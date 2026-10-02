Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a suspicious death reported at a residence in Pikangikum First Nation on September 30, 2026

PIKANGIKUM FIRST NATION – NORTHERN ONTARIO NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a suspicious death in Pikangikum First Nation.

Pikangikum Peacekeepers and officers from the Red Lake OPP were called to a community residence shortly after 8:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

One person was found deceased inside the residence.

Police Say Incident Appears Isolated

Investigators believe the death is connected to an isolated incident. Police say there is currently no indication of a broader threat to the community.

Residents can expect an increased police presence in Pikangikum while officers continue the investigation.

Multiple OPP Units Assisting

The investigation is being conducted by the Red Lake OPP and the North West Region Crime Units in Red Lake and Sioux Lookout. The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is directing the case.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also involved.

Additional assistance is being provided by the OPP Regional Support Team, Provincial Liaison Team, Major Case Investigation Team and Forensic Identification Services.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased or provided information about the circumstances surrounding the death. No arrests or charges were announced in the initial police statement.

Anyone With Information Asked to Contact Police

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Red Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through Ontario Crime Stoppers.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.