THUNDER BAY – LIVING – After selling 2,254 Boobie Burgers and raising $13,524 for the Northern Cancer Fund last October, Burger Barn is bringing Burgers for Boobies back for a second year.

From October 1 to 31, 50% of proceeds from every Boobie Burger sold will once again support breast cancer care through the Northern Cancer Fund.

And the same delicious burger that helped make last year’s fundraiser such a success is back too. Served on Burger Barn’s signature “boobie bun” shaped like a breast, the deluxe burger is stacked with lettuce, tomato, bacon, BBQ mayo and bacon Persian butter. Guests can choose between a classic hamburger or Spicy Mother Clucker Chicken.

“Burger Barn is so proud and thankful to team up with the Foundation again for the return of Boobie Burgers,” says Tony Hockenhull, Co-Owner and Operator of Burger Barn. “This October we’re hoping to smash last year’s donation of over $13,000.”

“We are beyond excited to have Burger Barn back doing their Boobie Burgers again this year” said Jenelle Dawson, Hospital Foundation Development Assistant, Events. “This fundraiser has quickly become something my co-workers, myself, and our community look forward to every October. Not only are these one-of-a-kind burgers incredibly delicious, but every bite helps make a difference by supporting breast cancer care right here in our community. It’s a fun way to come together, enjoy a great meal, and make an impact locally”

Burgers for Boobies runs from October 1–31 at Burger Barn, 1085 Memorial Avenue in Thunder Bay. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Boobie Burger is available with beef or Spicy Mother Clucker Chicken for $12.50, or as a combo for an additional $3.

Owned and operated by brothers Tony and John Hockenhull, along with co-founder Roger Drcar, Burger Barn has been a Thunder Bay favourite since 2002. Known for fresh, locally sourced ingredients and food made in-house, from hand-smashed patties to scratch-made buns and fresh-cut fries, the Burger Barn team is once again putting that local spirit behind supporting breast cancer care close to home.