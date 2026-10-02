October 2, 2026: Three-Day Weather Update for Northern Ontario Remote First Nations — Windy North, Mild Saturday, Showers Return Sunday

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Friday, October 2, 2026 – Remote First Nations across Northern Ontario are heading into a changeable early-October weekend, with strong west winds and cool temperatures continuing near Hudson Bay today, while inland communities experience somewhat milder conditions.

Saturday will bring the best weather of the three-day period for many communities, including sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud. By Sunday, another round of showers will spread across much of the Far North, with temperatures dropping enough near Hudson and James Bay for some rain to mix with wet snow or flurries Sunday night.

Residents travelling by air or spending time on the land should pay particular attention to winds today. At Fort Severn, Environment Canada is forecasting west winds around 50 km/h with gusts reaching 70 km/h.

Today’s Weather Overview — Friday, October 2

Hudson Bay Coast: Fort Severn and Peawanuck

Fort Severn begins Friday cloudy and decidedly cool. Environment Canada’s early-morning observation at Fort Severn Airport recorded 4.2°C, humidity at 91 per cent, pressure of 100.8 kPa, and a west wind at 15 km/h. Winds are forecast to strengthen considerably during the day, reaching about 50 km/h with gusts to 70 km/h. The afternoon high will be near 8°C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Conditions around Peawanuck will also remain cool and windy, with a forecast high near 7°C Friday. Friday night will become partly cloudy to cloudy with temperatures falling to around the freezing mark.

For hunters, fishers and anyone travelling on open water, the wind will be the key weather factor. Strong west winds can quickly make conditions rough on larger lakes and rivers and along the Hudson Bay coastline.

James Bay: Attawapiskat, Kashechewan and Nearby Communities

The James Bay coast will be somewhat milder.

At Attawapiskat, Friday is forecast to remain cloudy with a high near 10°C. Northwest winds will increase to around 30 km/h with gusts to 50 km/h during the morning. Skies should begin clearing after midnight as the temperature falls to about 3°C.

Farther south around the lower James Bay coast, including communities in the Moose River area, temperatures will reach approximately 11°C. Environment Canada forecasts west winds gusting to around 40 km/h before skies partially clear Friday night and temperatures fall close to 2°C.

Northwestern Remote Communities

Across the northwestern interior, conditions will generally be milder than along Hudson Bay.

The Sandy Lake region is forecast to see a mix of sun and cloud Friday with a high around 13°C, followed by a nighttime low near 3°C.

Communities across the Pickle Lake–New Osnaburgh corridor will see wetter conditions. Environment Canada is forecasting showers and a high near 11°C, followed by clearing Friday night and a low around 4°C.

For travellers connecting through Sioux Lookout, Friday will bring a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high near 12°C, with skies clearing somewhat overnight as temperatures fall to about 4°C.

Saturday, October 3 Forecast

Saturday appears to offer the most favourable weather window of the weekend across much of Northern Ontario.

Along the Hudson Bay coast, Fort Severn should see a mix of sun and cloud with a high around 7°C. Peawanuck will be similar, reaching approximately 8°C. Overnight temperatures will hover near 0°C to 2°C, and showers could begin developing again Saturday night.

The James Bay coast will become considerably warmer. Attawapiskat is forecast to reach 15°C under sunny skies, a significant improvement from Friday. Temperatures will remain near 7°C Saturday night, although a 40 per cent chance of showers develops. Moosonee has an almost identical forecast, with sunshine and a high of 15°C.

Across the northwestern interior, Sandy Lake should reach approximately 11°C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Around Pickle Lake and New Osnaburgh, temperatures could climb to 14°C, although showers become increasingly possible Saturday night. Sioux Lookout should reach about 11°C, also with a chance of showers.

Saturday therefore looks like the better day for outdoor work, community activities and travel in many areas, although local aviation conditions should always be checked immediately before departure.

Sunday, October 4 Forecast

Conditions deteriorate again Sunday as another weather system moves across Northern Ontario.

Fort Severn is forecast to remain cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high near 6°C. Peawanuck will be colder, with a high of only 5°C and a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

On the James Bay coast, Sunday will be noticeably wetter. Attawapiskat is forecast to receive showers with a high near 10°C. Sunday night, temperatures fall to about 1°C, allowing rain to mix with flurries. The Moosonee area also has showers forecast Sunday, followed by rain showers or flurries as temperatures fall to around 0°C overnight.

In the northwestern interior, Sandy Lake will see a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high around 9°C. The Pickle Lake area has a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high near 8°C, followed by temperatures dropping below freezing Sunday night. Sioux Lookout should reach approximately 11°C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers before skies clear and temperatures fall to around 0°C Sunday night.

The return of near-freezing overnight temperatures means wet surfaces could become slippery in isolated locations, particularly farther north.

Three-Day Outlook at a Glance

Region Friday Saturday Sunday Fort Severn / Hudson Bay Cloudy, windy, ~8°C Mix sun/cloud, ~7°C Chance of showers, ~6°C Peawanuck Cloudy, windy, ~7°C Mix sun/cloud, ~8°C Rain/flurry risk, ~5°C Attawapiskat / James Bay Cloudy, ~10°C Sunny, ~15°C Showers, ~10°C Sandy Lake region Sun/cloud, ~13°C 40% showers, ~11°C 30% showers, ~9°C Pickle Lake region Showers, ~11°C Chance showers, ~14°C Showers, ~8°C Sioux Lookout hub 30% showers, ~12°C 30% showers, ~11°C 40% showers, ~11°C

Forecasts are based on Environment Canada information available for representative communities and forecast regions. Conditions can differ significantly between communities because of the enormous distances involved across Northern Ontario.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Layers will be essential through the weekend. Along Hudson Bay, residents will want a warm wind-resistant jacket, sweater or fleece, long pants, gloves and a toque, particularly during the morning and evening hours. Strong winds Friday will make the air feel considerably colder than the thermometer suggests.

Across James Bay and the northwestern interior, a lighter fall jacket may be comfortable during Saturday’s warmer afternoon, particularly where temperatures approach 14°C to 15°C, but warmer layers will still be needed after sunset.

Water-resistant footwear and a rain shell will become increasingly useful Saturday night and Sunday as showers return. Anyone heading onto the land for an extended period should also carry additional dry and insulating clothing as overnight temperatures approach freezing.

Weather Trivia

Early October marks one of Northern Ontario’s fastest seasonal transitions. At this time of year, communities near Hudson Bay can already experience temperatures close enough to freezing for rain to mix with snow, while locations only several hundred kilometres farther south can still reach the mid-teens.

That contrast is on display this weekend: Saturday’s forecast ranges from only about 7°C at Fort Severn to 15°C at Attawapiskat and Moosonee.