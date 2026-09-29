THUNDER BAY – LOCAL NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay has launched an upgraded municipal website intended to make it easier for residents to find information, access services and follow local projects.

The updated website went live on September 28, 2026, at ThunderBay.ca.

Major Source of Information for Residents

According to the City, its website receives more than 800,000 visitors and nearly three million page views each year. That makes it one of the municipality’s most important ways of communicating with residents, businesses and visitors.

The website provides information about municipal services, recreation programs, property taxes, permits, road construction, public meetings, community projects and City Council decisions.

The upgrade moves the website to a newer platform with improved tools for organizing and publishing information. The City says the platform will also support future improvements.

City Promises Clearer and More Accessible Information

Stephanie Reid, a communications specialist with the City, said the upgraded platform will help staff make municipal information easier to find and understand.

“This upgrade gives us better tools, but the real opportunity is what we can do with them going forward,” Reid said. “This is going to allow us to make information easier to find and understand, better explain the work happening across the community, and help residents be more informed about the decisions, services and projects that affect them now and in the future.”

Reid said better access to information can also help residents participate in consultations, provide feedback and understand why municipal decisions are being made.

Website Also Supports Growth and Investment

The City is positioning the website as more than a service directory. It is also intended to provide information to people and businesses considering relocating to Thunder Bay.

Michelle Williams, the City’s manager of corporate communications and public relations, said the website will support work connected to Thunder Bay’s Smart Growth Action Plan.

“The upgraded website will help us more effectively share information about our city, the services we offer, and the work we are doing as a community,” Williams said.

Williams added that the platform should make local opportunities and community progress more visible to people considering Thunder Bay as a place to live, work or invest.

Residents Encouraged to Explore New Site

Residents can explore the upgraded website at www.thunderbay.ca.

People using the new website should update any saved bookmarks if the location of a frequently used municipal page has changed.