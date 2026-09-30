Northwestern Ontario sees a mild Wednesday, west winds gusting to 50 km/h Thursday and a cooler Friday

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – September 30, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario will see a sharp change over the next three days. Wednesday starts mild, with temperatures reaching the high teens and low 20s. A west wind will then strengthen Thursday, with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h in many communities. Friday looks cooler and quieter, with a mix of sun and cloud.

The forecast includes fog patches, drizzle and showers, but no snow or freezing rain is indicated in the current Environment and Climate Change Canada outlook. People travelling on Highway 11, Highway 17, Highway 71, Highway 105 and northern secondary roads should check the latest forecast before leaving.

Weather Alerts and Air Quality

At the time of the morning check on September 30, the Environment and Climate Change Canada national alert table showed no active weather alerts for Ontario. That status can change quickly, especially as the Thursday wind field develops. There was also no Ontario air-quality alert listed.

Fog patches may reduce visibility early Wednesday, especially near lakes, low areas and forest roads. Drivers should use low-beam headlights, slow down and leave extra space. The absence of an alert does not mean that local roads, docks or airfields will have identical conditions.

Three-Day Forecast at a Glance

Community or area Wednesday, Sept. 30 Thursday, Oct. 1 Friday, Oct. 2 Kenora and Lake of the Woods Sunny, then a few showers possible late. High 19 C, low 7 C. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. Sunny, cloud increasing. West wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14 C, low near 5 C. Mix of sun and cloud. High near 13 C, low near 4 C. Dryden and Vermilion Bay Sun and cloud, with early drizzle possible. West wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19 C, low 6 C. Sunny at first, then a 30 per cent chance of showers late. West wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12 C, low near 5 C. Mix of sun and cloud. High near 13 C, low near 4 C. Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake Sun and cloud after early drizzle. West wind 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 18 to 19 C, low 5 C. Cloud increasing, with a 30 per cent chance of late showers at Sioux Lookout. West wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14 C. Cooler, with a mix of sun and cloud. High about 12 to 13 C, low near 4 C. Red Lake and Ear Falls Sunny, then a 30 per cent chance of showers. West wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 18 C, low 5 C. Increasing cloud and a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers. West wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11 C. Partly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 12 C, low near 4 C. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River Sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of late showers. High 23 C, Humidex 26. Low 6 C. Sunny, becoming partly cloudy. West wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15 C. Cooler with a mix of sun and cloud; temperatures in the mid-teens are possible. Atikokan and Quetico Park Mainly cloudy with early drizzle, then clearing. Fog patches dissipate. High 22 C, low 6 C. Sunny, then a mix of sun and cloud. West wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15 C, low near 3 C. Mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C, low near 1 C. Pickle Lake Early drizzle, then clearing. West wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20 C, low 7 C. Sunny at first, then a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers. West wind 30 km/h, easing later. High 13 C, low near 2 C. Mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C, low near 4 C. Armstrong, Wabakimi, Geraldton, Longlac and Nakina Drizzle or showers early, then clearing. Southwest or west winds 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20 to 22 C. Sun and cloud, with a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers. West wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14 to 16 C. Generally cooler with partial sunshine; highs near 12 to 14 C. Nipigon, Rossport, Marathon and Schreiber Drizzle and fog patches are possible early. Highs 17 to 24 C, depending on location. Some morning showers, then clearing. West winds 20 to 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 near Nipigon. High 17 to 18 C. Partly cloudy and cooler, with highs near 13 to 15 C.

Friday values are the lower-confidence part of this three-day outlook. They are based on the current ECCC seven-day location forecasts for representative communities and the regional pattern. Refresh the local forecast before publication or travel.

Wednesday: Mild Conditions, Fog and a Strong West Wind

Wednesday will be the warmest day for most of Northwestern Ontario. Thunder Bay and parts of the Rainy River District may reach 22 to 24 C, while Kenora, Dryden, Red Lake and Pickle Lake reach 18 to 20 C.

Early drizzle and fog patches should dissipate through the morning. The west wind will then increase. Gusts of 40 km/h are expected around Kenora, Dryden and Sioux Lookout, while Red Lake, Ear Falls, Pickle Lake, Armstrong and several communities along Highway 11 may see gusts near 50 km/h.

Thursday: Cooler with Widespread West Winds

Thursday will feel much cooler. Most communities will see highs from 11 to 17 C, with the warmest readings toward Thunder Bay and Lake Superior. A west wind of 30 km/h with gusts to 50 is forecast across much of the region.

There may be a few showers, especially during the afternoon in the northwest and along parts of Highway 11. Pickle Lake is expected to see a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers, while Red Lake and Ear Falls have a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers. Northern overnight lows may fall close to 0 C, including a forecast low near 2 C at Pickle Lake.

Friday: Quieter, Cooler and More Comfortable

Current ECCC seven-day forecasts point to a mix of sun and cloud on Friday. Highs are expected to range from about 12 to 15 C across most of Northwestern Ontario, with the far north closer to 12 C. Overnight lows may range from 1 to 5 C, so frost is possible in sheltered inland locations even if no frost advisory is posted.

Travel Risks on Northern Roads

Crosswinds: Gusts near 50 km/h can affect transport trucks, campers, trailers and high-sided vehicles on exposed parts of Highways 11, 17, 71, 105 and 599.

Gusts near 50 km/h can affect transport trucks, campers, trailers and high-sided vehicles on exposed parts of Highways 11, 17, 71, 105 and 599. Visibility: Fog patches and drizzle may reduce sightlines early Wednesday and near shorelines. Slow down and use low-beam headlights.

Fog patches and drizzle may reduce sightlines early Wednesday and near shorelines. Slow down and use low-beam headlights. Wet pavement: Showers can leave slippery stretches, especially where leaves cover the road or where temperatures fall close to freezing.

Showers can leave slippery stretches, especially where leaves cover the road or where temperatures fall close to freezing. Remote travel: Carry warm clothing, water, a charged phone or satellite communicator, and tell someone your route and expected arrival time.

Boating and Outdoor Work

West winds of 30 km/h with gusts to 50 can make Lake of the Woods, Lac Seul, Wabigoon Lake, Rainy Lake and other large inland waters rough. Sheltered bays may look calm while open water is choppy. Small-craft operators should check local lake conditions, wear a personal flotation device and avoid crossing exposed water during the strongest gusts.

Outdoor crews should secure signs, tarps, tools and lightweight materials before the wind increases. Canoeists, anglers and hunters should plan an earlier return on Thursday and carry reliable communications. Cold water remains a serious risk even when afternoon air temperatures are mild.