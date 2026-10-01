Thunder Bay school addresses families’ concerns following a social media post about a perceived threat

THUNDER BAY — Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute says there is no evidence of a threat directed toward the school at this time, following concerns raised by a social media post.

In a message to families posted on Meta, Superior CVI said Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating the matter “out of an abundance of caution.”

The school acknowledged concerns among students, families and staff, and said its principal and staff have been proactive in responding.

“While we understand the concerns raised, please know that the principal and staff at Superior have been proactive throughout this process,” the statement said.

The school’s message did not describe the original social media post or provide details about the police investigation.

Superior CVI emphasized that, based on the information available when its statement was issued, there was no evidence of a threat directed toward the school.

“Please know that the health and safety of the entire Superior CVI community has and will remain our top priority during this time,” the school said.

The information about police involvement comes from the school’s statement. No separate Thunder Bay Police Service statement was provided for this report.

As there is more information article will be updated.