THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Tuesday, September 29, 2026 – Keep the rain gear close today. A broad area of rain is crossing Northwestern Ontario, with local thunderstorms possible and rainfall amounts of 10 to 30 mm in several districts. Conditions improve from west to east on Wednesday, but a cooler change arrives Thursday.

The wettest conditions are expected from the Atikokan and Quetico area northeast through Savant Lake, Armstrong, Beardmore and parts of the Highway 11 corridor. South winds may gust to 50 km/h in some exposed areas.

Weather Alerts

No Environment and Climate Change Canada weather warning, watch or advisory was displayed for the Northwestern Ontario communities covered in this report when information was checked early Tuesday.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms are still forecast. A lack of an alert does not mean conditions will be risk-free. Check the official ECCC alert page before travel, boating or outdoor work because alerts can be issued or ended quickly.

Three-Day Forecast at a Glance

Community Tuesday, Sept. 29 Wednesday, Sept. 30 Thursday, Oct. 1 Kenora and Lake of the Woods A few showers ending near noon, then cloudy with a 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Morning fog dissipating. High 18 C. Clearing tonight, low 13 C. Sunny. High 19 C. Overnight low near 8 C. A mix of sun and cloud. High near 15 C. Overnight low near 5 C. Dryden and Vermilion Bay Showers ending this afternoon, then cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Thunderstorm risk this morning and early afternoon. Rainfall 10 to 20 mm. South wind 20 km/h becoming light. High 18 C. Low 13 C. A 30% chance of morning drizzle, then clearing. Southwest wind 20 km/h. High 20 C. Low near 9 C. A mix of sun and cloud. High near 13 C. Low near 5 C. Sioux Lookout and Eastern Lac Seul Showers ending this afternoon, then cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Thunderstorm risk this morning and early afternoon. Rainfall 10 to 15 mm. High 18 C. Low 12 C. Cloud and sun, clearing late in the morning. High 19 C. Low near 8 C. Cloudy and cooler. High near 13 C. Low near 4 C. Savant Lake and Sturgeon Lake Showers ending this afternoon, then cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Thunderstorm risk. Rainfall 10 to 20 mm. South wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 18 C. Low 12 C. A 30% chance of morning drizzle, followed by clearing. High 19 C. Mostly cloudy and cooler, with a chance of showers. High near 12 C. Red Lake and Woodland Caribou Park Showers ending near noon, then cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Morning fog dissipating. High 18 C. Partly cloudy tonight, low 12 C. Sunny. Southwest wind 20 km/h becoming light. High 18 C. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High near 15 C. Ear Falls and Perrault Falls Showers ending near noon, then cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Fog patches lifting. High 18 C. Low 12 C. Clearing during the morning. Southwest wind 20 km/h becoming light. High 18 C. A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High near 15 C. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River Showers ending this afternoon, then cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. South wind 20 km/h. High 19 C. Low 13 C. Cloud and sun, clearing near noon. High 22 C, with a Humidex near 25. Low 8 C. A mix of sun and cloud. High near 15 C. Low near 5 C. Atikokan and Quetico Park Showers with a thunderstorm risk late this morning and this afternoon. Rainfall 10 to 20 mm. South wind 30 km/h, gusting to 50. High 19 C. Showers or drizzle and fog tonight, low 13 C. A 30% chance of morning drizzle, then clearing. High 22 C, with a Humidex near 26. Low near 8 C. A mix of sun and cloud. High near 14 C. Low near 3 C. Pickle Lake Periods of rain ending this afternoon, then cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Thunderstorm risk late this morning and early this afternoon. Rainfall 10 to 20 mm. High 17 C. Low 14 C. Cloudy with a 30% chance of early showers or drizzle. Southwest wind 20 km/h becoming light. High 19 C. Low 6 C. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. High 10 C. Low 2 C. Ignace and English River Showers ending this afternoon, then cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Thunderstorm risk. Rainfall 10 to 20 mm. High 18 C. Low 13 C. A 30% chance of morning drizzle, then clearing. High 20 C. A mix of sun and cloud. High near 13 C.

Heavier Rain and Stronger Gusts East of Thunder Bay

Gull Bay, Black Sturgeon Lake, Beardmore, Jellicoe, Macdiarmid, Armstrong, Auden and Wabakimi may receive 20 to 30 mm of rain today, with a risk of thunderstorms. Rainfall totals can vary sharply if a thunderstorm crosses a community.

South winds may gust to 50 km/h around Seine River Village, Mine Centre, Atikokan, Quetico, Nipigon, Rossport, Manitouwadge and Hornepayne. Gusts near 40 km/h are expected in several other areas, including Savant Lake and parts of the Highway 11 corridor.

Outdoor workers should secure lightweight materials and stop work in exposed areas if thunder is heard. Never shelter beneath an isolated tree during a thunderstorm.

Travel Conditions: Wet Roads, Fog and Reduced Visibility

Drivers should expect wet pavement and occasional poor visibility on Highways 11, 17, 71, 105, 502 and 599. Heavier showers may cause brief pooling in wheel tracks and low spots. Fog or drizzle may reduce visibility tonight, especially around Atikokan, Quetico, the north shore of Lake Superior and parts of the Highway 11 corridor.

Slow down before entering standing water and avoid sudden braking.

Use low-beam headlights in rain or fog.

Leave extra space behind transports and other vehicles.

Watch for crosswinds in open areas, especially when driving trucks, trailers or campers.

No snow or freezing-rain threat is indicated in this three-day forecast. Temperatures will fall sharply Thursday, however, and Pickle Lake may drop close to the freezing mark Thursday night.

Boating and Outdoor Safety

Rain, isolated thunderstorms and gusty south winds may create choppy water on Lake of the Woods, Rainy Lake, Wabigoon Lake, Lac Seul and exposed lakes in Quetico. Conditions at a sheltered dock may be much calmer than conditions on open water.

Check the latest local forecast and radar before leaving shore.

Wear an approved personal flotation device.

Keep a reliable way to receive weather updates.

Return to shore if thunder is heard or dark clouds approach.

Allow extra time for a slower trip in rain, waves or poor visibility.

School Bus Status

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium reported that all buses were running on time at 5:48 a.m. CST on Tuesday, September 29. The consortium notes that only delays of 15 minutes or more are posted.

No weather-related cancellation, driver-shortage cancellation or other route-specific cancellation was displayed during the morning check. Families should still monitor the consortium status page because road conditions and route status can change after buses begin operating.

What Families Should Know

Children waiting for buses may need waterproof clothing this morning. Families should keep phones charged and make sure schools and transportation providers have current contact information. Wednesday will be the most comfortable day for many outdoor plans, with improving skies and highs from 18 to 22 C.

Sources Checked