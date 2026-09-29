Northern Ontario Indigenous Communities Weather: Rain, Strong Winds and a Sharp Cooldown

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Tuesday, September 29, 2026 – Northern Ontario First Nations and remote communities will see a major change in conditions over the next three days. Rain and strong winds will move through James Bay and Hudson Bay communities, followed by a sharp cooldown on Thursday.

Fort Severn and Peawanuck face the strongest wind signal in the forecast. Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for west winds near 40 km/h with gusts to 60 on Wednesday morning. Attawapiskat will be milder Wednesday, but rain and showers remain in the forecast.

Weather Alerts

No ECCC weather warning, watch or advisory was displayed for Fort Severn, Peawanuck, Attawapiskat or the other remote Northern Ontario communities covered here during the morning check. A lack of an alert does not mean conditions are risk-free. Alerts may be issued or changed quickly, especially when thunderstorms or strong winds develop.

Residents should check the ECCC alert page and local community notices before flights, boating, harvesting, hunting or travel on access roads.

Three-Day Forecast

Community or area Tuesday, Sept. 29 Wednesday, Sept. 30 Thursday, Oct. 1 Fort Severn Sunny. Southwest wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 19 C. Increasing cloud tonight with a 30% chance of showers overnight. Low 8 C, rising toward morning. Cloudy with a 60% chance of morning showers, then clearing in the afternoon. West wind 40 km/h, gusting to 60. High 18 C. Low 7 C. Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Windy. High 8 C. Low 3 C. Peawanuck Increasing cloudiness. South wind 30 km/h. High 17 C. Mainly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers. Low 9 C. Cloudy with a 40% chance of morning showers, then clearing in the afternoon. West wind 40 km/h, gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 18 C. Low 6 C. Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High 9 C. Windy overnight with a low near 2 C. Attawapiskat Becoming cloudy, with periods of rain beginning this afternoon. South wind 30 km/h, gusting to 50. High 15 C. Rain may end near midnight. Low 13 C. Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. Southwest wind 20 km/h. High 21 C, Humidex 25. Low 11 C. Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High 13 C. Low 5 C. Kashechewan and Fort Albany Cloud increasing with rain developing later in the day. South winds may become strong near the coast. Highs near 15 to 18 C. Cloudy with periods of showers, then partial clearing. Gusty west winds are possible. Highs near 17 to 20 C. Cooler, cloudy and showery. Highs near 10 to 13 C. Moosonee and Moose Factory Increasing cloud with rain arriving later. High near 18 C. Showers remain possible overnight. Cloudy with showers or drizzle and a southwest wind. High near 19 C. Cloudy with a chance of showers. High near 12 C. Overnight temperatures near 4 C. Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake and Bearskin Lake Cloudy periods with showers developing or continuing. Local thunderstorm risk is possible with the passing system. Highs near 17 to 19 C. Cloud and showers early, followed by partial clearing. Southwest winds may become gusty. Highs near 18 to 20 C. Much cooler with cloud and a chance of showers. Highs near 10 to 13 C. Kasabonika, Webequie and Wunnumin Lake Cloudy with showers developing. South winds may become brisk. Highs near 17 to 19 C. Showers early, then improving. Stronger west winds are possible behind the front. Highs near 17 to 20 C. Cool and unsettled with showers possible. Highs near 9 to 12 C. Marten Falls, Neskantaga and Eabametoong Cloudy with periods of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm. High near 18 C. Showers or drizzle early, then gradual improvement. High near 19 to 21 C. Cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers. High near 10 to 13 C. Pikangikum and Poplar Hill Showers and cloud, with locally heavier rain possible. High near 17 to 19 C. A mix of cloud and sun after morning showers. High near 18 to 20 C. Cooler with a mix of cloud and a chance of showers. High near 11 to 14 C.

Strong Winds Could Affect Flights and Community Operations

Fort Severn and Peawanuck have the clearest strong-wind risk. West gusts to 60 km/h Wednesday morning could create difficult conditions for small aircraft, float-plane operations, boats, docks, temporary structures and outdoor work.

Residents should confirm flights directly with their airline or local airport. Forecast winds do not automatically mean a flight will be cancelled, but they can affect loading, baggage handling, runway operations and the timing of departures.

Travel, Hunting and Harvesting Advice

Allow extra time for flights and expect schedules to change if winds or low cloud increase.

On gravel roads, slow down for wet surfaces, standing water and reduced visibility.

Secure fuel cans, boats, tarps, construction materials and other lightweight equipment before the strongest winds arrive.

People travelling on lakes should wear an approved personal flotation device and carry reliable communications.

Get off the water if thunder is heard. A sheltered shoreline may be safer than an exposed crossing.

Dress in layers. Thursday will feel much colder, especially in wind and rain.

Marine and Lake Conditions

South winds today and west winds Wednesday may produce choppy conditions on Hudson Bay, James Bay and large inland lakes. Open water can be rougher than a protected bay or community shoreline. Small boats, canoes and personal watercraft should avoid long crossings while thunderstorms or strong gusts are nearby.

Cold water remains a serious hazard even when afternoon temperatures are mild. A flotation device, waterproof clothing and a communication plan are essential.

What Changes After Wednesday?

The main change is the arrival of colder air on Thursday. Fort Severn is forecast to reach only 8 C, with Peawanuck near 9 C and Attawapiskat near 13 C. Overnight lows will range from about 2 to 5 C in the eastern and coastal communities. There is no widespread snow forecast in this report, but the cooling trend is a reminder that winter conditions can arrive quickly in the Far North.

Sources Checked