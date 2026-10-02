A 19-year-old Hamilton resident faces cocaine and fentanyl trafficking charges following an OPP investigation and arrest in Fort Frances

FORT FRANCES – NORTHERN ONTARIO NEWS – A 19-year-old Hamilton resident is facing drug-trafficking charges following an Ontario Provincial Police investigation in Fort Frances.

Members of the Rainy River District OPP Community Street Crime Unit began investigating suspected drug trafficking in the community during the summer of 2026.

Arrest Made Following Summer Investigation

Police arrested one person at approximately 6:30 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, September 23.

During the operation, officers reportedly seized suspected cocaine and fentanyl, Canadian currency and other evidence police allege is connected to drug trafficking.

The Community Street Crime Unit received assistance from the OPP North West Region Canine Unit, Rainy River District OPP officers and Treaty Three Police Service.

Two Drug-Trafficking Charges Laid

Collin Burgess, 19, of Hamilton, has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine; and

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – an opioid other than heroin.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date.

Police did not provide the quantities or estimated street value of the drugs allegedly seized.

None of the charges has been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

How to Report Suspected Drug Trafficking

Anyone with information about suspected illegal drug trafficking can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.