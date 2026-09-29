THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Ontario fire officials confirmed one new wildfire in the Northwest Region by early Monday evening.

Nipigon 113 is located near the northeastern shore of Balancing Lake, approximately 17 kilometres east-northeast of Longlac.

The fire was listed as being held at 0.1 hectares in the update issued by Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services at 5:36 p.m. CDT on September 28, 2026.

28 Active Fires in Northwestern Ontario

There were 28 active wildland fires across the Northwest Region at the time of the report:

One fire was being held;

Nine fires were under control; and

18 fires were being observed.

A fire classified as “being held” is not expected to grow beyond its existing boundaries under the current conditions and with the firefighting resources assigned to it. Conditions and classifications can change as weather, fire behaviour and suppression work evolve.

Check the Fire Hazard Before Outdoor Activities

The forest fire danger rating can vary across Northwestern Ontario and may change during the day.

Ontario’s interactive fire map uses information collected from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire region. Campers, hunters, forestry workers and people travelling in remote areas should check the latest conditions before heading into the bush.

The latest fire locations, restrictions and danger ratings are available through the Ontario forest fire information page.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season continues from April 1 to October 31.

The province encourages residents to compost yard waste or take woody debris to an approved landfill instead of burning it. Anyone who must burn should use caution and follow Ontario’s outdoor fire rules.

Outdoor fires may be started no sooner than two hours before sunset.

Fires must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Water and suitable tools must be available to control the fire.

The fire must remain under supervision until it is completely extinguished.

People living within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department about permits, fire bans and other local restrictions before burning.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE, or 310-3473.

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

This report is based on information issued by Ontario Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services at 5:36 p.m. CDT on September 28, 2026. Fire conditions and classifications can change quickly.