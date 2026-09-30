There is growing evidence to suggest that social media and technology are having a significant impact on the mental health of youth and adolescents. While many factors are contributing, the increase in conditions like anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphic disorder is thought to be linked to social media and technology and how they shape emotional well-being, behavior, and brain development.

You may not be able to shield your children from social media forever. However, as their parent or caregiver, you can implement rules and measures that keep them off it for as long as possible.

Wean Off Gradually

As many parents who have filed a TikTok lawsuit have discovered, social media apps are addictive. TikTok, in particular, can often be addictive because it offers endless scrolling, videos tailored to each user’s interests, and enjoyable content.

Knowing how addictive it can be for many users, gradual weaning can be the key to successful removal of this and other social media apps. Start by reducing the number of apps your child or teen can access. If they use multiple platforms, ask them to pick their favorite and delete or deactivate the rest.

Next, replace the habit with other enriching activities. Sports, hobbies, and getting out and about to try new things may help with feelings of emptiness from not being able to access apps they are used to being active on for several hours a day.

Create Device-Free Zones

You may not necessarily be able to remove devices from your child altogether, especially if they need them to communicate with you and other family members. However, you may be able to reduce use by creating device-free zones in your home.

For example, make it a rule not to use them during meals and in bedrooms, especially at night. If your family regularly spends time together watching movies, playing board games, and socializing, you may also want to limit devices during these times.

Model Good Behavior

Our kids learn from us. If we’re doing the very things we want them to stop them doing, it’s easy to be viewed as a hypocrite. Lead by example by limiting your own screen time. Your children may be less tempted to pick up their devices if they don’t see you doomscrolling on the sofa.

Use Parental Controls

The scary reality is that we don’t always know what’s showing up on our children’s devices. Fortunately, parental controls exist to offer much-needed peace of mind while also limiting social media access.

Parental controls in the form of monitoring apps and built-in settings can block harmful content and set daily time limits. You can both restrict your children’s access while simultaneously keeping them safe online.

Maintain Boundaries

When you remove something your child or teen enjoys, pushback is bound to happen. They’ll feel angry and disappointed and will likely try to push past your boundaries. It’s important that you maintain them, even when it’s hard. If you negotiate or loosen your rules, your child will know that your boundaries are merely suggestions, not hard rules.

The digital age is proving challenging for parents, especially when it comes to social media use. While restricting or removing social media can be challenging, you may improve your chances by using parental controls, modeling good behavior, creating device-free zones, and prioritizing gradual weaning.





