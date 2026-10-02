Alcohol recovery: treatments that work, safe withdrawal, staying sober and Thunder Bay support options

THUNDER BAY — Recovery from alcohol addiction is possible. Effective treatment can include medication, counselling, peer support and practical changes to daily life. The right combination depends on the person’s health, drinking history, home environment and goals.

For people in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the first step can be a conversation with a family doctor, nurse practitioner or addiction clinic. A person does not have to wait for a crisis—or lose everything—before seeking help.

The issues with addiction in our community are severe. Dealing with them is often blanketed with anger, platitudes or outright racism. None of those make a positive difference.

An essential safety warning: someone who is physically dependent on alcohol should get medical advice before stopping abruptly or sharply reducing their drinking.

Alcohol withdrawal can cause seizures, severe confusion and other life-threatening complications.

What Are the Most Successful Treatments?

There is no single treatment that works best for everyone. The strongest evidence supports several approaches: medications that reduce heavy drinking or help maintain abstinence, structured counselling, and continuing recovery support.

Canadian clinical guidance recommends offering naltrexone or acamprosate to adults with moderate to severe alcohol use disorder, alongside appropriate psychosocial support.

Treatment should reflect the person’s goals and medical needs.

Success also needs a clear definition.

Staying completely alcohol-free, reducing heavy drinking, improving health and rebuilding relationships are related outcomes, but they are not identical. A program’s advertised “success rate” is difficult to judge without knowing what it measures and how long people were followed.

Start With a Safe Withdrawal Plan

People who develop shaking, sweating, nausea or anxiety when alcohol wears off—or who drink to relieve those symptoms—may be physically dependent.

A clinician needs to know how much and how often the person drinks, when they last drank, whether they have experienced withdrawal before, and what medications or other substances they use.

Seizures, hallucinations or severe confusion after reducing or stopping alcohol require emergency care. Call 911.

Symptoms can worsen after drinking has stopped; an initially manageable period does not guarantee that withdrawal will remain mild.

Some people can receive supervised outpatient withdrawal care. Others need a medically monitored setting. Do not attempt a home detox using someone else’s sedatives or a self-designed alcohol taper. Clinical assessment helps determine the safest setting and treatment.

Ask About Medication for Alcohol Addiction

Medication is an important treatment option that many people do not know exists.

Medication How it can help Important considerations Naltrexone Can reduce the urge to drink and the risk of returning to heavy drinking. It is unsuitable for people currently using opioids, including some prescription pain medicines. Liver health also needs assessment. Acamprosate Can help maintain abstinence after a person has stopped drinking. Kidney function affects whether it can be used safely.

CAMH identifies both as evidence-supported treatments. Neither replaces medical management of dangerous withdrawal. A prescriber should review health conditions, medications and treatment goals before choosing an option.

These medications are not addictive. Taking prescribed treatment for alcohol use disorder is a legitimate part of recovery.

Counselling Builds Skills for Life Without Alcohol

Stopping drinking removes alcohol. Counselling helps a person handle the situations and feelings that previously led to drinking.

Cognitive behavioural therapy, often called CBT, teaches people to recognize triggers, challenge unhelpful thoughts and practise different responses.

Motivational approaches help people work through mixed feelings about change and develop goals they can act on. Family or couples counselling may also help when appropriate and safe.

Treatment can happen through individual appointments, groups or outpatient programs. Residential treatment can provide greater structure when needed, but it is not required for everyone.

AA Has Strong Evidence—and Other Support Options Exist

A major 2020 Cochrane review, covering 27 studies and 10,565 participants, found that structured, professionally delivered Twelve-Step Facilitation designed to increase Alcoholics Anonymous participation generally produced better continuous-abstinence outcomes than the other established treatments studied.

For several other outcomes, including drinking intensity and alcohol-related consequences, results were broadly comparable.

That does not mean every AA group will suit every person, or that attending a meeting guarantees sobriety. It does show that helping people build an ongoing recovery network can be effective.

People who prefer a secular approach can explore SMART Recovery, which focuses on motivation, coping with urges, managing thoughts and behaviour, and building a balanced life. Its research base should not be assumed identical to AA’s, but personal fit and willingness to participate matter.

Staying Sober Requires a Practical Daily Plan

A recovery plan needs to answer a simple question: What will I do when I want to drink?

Useful steps include:

Identify predictable triggers. These may include payday, loneliness, arguments, celebrations or time with drinking companions.

These may include payday, loneliness, arguments, celebrations or time with drinking companions. Change risky routines. Plan a different activity during the hours usually spent drinking.

Plan a different activity during the hours usually spent drinking. Make support easy to reach. Keep a trusted person’s number available and arrange regular contact.

Keep a trusted person’s number available and arrange regular contact. Prepare an exit plan. Have a way to leave gatherings where drinking pressure becomes difficult.

Have a way to leave gatherings where drinking pressure becomes difficult. Practise a clear refusal. “No thanks, I’m not drinking” is enough.

“No thanks, I’m not drinking” is enough. Respond to cravings deliberately. Leave the situation, call someone, take a walk or focus on another activity while the urge passes.

NIAAA recommends recognizing triggers, avoiding those that can be avoided, and developing coping strategies for the rest. A craving is a signal to use the plan; it does not have to determine the next action.

Once a safe withdrawal plan is established, making the home alcohol-free can reduce temptation.

Regular meals, sleep, enjoyable activities and supportive relationships also help build a life that supports recovery. Keep treatment appointments even when things improve.

For many there will be a lot of difficulty from peer pressure. The “Crab Pail” effect, where a person seeking to become sober will be dragged down by the people who they know who are still in the clutches of their own alcohol addiction is powerful.

Changing directions means change. It may mean finding new people to associate with. That for many is very difficult.

Treat Depression, Trauma and Other Health Problems Too

Alcohol problems can occur alongside depression, anxiety, trauma, grief or chronic pain. These concerns deserve assessment and treatment alongside the drinking problem.

CAMH recommends screening for trauma and providing concurrent trauma and addiction treatment when needed. Care should also address practical barriers such as transportation, housing and access to appointments.

For Indigenous people who want them, culturally grounded supports, Elders and community-based services can be part of an individualized recovery plan.

If Drinking Happens Again, Seek Help Quickly

A return to drinking does not erase previous progress. It does mean the plan needs attention.

NIAAA recommends contacting a treatment provider or sober, supportive person promptly rather than allowing guilt or discouragement to delay help.

Review what happened: Was there an unexpected trigger, missed medication, worsening depression or too little support? The response may involve more frequent appointments, a medication review or a different level of care.

Repeated heavy drinking can bring withdrawal risk back. Seek medical advice before another abrupt stop.

Families Can Support Recovery Without Taking Responsibility for It

Loved ones can offer practical help: making a call together, providing a ride to treatment, supporting alcohol-free activities and recognizing progress.

They can also set clear boundaries around money, drinking in the home, driving and behaviour toward children or other family members.

Support does not require accepting threats, violence or financial harm. Family members need care and support of their own.

SMART Recovery Family & Friends provides tools for communication, coping and boundaries, drawing on approaches including Community Reinforcement and Family Training, known as CRAFT.

Where to Get Help in Thunder Bay and Ontario

St. Joseph’s Care Group: Its current directory lists 807-623-6515 for Withdrawal Management and the RAAM clinic at Mino Ginawenjigewin, 500 Oliver Rd., Thunder Bay. Call for intake information.

Northwestern Ontario RAAM: Rapid Access Addiction Medicine services offer accessible assessment and treatment for substance use disorders. Visit nworaam.ca for regional service information.

ConnexOntario: Call 1-866-531-2600 for free, confidential information about addiction and mental-health services, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visit connexontario.ca.

Hope for Wellness: First Nations, Inuit and Métis people can call 1-855-242-3310 or use hopeforwellness.ca for emotional support and referrals, 24/7.

Urgent help: Call 911 for a medical emergency. If you are thinking about suicide, call or text 988, available across Canada 24/7.

For someone ready to begin, the first call can be straightforward: “I want help with my drinking. I need to know how to stop safely and what treatment is available.”