LUSU invites students, community members, and media to a public forum on the choices shaping Thunder Bay’s future

October 2, 2026 – Thunder Bay, ON — Thunder Bay’s mayoral candidates will take the stage at Lakehead University on Wednesday, October 7, as the Lakehead University Student Union (LUSU) hosts a public forum on the decisions, priorities, and trade-offs that will shape the city’s next four years.

The LUSU Thunder Bay Mayoral Candidates Forum will bring candidates face-to-face with students and the broader community at The Outpost, 955 Oliver Road. Doors open at 5:30 PM. The event is free and open to everyone.

To encourage students and community members to join the conversation, The Outpost will offer 25% off all food during the forum.

LUSU is a non-partisan students’ union and does not endorse or oppose candidates for municipal office. The forum is intended to support informed civic participation by giving participating candidates a fair opportunity to share their positions directly with students and the community.

“Students are not separate from the issues facing Thunder Bay. We are tenants, workers, transit users, volunteers, neighbours, leaders, and voters,” said Aliss Chavarri, LUSU President. “We want this forum to give students and community members an opportunity to hear directly from the people seeking to lead our city, understand the choices they would make, and make informed decisions in this election.”

Moderated by Cody Fraser, a Thunder Bay lawyer, Lakehead alumnus, Bora Laskin Faculty of Law graduate, former city councillor, and former LUSU Board member, the forum will put common questions to participating candidates on issues including housing and affordability, municipal spending, transit, homelessness and community well-being, Indigenous relations and reconciliation, and the future of students and young people in Thunder Bay.

LUSU is also inviting students and community members to help shape the conversation by submitting questions in advance. Submissions may be anonymous, and selected questions will be asked to all participating candidates.

Submit a question: https://forms.gle/Lr3FUL5k7EW1hZyk8