Orange Shirt Day 2026 honours residential school Survivors and the children who never returned home

THUNDER BAY – INDIGENOUS NEWS – Wednesday, September 30, 2026 – Across Northwestern Ontario, people are wearing orange today to honour residential school Survivors, remember the children who never returned home, and recognize the lasting harm carried by families and communities.

September 30 is both Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The two observances share the same date and purpose, but they have different origins. Orange Shirt Day began as a Survivor-led, grassroots movement. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was created by federal law in 2021.

Today is a day to listen, learn and remember. It is also a reminder that reconciliation cannot be limited to wearing a shirt once a year. It requires truth, respect and action throughout the year.

The Story Behind the Orange Shirt

Orange Shirt Day grew from the experience of Phyllis Webstad, a member of Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation and a residential school Survivor.

Webstad was six years old when she entered St. Joseph Mission Indian Residential School near Williams Lake, British Columbia, for the 1973-74 school year.

Her grandmother had bought her a bright orange shirt for her first day. When she arrived, school staff stripped her and took the shirt away. She never wore it again.

Webstad has explained that the colour orange came to represent the message she received at the school: that her feelings and identity did not matter. Her story became central to a 2013 commemoration of the former St. Joseph Mission school. From that gathering, Orange Shirt Day developed into a national movement.

The date of September 30 was chosen in part because this was the time of year when many Indigenous children were taken from their families and sent to residential schools.

What Every Child Matters Means

The words Every Child Matters answer the message that Webstad and many other children received in the residential school system.

The message honours Survivors and the children who died or went missing. It also recognizes the families and communities that continue to live with intergenerational effects, including the loss of language, culture, family connections and parenting knowledge.

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, more than 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children attended residential schools during more than 150 years of the system. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded that the schools were part of a government-sponsored attempt to destroy Indigenous cultures and languages and assimilate Indigenous Peoples.

Northwestern Ontario is closely connected to this history. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation lists residential schools at Fort William and Fort Frances, Cecilia Jeffrey and St. Mary’s in Kenora, McIntosh, and Pelican Lake near Sioux Lookout, among other institutions that affected northern families.

How the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Began

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action 80 asked the federal government, working with Indigenous Peoples, to create a statutory holiday that would honour Survivors, their families and communities. It also called for the public commemoration of residential school history and its legacy to remain a vital part of reconciliation.

Parliament created the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in 2021. The federal holiday did not replace Orange Shirt Day. September 30 now carries both the Survivor-led movement and the national commemoration.

Orange Shirt Day Events Across Northwestern Ontario

The following public listings were checked on the morning of September 30. Times are local. Outdoor schedules, registration rules and public access can change, so check the organizer’s page before travelling.

Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation

Honouring Our Children Run and Walk: 8:00 a.m. to noon at Boulevard Lake, 400 Lyon Boulevard West. The event supports the Mazinaajim Children’s Foundation. Competitive runs are sold out and advance registration has closed. The organizer says event-day registration for the 5K walk may be available by credit card, but participants should check before arriving. Event information.

8:00 a.m. to noon at Boulevard Lake, 400 Lyon Boulevard West. The event supports the Mazinaajim Children’s Foundation. Competitive runs are sold out and advance registration has closed. The organizer says event-day registration for the 5K walk may be available by credit card, but participants should check before arriving. Event information. Annual Fall Gathering: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Anemki Wajiw on Fort William First Nation. Check the Fort William First Nation event calendar for current details and follow the direction of organizers at the gathering.

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Anemki Wajiw on Fort William First Nation. Check the Fort William First Nation event calendar for current details and follow the direction of organizers at the gathering. Confederation College flag raising: 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Shuniah Building, Confederation College. The free public event includes speeches, a flag raising and refreshments. College event information.

10:30 a.m. to noon at the Shuniah Building, Confederation College. The free public event includes speeches, a flag raising and refreshments. College event information. ONWA Sacred Fire: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ontario Native Women’s Association, 380 Ray Boulevard. The family gathering includes cedar tea, bannock, drumming, land games, children’s activities and lunch. Regional event listing.

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ontario Native Women’s Association, 380 Ray Boulevard. The family gathering includes cedar tea, bannock, drumming, land games, children’s activities and lunch. Regional event listing. Orange Shirt Day Walk and Gathering: 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., beginning at the Nishnawbe Aski Nation office at 200 Syndicate Avenue South and proceeding to Vickers Park. The event is in support of residential school Survivors and their families. Participants should confirm the route and schedule before leaving.

Kenora and Wabaseemoong

Grand Council Treaty #3 Orange Shirt Day Pow Wow: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Jarnel Contracting Pavilion on Bernier Drive in Kenora. Grand Entry is at 1:00 p.m. The program includes a food break, the honouring of Survivors, a giveaway and closing. Grand Council Treaty #3 event information.

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Jarnel Contracting Pavilion on Bernier Drive in Kenora. Grand Entry is at 1:00 p.m. The program includes a food break, the honouring of Survivors, a giveaway and closing. Grand Council Treaty #3 event information. Every Child Matters Community Gathering: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services head office, 1301 Railway Street in Kenora. Organizer event listing.

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services head office, 1301 Railway Street in Kenora. Organizer event listing. Wabaseemoong Truth and Reconciliation Mini-Powwow: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Wabaseemoong Independent Nations. People travelling from outside the community should confirm public access and directions with the host before departure. Kenora Chiefs Advisory event listing.

Dryden

Parade of Orange: The Dryden Native Friendship Centre walk begins at 10:00 a.m. at Cooper Park on Earl Avenue and proceeds to the Friendship Centre at 74 Queen Street. A catered lunch follows. Participants are invited to wear orange while honouring Survivors, families and the children who never returned home. Regional event listing.

Sioux Lookout

Sunrise ceremony: 7:00 a.m. at the Nishnawbe-Gamik Friendship Centre.

7:00 a.m. at the Nishnawbe-Gamik Friendship Centre. Free Orange Shirt Day barbecue: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sioux Lookout Area Aboriginal Management Board office, 80 Front Street.

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sioux Lookout Area Aboriginal Management Board office, 80 Front Street. Arts for Healing: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Town Beach.

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Town Beach. Cultural Night: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with drumming, a beading circle and dinner. Check the local Truth and Reconciliation Week schedule for the confirmed venue.

Programs are part of Truth and Reconciliation Week, organized with local Indigenous partners. See the regional listing.

Red Lake

Truth and Reconciliation Day barbecue and events: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre and Centennial Park. The Red Lake Indian Friendship Centre is hosting the gathering. Regional event listing.

Fort Frances

Orange Shirt Day Awareness Walk: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services lists the event for Fort Frances. The online listing does not provide the assembly point, so participants should confirm the route with the organizer before travelling. Organizer event listing.

Atikokan

Truth and Reconciliation lunch gathering: noon to 1:00 p.m. at Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services, 227 Marks Street. Organizer event information.

A National Event Available Anywhere

Remembering the Children, the national commemorative gathering, begins at noon Eastern and 11:00 a.m. Central. The 90-minute program is being broadcast from Parliament Hill through APTN and participating television and radio networks. It centres the voices of Survivors and Indigenous artists.

How to Take Part Respectfully

Wear orange as an act of remembrance and support, not as a costume.

Listen to Survivors and Indigenous event leaders.

Ask before taking photographs, especially during ceremonies, sacred fires or moments of prayer.

Follow cultural protocols and the instructions of fire keepers, Elders and organizers.

Support Indigenous-led organizations and Indigenous artists when buying an orange shirt.

Read the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and consider what you, your workplace or your government can do next.

Reconciliation is not a single event and it is not a task for Indigenous people to carry alone. It begins with learning the truth, but it must continue through changes in education, child welfare, health care, policing, justice and the relationship between governments and Indigenous Nations.

Support Is Available

Discussions about residential schools can be painful or triggering. The National Residential School Crisis Line provides 24-hour support to former students and their families at 1-866-925-4419.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to Indigenous people across Canada. Call 1-855-242-3310 or use the online chat at HopeForWellness.ca. Nishnawbe Aski Nation also lists NAN Hope at 1-844-NAN-HOPE (626-4673).

Summary

Orange Shirt Day 2026 honours residential school Survivors and the children who never returned home. Find the history, meaning and September 30 events across Northwestern Ontario.