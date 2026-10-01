OPP issued a 30-day licence suspension and impounded the vehicle for 14 days; a stunt-driving conviction carries much longer consequences

NIPIGON, ON — A 29-year-old Brampton driver faces stunt-driving and speeding charges after Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police allegedly recorded a vehicle travelling 61 km/h above the posted speed limit on Highway 11-17.

According to police, an officer using a radar speed-measuring device detected a silver Volkswagen Jetta travelling 131 km/h in a 70 km/h zone at approximately 7:41 p.m. on September 30, 2026.

The driver was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle — perform stunt — excessive speed.

Speeding — 131 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

Police issued an immediate 30-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. Police did not release the driver’s name or a specific court date.

The allegations have not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Why excessive speed can qualify as stunt driving

Ontario’s stunt-driving rules cover excessive speed even when there is no allegation of racing another vehicle.

Under Ontario Regulation 455/07, travelling 40 km/h or more above the limit on a road with a posted speed limit below 80 km/h qualifies as stunt driving. In a 70 km/h zone, that threshold begins at 110 km/h.

The speed alleged in this case was 21 km/h above that threshold. Police do not need to allege that a driver performed a manoeuvre such as a burnout for an excessive-speed stunt-driving charge to apply.

Roadside sanctions are separate from a conviction

The suspension and impoundment reported by OPP take effect before the court decides the charges. They are not findings of guilt.

Ontario’s roadside stunt-driving sanctions include a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day impoundment, even when the vehicle belongs to someone other than the driver. Further penalties can follow a conviction.

What are the penalties upon conviction?

Ontario lists the following consequences for a stunt-driving conviction:

Consequence Potential penalty or requirement Fine $2,000 to $10,000 Jail Up to six months First-conviction licence suspension One to three years Demerit points Six Driver education Mandatory driver improvement course

A jail sentence is possible, rather than automatic. The sentence depends on the court’s findings and the applicable law.

Repeat convictions carry longer licence suspensions: three to 10 years for a second conviction, a lifetime suspension potentially reducible after 10 years for a third, and a non-reducible lifetime suspension for a fourth or subsequent conviction.

Police have not provided the accused’s driving history. These repeat-offender provisions are general information and should not be taken to describe this driver.

Insurance and everyday consequences

Ontario also warns that a stunt-driving conviction can substantially increase insurance premiums or make coverage difficult to obtain.

For someone who relies on driving to reach work, transport family members or earn a living, a lengthy licence suspension can have consequences well beyond the courtroom.

The charges described by police are provincial Highway Traffic Act offences. A stunt-driving charge should not be described as a Criminal Code charge.

OPP urges motorists to report aggressive driving

Nipigon OPP says enforcement and public education remain part of its work to address aggressive driving.

Police urge anyone who suspects aggressive driving to call 911. Anyone making a report should do so safely and avoid following or confronting the driver.

Nipigon, Nipigon OPP, Highway 11-17, stunt driving, speeding, Northwestern Ontario, road safety