September 30 NewsHawks Briefing: Reconciliation, Global Conflict, Trade Pressure and Northern Development

THUNDER BAY – NEWS DESK – Wednesday, September 30, 2026 – Today is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day. Across Northwestern Ontario, residents are being asked to remember the children who never returned home from residential schools, honour survivors and listen to Indigenous voices about the work that remains.

Beyond that essential national observance, the stories shaping Wednesday include continued war in the Middle East, rising oil prices, deadly attacks in Ukraine, new pressure on Ontario steel jobs, major ocean-protection spending, Northern highway construction and a new step in the proposed Webequie Supply Road.

Here is what NetNewsLedger NewsHawks need to know.

Today’s Lead: Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

September 30 marks Canada’s fifth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The federal observance honours residential school survivors, remembers the children who never returned home and recognizes the continuing effects of residential-school policies on First Nations, Inuit and Metis families and communities.

Orange Shirt Day grew from the experience of Phyllis Webstad, whose orange shirt was taken from her when she entered residential school as a child. The message “Every Child Matters” is not simply ceremonial. It asks Canadians to learn the history, listen to survivors and support measurable action on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.

In Thunder Bay, the City’s event calendar lists the Honouring Our Children Run from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Anyone attending should confirm the route, gathering point and any last-minute changes with the event organizer before leaving home.

Why it matters: Northwestern Ontario is home to many First Nations whose families were directly affected by the residential-school system. Reconciliation must be judged not only by statements and ceremonies, but also by progress in child welfare, education, health, safe housing, policing, clean water, land rights and economic participation.

International News

US-Iran War Keeps the Strait of Hormuz and Energy Prices in Focus

Qatar is continuing shuttle diplomacy aimed at ending the seven-month war between the United States and Iran. However, talks have not yet produced an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz fully. Before the war, about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas moved through the strait.

Reuters reported Wednesday morning that Brent crude’s expiring November contract was trading near US$103.16 a barrel, while the more active December contract was near US$97.10. West Texas Intermediate was near US$90.20. Those prices are only a snapshot and will change during the trading day.

US forces were also due to leave their remaining bases in Iraq on Wednesday, completing a withdrawal agreed to in 2024. Iran is portraying the departure as a victory, while security analysts are watching whether Iranian-backed militias or Islamic State cells try to exploit the change.

Why it matters here: High oil and fuel prices raise the cost of transportation, aviation, mining, construction and groceries across Northern Ontario. Remote communities face an even larger effect because most goods must travel long distances by truck or aircraft.

Russia Targets Kyiv Region and Ukraine’s Power System

Russian missiles and drones struck Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, killing four people, including a child, according to Ukrainian officials cited by The Associated Press. The attacks targeted the power grid and a major internet exchange point as Ukraine prepares for winter.

Ukraine says Russia launched more than 3,000 jet-powered drones during September. Russia said it struck energy and data facilities, while Ukrainian authorities also reported hits in civilian areas. Claims made by either side during wartime require continuing verification.

Why it matters: The renewed pressure on Ukraine’s energy system raises humanitarian concerns and could increase demands for air-defence equipment, emergency power systems and international financial support.

China Moves to Support Slowing Growth

China announced targeted credit and mortgage-support measures after economic growth slowed to 4.3% in the second quarter. The People’s Bank of China cut a one-year lending-facility rate by 25 basis points to 1.5% and increased lending quotas for technology, private enterprises, farms and small businesses.

Why it matters here: China is a major buyer of metals and raw materials. Stronger Chinese construction and manufacturing demand could support copper, nickel, iron ore and other commodity markets, but the effect will depend on whether the measures produce real investment and consumer demand.

National News

Ontario Steel Jobs Under Pressure

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Ottawa will use every legal power available to ensure Cleveland-Cliffs meets its obligations after the US-owned company announced plans to idle some production at its Ontario steel operations. Hundreds of jobs are at risk.

The dispute is another sign of the strain created by tariffs and efforts to move industrial production behind national borders. The federal government has not yet explained which legal measures it may use, so the Prime Minister’s statement should not be read as a guarantee that every affected job will be preserved.

Why it matters here: Northern Ontario mining, forestry and infrastructure projects rely on competitive Canadian steel. A weaker domestic steel sector could increase exposure to foreign suppliers, while protectionist measures can also raise project costs.

Ottawa Announces $1.2 Billion for Ocean Protection

The federal government announced $1.2 billion for ocean monitoring, science, ecosystem protection and marine-emergency preparedness. The package includes more than $740 million over four years for conservation and marine-response systems, $136 million for marine-life protection and $186 million for an Indigenous partnership framework in British Columbia’s Great Bear Sea region.

The government says the investment will expand Coast Guard monitoring, search-and-rescue capacity, radio and radar coverage, nearshore forecasting and pollution-response planning. These are announced commitments; implementation, contracting and measurable results will need to be tracked.

Trade Friction Remains a Cost-of-Living Risk

Canada-US trade measures continue to affect steel, manufactured goods and consumer products. Tariffs can protect domestic producers or create bargaining leverage, but they are also taxes collected at the border. Importers may pass part or all of that added cost to Canadian businesses and households.

Consumers should watch the final shelf price rather than assuming every Canadian-labelled product is entirely Canadian-made. Packaging, ingredients and parts may still cross the border several times.

Regional News: Northern and Northwestern Ontario

Webequie Selects Construction Manager for Proposed Supply Road

Sigfusson Northern Ltd. has been selected as construction manager for the proposed 107-kilometre Webequie Supply Road. The permanent gravel route would run east from Webequie Airport toward McFaulds Lake in the Ring of Fire mineral district.

Ontario says the road is expected to open in November 2030. Webequie First Nation Chief Lorraine Whitehead described the project as a community-led vision intended to create year-round access and ensure the community benefits from development in its territory.

This is a major project milestone, but it is not the same as a completed road or an operating mine. Environmental requirements, financing, construction performance, Indigenous rights and benefit agreements will remain central to the outcome.

Highway 11/17 Twinning Work Advances East of Thunder Bay

Construction has started on another section of Highway 11/17 between Thunder Bay and Nipigon. The project will widen about five kilometres between McGuire Road and Coughlin Road and includes two new bridges over the Black Sturgeon River.

The work is part of the long-term plan to twin more than 107 kilometres of the corridor. For Northern residents and businesses, the key test will be whether construction produces fewer closures, safer passing opportunities and a more reliable national trade route.

Rainy River Mine Exploration Draws Attention

Coeur Mining has directed about US$18 million of its 2026 exploration budget to the Rainy River gold-silver mine, which it acquired from New Gold in March. The company is studying whether additional discoveries can extend the mine’s life beyond 2031 while operations move gradually from open-pit to underground mining.

Those timelines and resource figures are company forecasts, not guarantees. Exploration results must still be tested through additional drilling, engineering, permitting and economic analysis.

Wildland Fire Season Continues Until October 31

Ontario’s legislated fire season remains in effect through October 31. The latest detailed Northwest Region bulletin available to NetNewsLedger before this article was prepared reported 28 active fires on September 28, including one small new fire east-northeast of Longlac that was being held.

Because the fire map changes during the day, readers should check Ontario’s interactive fire map for the current number, status and local hazard rating before travelling or burning outdoors. Municipal fire rules may also apply.

Local News: Thunder Bay

Honouring Our Children Run Takes Place Today

The Honouring Our Children Run is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to noon, according to the City of Thunder Bay event calendar. Motorists should expect participants and possible temporary traffic impacts around the route. Give runners, walkers, volunteers and Elders extra space.

Voter Information Letters Are Being Mailed

The City says voter information letters will begin arriving next week for eligible residents already on the voters list for the 2026 municipal and school board election. The letter will explain when, where and how to vote.

Residents should verify their information through the City’s official TBay Votes page and avoid sharing voter credentials or personal information with unsolicited callers, texts or emails.

Police Drug and Firearm Case Remains Before the Courts

Thunder Bay Police reported that a September investigation led to the seizure of a loaded firearm, more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 27 grams of suspected fentanyl and nine hydromorphone tablets. Police estimated the seized drugs had a street value of about $25,000. Three people were charged and remanded following initial court appearances.

The allegations have not been proven in court. The accused are presumed innocent unless found guilty.

Leaf and Yard Waste Collection Dates Set

Thunder Bay’s fall curbside leaf and yard waste collections will run from October 6 to 16 and again from November 3 to 13 on each household’s regular recycling day.

Only kraft paper bags will be accepted. Bags must weigh less than 18 kilograms. Branch bundles must be less than one metre long and 61 centimetres in diameter, tied with twine. Grass clippings are not accepted, and material must be at the curb before 7:00 a.m.

NewsHawk Bottom Line

September 30 is first and foremost a day for truth, remembrance and action. It is also a day when international war is reaching Canadian fuel bills, trade disputes are threatening Ontario jobs, and major Northern infrastructure decisions are moving from announcements toward construction.

For readers in Thunder Bay and across the Northwest, the common thread is accountability. Governments and companies are making large promises about reconciliation, trade protection, roads, mining and public services. The next job for reporters is to measure what is actually delivered, who benefits and who carries the risk.