OPP says a transport truck struck a pole and another parked truck at a Highway 11/17 business; minor injuries were reported

NIPIGON, ON — A 58-year-old commercial truck driver from Saskatoon faces impaired driving charges following a collision at a coffee shop and gas station parking lot near Nipigon.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Nipigon Detachment responded to the Highway 11/17 location at approximately 11:30 p.m. on September 25, 2026.

According to police, a white Freightliner struck a pole and another white Freightliner parked in the lot.

Officers reported that the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and taken to the Nipigon detachment for further testing.

Minor injuries were reported. Police did not identify who was injured.

Charges laid

As a result of the investigation, Asad Janjua, 58, of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs.

Operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

Janjua was also charged with having care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, contrary to Ontario’s Liquor Licence and Control Act.

Police issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.

The charges have not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Reporting suspected impaired driving

OPP encourages motorists to report suspected impaired driving by calling 911 or 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.