Generation Mining starts Marathon construction as Rainy River drilling, Ring of Fire road work, rare-earth M&A and major global gold and copper developments shape the mining week.

THUNDER BAY – MINING NEWS – Friday, October 2, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario has the week’s most important Canadian mining development: Generation Mining says crews have started early construction at its Marathon copper-palladium project.

That milestone moves Marathon beyond financing announcements and into physical site work. It also arrives during a week of major international deal activity, including a signed but conditional rare-earth acquisition, a rejected A$38.7-billion gold takeover proposal and a possible path toward reopening the suspended Cobre Panama copper mine.

For Northwestern Ontario, the message is straightforward. Capital is moving toward projects that can supply copper, precious metals and strategic minerals, but investors and communities still need to separate work happening today from forecasts, proposals and political promises.

The Week at a Glance

Construction underway: Generation Mining has started early works at Marathon after posting construction-phase financial assurance.

Generation Mining has started early works at Marathon after posting construction-phase financial assurance. Regional drilling: Coeur Mining reported high-grade, estimated true-width gold intersections at Rainy River.

Coeur Mining reported high-grade, estimated true-width gold intersections at Rainy River. Ring of Fire infrastructure: Ontario and Webequie First Nation selected Sigfusson Northern as construction manager for the Webequie Supply Road.

Ontario and Webequie First Nation selected Sigfusson Northern as construction manager for the Webequie Supply Road. Critical-mineral trade: The ports of Churchill and Rotterdam signed an agreement to pursue new Canadian-European supply chains.

The ports of Churchill and Rotterdam signed an agreement to pursue new Canadian-European supply chains. Conditional acquisition: Lynas Rare Earths and Meteoric Resources signed a binding implementation deed for a proposed A$968-million all-share transaction.

Lynas Rare Earths and Meteoric Resources signed a binding implementation deed for a proposed A$968-million all-share transaction. Rejected proposal: Northern Star rejected Gold Fields’ conditional, non-binding A$38.7-billion takeover approach.

Northern Star rejected Gold Fields’ conditional, non-binding A$38.7-billion takeover approach. Possible mine restart: A Panamanian commission was reported to favour a state partnership with First Quantum, but no final restart decision or agreement has been announced.

A Panamanian commission was reported to favour a state partnership with First Quantum, but no final restart decision or agreement has been announced. International drilling: Austral Gold reported a 95-metre gold-equivalent interval in Chile, but the interval is a down-hole length and true width is not known.

Northwestern Ontario Lead: Generation Mining Starts Construction at Marathon

Generation Mining announced on October 1 that construction has started at its 100-per-cent-owned Marathon copper-palladium project.

The work is at the early-works stage. The company says the program will run through the fourth quarter of 2026 and into 2027. It includes road and entrance upgrades, clearing at the plant site and initial pit footprint, early water-management structures, camp expansion, a temporary fuel farm, site offices, aggregate production, temporary power and environmental controls.

Generation Mining has posted a C$6.5-million bond for the construction phase of its closure plan. The company also expects initial payments of about C$30 million to secure about C$150 million of mining and processing equipment. The list includes the primary crusher, grinding and regrind mills, flotation equipment, thickeners, plant buildings and cranes.

This follows the financing package announced in September. Generation said it had assembled approximately C$1.3 billion in construction financing, including a C$340-million final funding component. The company subsequently closed a C$200-million public share offering and a C$40-million concurrent private placement. The broader package also included debt, streaming, equipment leasing, surety support and a proposed C$100-million subordinated convertible-note financing.

Glencore also entered an offtake agreement for Marathon’s polymetallic copper concentrate. The planned route includes processing at Glencore’s Horne smelter and CCR refinery in Quebec. An offtake agreement provides a buyer for future production; it is not proof that future output, grades, recoveries or delivery dates will match company forecasts.

Why Marathon’s Construction Start Matters

Early works are more meaningful than another planning announcement. Contractors can now see defined packages involving earthworks, roads, camp services, aggregate, power, water systems, equipment and environmental monitoring. That creates potential work for businesses from Thunder Bay through the North Shore and Greenstone area.

The next test is execution. Large mining projects can still face cost inflation, labour shortages, equipment delays, permitting conditions, difficult ground, weather and commodity-price changes. Generation’s statement that equipment is expected to be secured at or below its feasibility-study budget remains a company expectation until contracts are finalized and delivered.

The November 2024 feasibility study estimated a C$1.07-billion net present value at a six-per-cent discount rate, a 28-per-cent internal rate of return and a 1.9-year payback. It also described a 13-year mine life. Those are study results based on assumptions and trailing metal prices, not guaranteed economic outcomes.

Rainy River Drilling Tests Mine-Life Growth

Coeur Mining’s September 22 exploration update reported several strong gold intersections at the Rainy River mine in Northwestern Ontario.

Reported underground expansion results included:

8.1 metres grading 14.8 grams per tonne gold and 3 grams per tonne silver in the ODM Main Zone;

7.9 metres grading 10.8 grams per tonne gold and 5 grams per tonne silver in the ODM Main Zone;

5.8 metres grading 43.6 grams per tonne gold and 13 grams per tonne silver in Zone 17; and

10.5 metres grading 5.6 grams per tonne gold and 1 gram per tonne silver in Zone 17.

Unlike many exploration releases, Coeur identifies these intervals as estimated true widths. The company says drilling extended the ODM Main Zone by more than 150 metres down plunge and Zone 17 by more than 200 metres. It also reported 6 metres grading 4.8 grams per tonne gold from near-surface drilling between planned open pits.

Coeur’s 2026 Rainy River exploration budget is approximately US$18 million. The company planned about 64 kilometres of underground core drilling and had completed 43 kilometres in 51 holes by August 30.

The results may support future resource conversion, pit evaluation and mine-life work. They do not, on their own, add mineral reserves or prove that every mineralized area will be mined economically.

Webequie Supply Road Contract Moves Ring of Fire Access Forward

Ontario and Webequie First Nation announced on September 29 that Sigfusson Northern Ltd. has been selected as construction manager for the Webequie Supply Road.

The planned 107-kilometre all-season road would connect Webequie First Nation with the McFaulds Lake area. Ontario says it is scheduled to open by November 2030. The road is intended to improve community access and support exploration and potential mining in the Ring of Fire.

Selecting a construction manager is an important project milestone, but it is not approval for any specific mine. Individual mining projects still require their own engineering, financing, regulatory decisions, environmental work and agreements with affected First Nations.

The community-led structure also matters. Webequie First Nation is the road proponent. That does not remove wider questions about cumulative effects, downstream waters, construction performance, costs or the interests of other Indigenous communities.

Canada-Europe Trade: Churchill and Rotterdam Sign Critical-Minerals Agreement

The Indigenous- and community-owned Arctic Gateway Group and the Port of Rotterdam announced an agreement on September 28 to pursue new trade in critical minerals, energy and other products.

The agreement calls for the ports to connect Canadian producers with European buyers, share expertise and identify supply-chain improvements. Churchill handled zinc concentrate and Manitoba potash during its 2026 shipping season.

This is a cooperation agreement, not a guaranteed shipping contract or a commitment to build a mine, railway expansion or processing plant. Its importance is strategic: Canadian miners are looking for more routes to customers outside the United States, while Europe is seeking more secure supplies of critical raw materials.

For Northwestern Ontario, Churchill is not a direct replacement for Great Lakes or rail routes through southern Canada. It does show that northern transportation corridors are being treated as part of national mineral strategy. The same lesson applies locally: deposits do not become mines without dependable roads, power, rail, ports and processing capacity.

International M&A: Lynas Signs Conditional Deal for Meteoric

Lynas Rare Earths and Meteoric Resources have signed a binding scheme implementation deed under which Lynas proposes to acquire all Meteoric shares. The October 1 ASX announcement places an implied fully diluted equity value of approximately A$968 million on the transaction, based on Lynas’s 60-day volume-weighted average share price.

Meteoric shareholders would receive 0.0207 Lynas shares for each Meteoric share and would own about 5.9 per cent of the combined company after implementation. The deal would give Lynas control of the Caldeira rare-earth project in Brazil.

This acquisition has not closed. It remains subject to a favourable independent expert opinion, Meteoric shareholder approval, court approval, Brazilian regulatory approval and other conditions. A shareholder meeting is expected in January 2027, with implementation targeted for March 2027 if the conditions are met.

The deal is significant because it shows how aggressively established producers are seeking non-Chinese sources of both light and heavy rare earths. That competition may help Canadian projects attract customers and government attention, but it also raises the standard: buyers want scale, credible metallurgy, financeable studies and reliable permitting.

Gold Fields Proposal Rejected: No Northern Star Deal

Northern Star Resources confirmed on September 28 that it rejected an unsolicited, conditional and non-binding takeover proposal from Gold Fields.

The proposal offered 0.3125 Gold Fields shares plus A$7.25 in cash for each Northern Star share. It implied an equity value of A$38.7 billion when submitted, but the share component meant the value had fallen to approximately A$36.1 billion by September 25.

Northern Star’s board said the proposal undervalued the company and carried completion and jurisdictional risk. Gold Fields has continued to argue for talks, but there is no binding agreement and no completed transaction.

The broader signal is consolidation pressure. Building a major new copper or gold mine can require billions of dollars and many years. Large producers are therefore considering acquisitions as well as new construction. Canadian companies with long-life deposits may attract attention, but a takeover headline should never be treated as a completed deal until agreements, approvals and closing conditions are satisfied.

Cobre Panama: A Recommendation Is Not a Restart

Reuters reported on September 30, citing unnamed sources, that a Panamanian government commission would recommend restarting Cobre Panama through a state partnership with Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals.

The mine has been suspended since 2023 after Panama’s Supreme Court ruled its contract unconstitutional. Reuters reported that the commission was considering a model in which a state entity would hold the concession while First Quantum retained operating control. A possible 60-to-65-per-cent First Quantum interest had been discussed.

No final government decision, joint-venture agreement or mine restart was announced in the report. Panama’s president would make the decision, and any new arrangement would have to address legal, political, environmental and public-confidence issues.

The story matters to copper markets because Cobre Panama accounted for about one per cent of global copper output before closing. For Canada, it also illustrates the political and legal risk faced by miners operating abroad.

International Drill Result: Austral Gold Reports 95 Metres at Guanaco

Austral Gold reported initial results from 23 reverse-circulation holes at the Los Nanos area of its Guanaco mine in Chile. The September 28 release highlighted:

95 metres grading 1.10 grams per tonne gold equivalent, including 3 metres grading 8.11 grams per tonne gold equivalent;

20 metres grading 3.12 grams per tonne gold equivalent; and

15 metres grading 3.33 grams per tonne gold equivalent.

These are down-hole lengths, not true widths. Austral says true widths have not been determined and are expected to be narrower. Los Nanos is not included in the current life-of-mine plan, and the results do not establish a new reserve or an economic mining decision.

Gold Market: Strong Price, High Volatility

Spot gold was quoted at approximately US$4,165.29 an ounce at 2:08 p.m. EDT on October 1, while December U.S. futures settled at US$4,202.30. Reuters reported that gold had still fallen more than six per cent during September.

High prices can improve project margins and financing interest, but volatility matters. A strong spot price does not automatically make an exploration result economic. Development decisions depend on long-term price assumptions, recovery, capital cost, operating cost, permitting, taxes and financing.

What This Week Means for Northwestern Ontario

Marathon is the clearest near-term opportunity. Early construction should create demand for contractors, trades, equipment, accommodation, transportation, environmental services and Indigenous businesses. The important question is now whether the project can move from early works through full construction on budget and on schedule.

Rainy River shows the value of drilling around an existing operation. Discoveries near a mill can have a shorter path to production than remote greenfield deposits, although technical studies and reserve conversion are still required.

The Webequie road decision underlines the link between community infrastructure and mineral development in the Far North. It also reinforces that successful development depends on Indigenous leadership, meaningful consultation, environmental protection and agreements that produce durable community benefits.

Finally, the Churchill-Rotterdam agreement, the Lynas-Meteoric proposal and the international competition for copper all point in the same direction. Critical-mineral policy is becoming trade policy, infrastructure policy and national-security policy. Northwestern Ontario has the geology to participate, but projects must also prove that they can be financed, permitted, built, operated and closed responsibly.

RockHawks Watch List

Final Marathon procurement contracts, construction progress and any updated capital-cost disclosure;

Results from Coeur’s remaining Rainy River drilling and any year-end resource update;

Webequie Supply Road construction packages, timelines and Indigenous procurement opportunities;

Whether Gold Fields submits a revised Northern Star proposal;

Meteoric shareholder documents, the independent expert report and regulatory decisions on the Lynas scheme;

A formal decision from Panama on Cobre Panama, rather than reports based on sources;

Whether the Churchill-Rotterdam agreement produces firm customer, rail, terminal or shipping commitments; and

Gold-price volatility following U.S. economic data and interest-rate decisions.

This report is for news and general information. It is not investment advice. Drill results, resource estimates, economic studies, construction schedules and production forecasts are company-reported unless otherwise stated. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.