Northwestern Ontario weekend weather forecast for October 2-4, 2026, covering Thunder Bay, Kenora, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Friday, October 2, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario heads into the first weekend of October with classic fall weather: cool mornings, daytime highs generally in the low-to-mid teens, and intermittent showers.

Thunder Bay should see improving conditions later Friday before clouds return Saturday. Farther west, Kenora and Fort Frances will enjoy some brighter periods, while Sioux Lookout remains cooler with periodic shower chances through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will dip sharply in several areas by Sunday night, including close to the freezing mark in Sioux Lookout.

Friday’s Weather Overview

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay starts Friday cool and partly cloudy. At 5:00 a.m., the airport was reporting 6.7°C, humidity at 85 per cent, pressure at 101.9 kPa and rising, and a west wind at 9 km/h.

Environment Canada forecasts mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers through the morning and early afternoon. Northwest winds will strengthen to around 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, before conditions improve later in the afternoon. The high will reach 15°C.

Friday night turns clear and colder, with a low of 3°C.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Kenora is looking at one of the brighter Friday forecasts in Northwestern Ontario. Environment Canada calls for sunshine and a high near 14°C before clouds increase Friday night. The overnight low will be around 8°C.

Conditions around Lake of the Woods should therefore be relatively favourable for daytime outdoor plans, although early October water temperatures are cold and conditions can change quickly on exposed lakes.

Fort Frances and Rainy River District

Fort Frances will see a mix of sun and cloud Friday morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers, followed by sunshine during the afternoon. The temperature should climb to 15°C.

Friday night becomes increasingly cloudy with a low near 4°C.

Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout will stay noticeably cloudier. Environment Canada forecasts mainly cloudy skies Friday with a 30 per cent chance of morning showers. Northwest winds around 20 km/h are expected, with a daytime high of 12°C.

Friday night will briefly clear before clouds increase again after midnight. The low will fall to around 4°C.

Saturday, October 3

Saturday brings more widespread cloud across the region.

Thunder Bay will be cloudy with a high near 13°C. Clouds continue Saturday night, accompanied by a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low around 7°C.

Around Kenora, Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies and a high near 14°C. A 60 per cent chance of showersdevelops Saturday night as temperatures fall toward 4°C.

Fort Frances will be cooler, with cloudy skies, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high around 11°C. The shower probability rises to 60 per cent Saturday night, when the low will be approximately 7°C.

For Sioux Lookout, Saturday will remain cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high near 11°C. The likelihood of showers increases to 60 per cent overnight, with a low near 6°C.

Sunday, October 4

Sunday becomes somewhat brighter in parts of Northwestern Ontario, although showers remain possible.

Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. It will be one of the warmer locations, reaching a high of about 15°C. Sunday night clears and turns chilly, dropping to 1°C.

Kenora is forecast to reach around 12°C under a mix of sun and cloud. Sunday night will bring cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers, with a low around 5°C.

Fort Frances should reach approximately 14°C, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures fall to about 2°C Sunday night.

In Sioux Lookout, expect cloudy skies, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high near 11°C. The notable change arrives Sunday night, when skies clear and the temperature drops to around 0°C.

Weekend Forecast at a Glance

Community Friday Saturday Sunday Thunder Bay 15°C, 30% showers, windy 13°C, cloudy 15°C, 40% showers Kenora 14°C, sunny 14°C, cloudy 12°C, sun/cloud Fort Frances 15°C, clearing to sunny 11°C, 40% showers 14°C, 30% showers Sioux Lookout 12°C, 30% showers 11°C, 30% showers 11°C, 40% showers

Environment Canada forecasts show a relatively modest temperature spread this weekend, but nighttime temperatures will become increasingly important as Sunday draws to a close.

Wardrobe Recommendations

A layered approach will work best this weekend. A sweater or fleece beneath a fall jacket will be useful during the cool mornings, while lighter layers should be comfortable during afternoon highs of 13°C to 15°C.

Thunder Bay residents may want a wind-resistant outer layer Friday, when northwest gusts could reach 50 km/h. A waterproof shell or compact umbrella is also worth carrying Saturday and Sunday because shower chances remain scattered across the region.

Anyone camping, hunting or spending an extended period outdoors should pack warmer evening layers, gloves and a toque. Sunday night temperatures near 0°C in Sioux Lookout, 1°C in Thunder Bay and 2°C in Fort Frances will make it feel considerably more like late fall after sunset.

Weather Trivia

October brings a rapid loss of daylight across Northwestern Ontario. In Thunder Bay on October 2, Environment Canada lists sunrise at 7:56 a.m. EDT and sunset at 7:36 p.m. EDT, leaving just under 12 hours of daylight.

That shortening daylight, combined with longer nights and increasingly frequent incursions of cold northern air, is one reason overnight temperatures can fall quickly at this time of year even when afternoons remain comfortably in the teens.