall.

First, What Job Are Voters Hiring For?

Thunder Bay’s next mayor will chair a 13-member council, represent the city at home and outside the region, help set priorities, advocate to other governments and lead public discussion during crises.

The office now carries additional importance because Thunder Bay is a strong-mayor municipality. According to the City’s description of strong mayor powers, the mayor can have a major role in the budget, the organizational structure, senior staffing, council committees and matters connected to provincial priorities.

Some of those powers can be delegated, but voters should still judge each candidate’s temperament as well as their policy ideas.

The City’s current strategic plan identifies Truth and Reconciliation, safety and well-being, growth, and sustainability as core priorities.

A serious mayoral platform should therefore address more than taxes and potholes. It should explain how the candidate will work with Indigenous governments and organizations, respond to homelessness and addiction, protect infrastructure, grow the assessment base, manage long-term costs and report measurable results.

How This Analysis Was Done

This review examined the City of Thunder Bay’s certified candidate profiles, campaign websites, public interviews, the September 29 Chamber of Commerce forum, official municipal records and relevant court or integrity-commissioner records.

Candidate biographies and campaign platforms are self-promotional documents. They are useful for understanding priorities, but they are not independent proof that a promise is affordable or achievable.

Where a candidate has provided little current information, this analysis says so rather than filling the gap with assumptions.

The Candidate Field at a Glance in Alphabetical Order

Candidate Most relevant strength Main weakness or unanswered question Donald Baxter Community-minded outsider perspective Too little public platform or governance evidence for a full assessment Maureen (Moe) Comuzzi Business operations, budgeting, housing-market knowledge and consensus leadership No elected or municipal-administration experience Peter Diedrich Executive management, engineering, finance, technology and economic development No elected experience and a serious past Tbaytel judgment issue voters must weigh Trevor Giertuga Twenty-five years of direct council, budget and intergovernmental experience Must answer for the City’s continuing problems, and show he can deliver more than incremental change Shane Judge Municipal reporting experience and several specific reform ideas Ended his active campaign and says he cannot give the job the required time and energy Volker Kromm Collaborative non-profit leadership, food security, and regional First Nations relationships Platform remains broad and he has no elected municipal or large public-budget record Peter Panetta Long record of direct work with vulnerable youth Limited current platform, no City profile and low participation in major campaign comparisons Aldo Ruberto Sixteen years on council plus business, property and board experience Past communication concerns, including an Integrity Commissioner finding Wolfgang Schoor Construction, project-management and infrastructure knowledge Most qualifications are self-reported, with little municipal-finance or coalition-building record Doug Vincent Forty years in public service, including work inside several municipalities No elected experience and a limited detailed public platform

Donald Baxter: The Outsider With Too Little Public Detail

Strengths: Baxter brings an outsider’s perspective and has been publicly associated with animal rescue and community service. That can reflect empathy, persistence and an understanding of residents who feel unseen by institutions.

Weaknesses: The City lists no submitted candidate profile for Baxter. He did not attend the September 29 Chamber forum, and reporting on the strong-mayor question says he did not respond to repeated interview requests.

There is not enough verified public information about his budget plan, infrastructure priorities, housing policy, management experience or approach to Indigenous relations.

Assessment: An outsider can be a good mayor, but voters still need evidence of readiness. On the material publicly available, Baxter has not yet made a detailed case that he can direct a large municipal organization or build a governing coalition.

Maureen (Moe) Comuzzi: Business Discipline and Consensus

Strengths: Comuzzi presents a substantial management profile from outside municipal government. Her campaign says she has more than 30 years of experience across food service, automotive, real estate and business operations. She identifies direct experience with budgets, forecasting, staff management and long-term planning.

Her published priorities are also more specific than they were at the start of the campaign. They include a data-based multi-year roads plan, coordinated underground and road work, faster housing approvals, development of the Costco-Innova Park corridor, Pool 6 partnerships and plain-language public reporting.

She supports the Smart Growth Action Plan and says the mayor should lead council rather than replace it. Her commitment to consensus is a meaningful safeguard in a strong-mayor system.

Weaknesses: Comuzzi has not held elected municipal office or worked in senior municipal administration. A City budget is not a business balance sheet: many services are statutory, politically contested or delivered without a profit motive. She could face a steep learning curve involving the Municipal Act, planning rules, public-sector labour relations, procurement, open-meeting rules and the division between council and administration.

Her platform is practical, but it needs more measurable targets. Voters should ask for numbers and timelines on road spending, permit turnaround, housing starts and savings. Her public material should also say more about Thunder Bay’s Truth and Reconciliation obligations and the City’s relationship with Fort William First Nation and regional Indigenous organizations.

Assessment: Comuzzi is a credible candidate with business experience, discipline and a collaborative style. She offers less municipal fluency than Giertuga, Ruberto or Vincent, and less large-organization executive depth than Diedrich, but she makes a serious case for competent fresh leadership.

Peter Diedrich: Executive Experience, With a Serious Judgment Question

Strengths: Diedrich presents a broad executive and technical resume. Public reporting and his campaign biography describe experience as an electrical engineer, a venture-capital executive, a senior Bell/BCE strategist, a chief financial officer, a consultant on large international projects and a Lakehead University instructor. He served as president and CEO of Tbaytel from 2006 to 2008.

His six-part platform is the most structured in the race. It covers economic growth, City operations, infrastructure, public safety, homelessness and housing. He emphasizes milestones, performance reporting, asset inventories, faster approvals and clearer responsibility for outcomes. Those are useful disciplines for a City facing an infrastructure gap and repeated project delays.

Diedrich is also willing to discuss trade-offs that other candidates sometimes avoid. He has said the City must decide what it will stop doing when services are not financially sustainable. That is difficult but honest. The weakness in that position is that he has not yet identified the affected services, the expected savings or the residents who would carry the burden.

Weaknesses: Diedrich has not served on council. Corporate transformation can be directed from the top; municipal government normally requires public process, legal notice, recorded votes and support from other elected members. His success would depend on whether he can convert executive urgency into democratic coalition-building.

Voters must also examine the Tbaytel record. A hiring decision Diedrich made as CEO was central to Colistro v. Tbaytel, 2019 ONCA 197. The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the finding that the employee had been constructively dismissed and left the related damages in place. The court record describes Tbaytel’s treatment of the employee in severe terms. Diedrich was not personally named as a defendant, but the decision to continue with the hiring was his as CEO. In a 2026 interview, he said he owns the decision and its consequences.

Owning a serious mistake is better than denying it. It does not remove the relevance of the episode. The mayor may exercise influence over senior staffing and organizational culture, so judgment, workplace safety and trust are central qualifications.

Assessment: Diedrich offers significant executive, finance and change-management experience. Voters must weigh that background against his lack of elected-governance experience and the documented Tbaytel management controversy. The central question is whether his executive approach would translate effectively into transparent, collaborative municipal leadership.

Trevor Giertuga: The Most Municipal Experience, and the Burden of the Record

Strengths: Giertuga was first elected in 2000 and has served seven consecutive terms. No other active candidate approaches his experience with City budgets, bylaws, closed and open meeting rules, capital planning, agencies, boards and negotiations with other governments. He currently chairs the Growth Standing Committee and links his campaign to the City’s Smart Growth work.

His earlier career as a registered nurse adds experience in high-pressure decision-making and service to vulnerable people. His campaign focuses on growth, the tax base, safer streets, infrastructure and family supports. He says he would favour collaborative leadership and would largely limit the use of strong-mayor powers.

This matters because the mayor cannot deliver a program alone. The person in the chair must know how to move an agenda, recognize a weak staff report, bring councillors toward compromise and maintain working relationships with provincial, federal and Indigenous leaders.

Weaknesses: Twenty-five years on council also means Giertuga cannot run as a candidate of change. Thunder Bay’s infrastructure gap, slow growth, tax pressure, homelessness, downtown disorder and repeated governance frustration all developed during his tenure in office.

He should identify where he opposed the status quo, what he changed, what did not work and why the public should expect a different pace with him as mayor.

His platform is clear in direction but lighter than Diedrich’s or Comuzzi’s on deadlines, costs and performance measures. It also needs a stronger, stand-alone account of Indigenous partnership and Truth and Reconciliation, which the City’s strategic plan treats as a central responsibility rather than a side issue.

Assessment: Giertuga is the lowest-risk choice for immediate municipal competence. The question is not whether he understands the system. He does. The question is whether he will use that knowledge to produce faster, more transparent results rather than preserve familiar processes.

Shane Judge: Still on the Ballot, No Longer Actively Campaigning

Strengths: Judge brought decades of journalism and municipal reporting experience. His profile offered several concrete proposals, including making roads a standing priority, consolidating back-office services, digitizing City processes, coordinating housing work with Indigenous housing providers and investing future Tbaytel dividends after the road backlog is addressed.

Weaknesses: Judge announced on September 14 that he was ending his campaign for personal reasons. He said he could not devote the time and energy needed to make the changes he had hoped to pursue. His name remains on the ballot because the withdrawal came after the deadline.

Assessment: Whatever the merits of his proposals, Judge has told voters he is not able to perform the job as required. He should therefore not be treated as an active option.

Volker Kromm: Community Leadership and Regional Relationships

Strengths: Kromm’s clearest evidence is his community-leadership record. He says he spent 16 years building the Regional Food Distribution Association into a regional food-security centre and developing relationships with rural and remote First Nations. Earlier work in forestry, systems analysis, project management and continuous improvement adds operational depth.

That background is highly relevant to Thunder Bay’s social challenges. Kromm has direct knowledge of food insecurity, poverty, partnership building and the limits of fragmented services. His emphasis on collaboration and consensus is well suited to the mayor’s chair.

Weaknesses: His four themes – affordability, leadership, security and sustainability – remain broad. His public platform provides fewer costed steps, deadlines and measurable outcomes than voters should expect from a mayoral candidate. Leading a respected charity demonstrates valuable skills, but it is different from governing a municipality with complex collective agreements, regulated services, debt, reserves and major capital assets.

Kromm has said he would retain strong-mayor powers without promising to use them. Voters should ask him to define the exact threshold, public notice and reporting process he would apply before exercising those powers.

Assessment: Kromm brings substantial knowledge of social needs, partnership building and regional Indigenous relationships. His public case would be clearer with a more detailed financial and operational plan.

Peter Panetta: A Strong Youth Advocate, But Not Yet a Complete Mayoral Case

Strengths: Panetta founded the Underground Gym and Youth Centre, which provides free activities and meals to young people. His work demonstrates sustained commitment to vulnerable youth, prevention and community mentorship. The organization also offers Indigenous cultural programming.

That experience gives Panetta an important perspective on poverty, youth development and the human consequences of policy. He has also run for mayor before and has consistently argued that City Hall should pay more attention to youth, mental health and homelessness.

For voters looking for change, Panetta is not a politician and it could be argued that is his greatest strength.

Weaknesses: The City lists no current candidate profile for Panetta. He did not attend the Chamber forum and did not respond to reporting on the use of strong-mayor powers. His current public material does not present a detailed municipal budget, infrastructure, governance or economic-development plan.

Assessment: Panetta’s community contribution is significant. The public evidence does not yet show the full financial, legal and organizational preparation needed to lead the City.

Aldo Ruberto: Broad Council and Business Experience, With Communication Risks

Strengths: Ruberto served 16 years as an at-large councillor from 2006 to 2022. He sat on the District Social Services Administration Board, business-improvement bodies, recruitment committees and poverty-reduction work. He also cites more than 40 years in business, property development and management.

Ruberto can point to the waterfront as a major project he supported despite early opposition. He understands how council, administration, boards and community groups interact. He also argues that a mayor should mentor new councillors and ensure that elected officials, not administration alone, set direction.

Weaknesses: In 2022, the City’s Integrity Commissioner found that he breached the Code of Conduct by posting unsubstantiated explanations about an incident at a homeless encampment while it was under police investigation. The report said the comments spread speculation and misinformation. Council later reversed the pay sanction.

Ruberto says his words were heartfelt and has defended his intentions. Ruberto states he speaks from the heart and his love for the city is his strongest trait.

A mayor, however, speaks for the whole city and must communicate carefully during active investigations and emergencies. His willingness to consider strong-mayor powers as an emergency tool also requires clear limits.

Assessment: Ruberto brings considerable council and business exposure. His principal weakness is not knowledge of City Hall; it is whether his communication style and past judgment fit a role requiring restraint, precision and trust.

Wolfgang Schoor: Technical and Construction Experience

Strengths: Schoor presents himself as a construction professional, master carpenter, superintendent, project manager and student of planning, ergonomics and building science. He argues that Thunder Bay needs disciplined project control based on cost, safety, maintenance and on-time delivery.

That is a relevant lens for a city with aging roads, water systems, buildings and a large infrastructure deficit. At the Chamber forum, he stressed stronger construction standards and the need to keep skilled workers and families in Thunder Bay.

Weaknesses: Much of Schoor’s education and experience is described by the candidate himself and has not been fully corroborated in the public sources reviewed for this article. He has not demonstrated elected municipal experience or a record of managing a comparable public budget. His campaign needs clearer costing, priorities and evidence that he can build agreement among 12 independently elected councillors.

Assessment: Schoor brings practical infrastructure knowledge, but the public case for overall mayoral readiness is incomplete.

Doug Vincent: Strong Municipal Administration Knowledge

Strengths: Vincent says he has 40 years in public service, divided between natural-resources protection and work in four municipalities. He previously served as Thunder Bay’s manager of licensing and enforcement and says he advised more than 10 councils. That gives him valuable knowledge of bylaws, enforcement, administrative reports and how elected decisions are implemented.

His priorities centre on community safety, infrastructure and social issues. At the Chamber forum he proposed a streamlined, single point of contact to move matters through the City. His administrative experience could help him identify where process breaks down.

Weaknesses: Advising councils is not the same as leading one. Vincent has not held elected office, and the mayor must explain decisions publicly, negotiate compromise and accept political accountability. His platform is not yet detailed enough on taxes, housing delivery, reconciliation or performance targets.

He has also declined to promise that he would not use strong-mayor powers. That is not automatically a flaw, but a former administrator seeking enhanced executive authority should give voters a precise statement about checks, consultation and public reporting.

Assessment: Vincent’s municipal-operations background may be more substantial than his low campaign profile suggests. He has not yet demonstrated elected coalition-building, and his public platform requires further development.

How the Leading Experience Profiles Differ

The candidates cannot be compared on one measure alone. Several bring relevant experience from different settings:

Direct municipal governance: Trevor Giertuga offers long council, budget and intergovernmental experience.

Trevor Giertuga offers long council, budget and intergovernmental experience. Executive management and finance: Peter Diedrich offers corporate, technical and organizational-change experience.

Peter Diedrich offers corporate, technical and organizational-change experience. Business and consensus building: Moe Comuzzi offers private-sector management and a collaborative leadership approach.

Moe Comuzzi offers private-sector management and a collaborative leadership approach. Community service and social needs: Volker Kromm offers food-security leadership and regional partnership experience.

Volker Kromm offers food-security leadership and regional partnership experience. Former council and small business: Aldo Ruberto combines elected experience with property and business management.

Aldo Ruberto combines elected experience with property and business management. Municipal administration: Doug Vincent offers experience implementing bylaws and advising councils from inside local government.

This analysis does not identify a single superior skill set. Giertuga’s council experience may appeal to voters seeking continuity and immediate municipal familiarity, but it also ties him to the City’s existing record. Diedrich’s executive background may appeal to voters seeking structural change, but his lack of elected experience and the Tbaytel judgment require scrutiny.

Comuzzi offers private-sector management and a fresh perspective, but she would face a municipal learning curve. Kromm brings direct knowledge of social needs and regional partnerships, but needs more detailed costing. Ruberto knows council and business, but voters must consider his communication record. Vincent knows municipal administration, but has not held elected office. Panetta brings valuable youth-service experience, while Schoor emphasizes construction and infrastructure; both still need fuller citywide platforms. Baxter has not released enough detail for a complete comparison, and Judge is no longer actively campaigning.

The decision therefore depends on the type of leadership voters believe Thunder Bay needs and the risks they are prepared to accept. Every active candidate should be judged on measurable commitments, the ability to work with council and the discipline to use strong-mayor powers transparently.

The Biggest Weakness Across the Whole Field

Too many platforms remain general. The candidates agree on growth, safer streets, better roads, housing and accountability.

Those are goals, but they are not yet plans.

Before voting, residents should ask every active candidate for five items:

Their maximum acceptable 2027 property-tax increase and the service changes required to meet it. Three measurable first-year targets, with costs and reporting dates. The exact circumstances in which they would use strong-mayor powers. A specific plan for working with Fort William First Nation, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Matawa, Grand Council Treaty #3 and urban Indigenous organizations. A clear division between what the City can deliver on homelessness, addiction and public safety and what must be funded by Ontario or Canada.

The final decision should not come from a slogan or the longest resume alone.

Voters should look for competence, restraint, experience, urgency, public trust and the ability to build enough council support to turn promises into decisions.

Voting Information

Online voting runs from October 19 to October 26. Advance polls are scheduled for October 19 and October 21. Election Day is Monday, October 26. Voters should confirm current details through the City of Thunder Bay election page.

NetNewsLedger offers each candidate the opportunity to submit their Candidates’s Ledgers for publishing verbatim on the site. Contact newsroom@netnewsledger.com.