NewsHawk Briefing: LNG Expansion, Global Conflict and Northern Rights Lead September 29

THUNDER BAY – NEWS DESK – Tuesday, September 29, 2026 – A major Canadian energy investment, continuing pressure from the United States-Iran war, tariff-related job losses in Ontario and a growing dispute over fast-tracked resource development are shaping the news day.

For Northwestern Ontario readers, the most important regional developments are the start of another Highway 11/17 widening project near Nipigon, Nishnawbe Aski Nation’s rejection of federal Bill C-39 and preparations for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Wednesday.

Here is what NetNewsLedger NewsHawks need to know, why it matters and what remains uncertain.

News at a Glance

International: The United States-Iran war continues to disrupt Gulf energy traffic, although oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz are recovering.

The United States-Iran war continues to disrupt Gulf energy traffic, although oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz are recovering. International: The Trump-Xi summit lowered tensions on a limited group of goods but did not produce a broad United States-China trade agreement.

The Trump-Xi summit lowered tensions on a limited group of goods but did not produce a broad United States-China trade agreement. National: Shell and its partners have approved LNG Canada Phase 2, doubling planned export capacity at Kitimat, British Columbia.

Shell and its partners have approved LNG Canada Phase 2, doubling planned export capacity at Kitimat, British Columbia. National: Up to 500 workers could be affected as Stelco idles finishing operations in Hamilton amid tariff and import pressure.

Up to 500 workers could be affected as Stelco idles finishing operations in Hamilton amid tariff and import pressure. Regional: Ontario has started a five-kilometre widening of Highway 11/17 between McGuire Road and Coughlin Road.

Ontario has started a five-kilometre widening of Highway 11/17 between McGuire Road and Coughlin Road. Regional: NAN Chiefs say Bill C-39 could fast-track development at the expense of Treaty and Indigenous rights.

NAN Chiefs say Bill C-39 could fast-track development at the expense of Treaty and Indigenous rights. Local: Thunder Bay mayoral candidates face a business-focused forum today as the October 26 municipal election approaches.

International: Strait of Hormuz Remains the Main Economic Risk

The United States-Iran war remains the international story with the most direct effect on household and business costs in Canada.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards disputed American claims that the United States has weakened Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz. Kpler data indicates that oil exports through the strait are recovering and could reach almost 10 million barrels per day in September. That is still only about half the pre-war volume.

The key fact is not the latest political accusation from either side. It is that a major share of normal Gulf energy traffic remains missing. That keeps pressure on fuel prices, shipping costs and inflation. Northern households and businesses are especially exposed because long travel distances and freight costs are already high.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States would win the war soon. At the same time, mediators continued efforts to find a settlement. Neither a peace agreement nor a reliable reopening of the strait had been announced early Tuesday.

What to watch: Any verified agreement on shipping through Hormuz, changes to energy sanctions and a sustained move in oil and diesel prices.

International: Trump-Xi Summit Produces a Pause, Not a Trade Settlement

The Washington summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping produced limited movement but left the largest disputes unresolved.

Both governments said they had reached consensus on lower tariffs covering about US$60 billion in non-sensitive goods. There was no timetable for putting the reductions into effect. A deadline for a wider trade agreement was pushed into 2027.

China proposed tariff reductions on some U.S. agricultural products, while the United States would lower levies on selected Chinese consumer goods. Soybeans, a major American export, were not included.

For Canada, the practical lesson is that American trade policy remains unpredictable. Ottawa cannot assume that calmer U.S.-China relations will reduce pressure on Canada. It also cannot assume that the current U.S.-Canada tariff dispute will end quickly.

What to watch: Formal tariff orders, not summit language. Until governments publish effective dates and product lists, the promised reductions remain incomplete.

International: Russia-Ukraine War Expands Beyond the Battlefield

Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange strikes against infrastructure, transport and logistics targets. Russia said its recent attacks hit military-linked sites in Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv and other areas. Reuters said it could not independently verify all of Moscow’s claims.

Estonia has also accused Russian security services of directing an August arson attack against Milrem Robotics, a defence company in Tallinn. Russia rejected the allegation. Estonian and Latvian authorities say three suspects were arrested.

The wider concern for NATO is the growing use of cyberattacks, sabotage and covert operations away from the main battlefield. Canada has forces and treaty commitments within NATO, so an escalation affecting alliance territory would have consequences well beyond Eastern Europe.

International: Trump Meets Technology Leaders Over Artificial Intelligence

President Trump is scheduled to meet senior technology executives, including leaders from Meta, Anthropic, Nvidia and OpenAI, to discuss artificial-intelligence oversight.

The policy divide is familiar: technology companies want room to compete, while lawmakers and the public are asking for stronger safeguards. The meeting matters to Canada because U.S. rules often shape how major digital platforms operate here, even when Canadian law is different.

What to watch: Whether the discussion produces a binding rule, an executive order or only voluntary commitments.

National: LNG Canada Phase 2 Gets the Green Light

Shell and its partners have approved the second phase of LNG Canada at Kitimat, British Columbia. The expansion will add two processing trains and double the facility’s capacity from 14 million to about 28 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year.

Commercial operations are targeted for the early 2030s. The project is led by Shell, with Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and Korea Gas Corporation as partners.

This is a final investment decision by the project partners, not merely a proposal. However, the construction schedule, final cost and eventual market conditions can still change.

The decision supports Canada’s effort to sell more energy directly to Asia rather than relying almost entirely on the United States. It also raises continuing questions about construction costs, greenhouse-gas emissions, electricity supply, Indigenous participation and long-term global demand for natural gas.

Why it matters in Northern Ontario: The project strengthens the argument that major resource developments require both export infrastructure and durable Indigenous partnerships. That lesson applies directly to mining, roads and transmission proposals across Northwestern Ontario.

National: Tariff Damage Reaches Ontario Steel Workers

Cleveland-Cliffs is preparing to idle cold-rolled and coated-steel finishing operations at its Stelco plant in Hamilton. Up to 500 workers could be affected as operations wind down beginning October 9.

The company blamed the trade disruption created by U.S. steel tariffs and continuing import pressure. It said steel production would be concentrated at its Nanticoke operation and that Hamilton employees would be offered work there.

The development shows why the tariff dispute is not an abstract argument. It is affecting industrial production, employment and investment decisions. Canada’s counter-tariffs may protect bargaining leverage and some domestic producers, but they can also raise costs for businesses and consumers that rely on imported equipment or materials.

Why it matters in Northwestern Ontario: Mines, construction firms, municipalities and forestry operations buy steel, machinery and replacement parts. Higher costs or delayed supply can affect project budgets even when the job losses occur hundreds of kilometres away.

National: Trans Mountain Gets a New Toll Framework

The Canada Energy Regulator has approved a negotiated settlement governing tolls and transportation services on the Trans Mountain pipeline system.

The agreement permits Trans Mountain to contract up to 90 per cent of pipeline capacity to shippers, compared with the previously approved 80 per cent. The regulator found the negotiated tolls to be just and reasonable.

The settlement resolves a dispute over how expansion costs should be shared. It does not erase the large public cost of the expansion or settle the broader political debate over government ownership of the pipeline.

Regional: NAN Chiefs Reject Federal Fast-Track Bill

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Chiefs are opposing Bill C-39, the proposed Building Canada Strong Act.

NAN says the legislation could accelerate nationally significant projects while weakening the place of First Nations in decisions affecting their territories. NAN argues that Treaty rights, Section 35 of the Constitution and the principle of free, prior and informed consent cannot be treated as regulatory obstacles.

The federal government presents faster reviews as a way to attract investment and build major projects. NAN’s position is that faster development will not produce certainty if First Nations rights-holders are bypassed.

This dispute matters directly to the Ring of Fire, regional transmission projects, access roads and mining proposals. A quicker federal approval does not remove the Crown’s constitutional duties, nor does it guarantee that a project can proceed without legal or land-based opposition.

NAN says it will pursue political, legal and land-based responses and will press the issue at the First Nations-First Ministers meeting scheduled for October 26 in Ottawa.

Regional: Highway 11/17 Widening Begins Near Nipigon

Ontario says construction has started on another five kilometres of Highway 11/17 between McGuire Road and Coughlin Road.

The project will create two lanes in each direction, separated by a grass median, and add two bridges across the Black Sturgeon River. It is part of the long-running plan to twin more than 107 kilometres of the Trans-Canada Highway between Thunder Bay and Nipigon.

The Shuniah truck inspection station is also moving to round-the-clock operations. The province says the change will strengthen commercial-vehicle enforcement.

For the region, the work is about more than travel time. Highway 11/17 is a national trade corridor with limited alternate routes. Collisions or closures can separate communities and interrupt the movement of food, fuel, equipment and emergency services.

Regional: One New Wildland Fire Confirmed Near Longlac

Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported one new fire in the Northwest Region by early Monday evening.

Nipigon 113 was located near the northeastern shore of Balancing Lake, about 17 kilometres east-northeast of Longlac. The 0.1-hectare fire was listed as being held.

There were 28 active fires across the Northwest Region: one being held, nine under control and 18 being observed. Ontario’s legislated fire season continues through October 31. Anyone planning outdoor burning must still follow provincial and municipal rules.

Regional: Truth and Reconciliation Observances Take Priority Wednesday

Wednesday, September 30, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.

Flags at federal and Ontario government buildings will be lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sunset. Federal offices and a number of provincial services will be closed. Ontario court offices will also be closed, although online filing portals will remain available. Documents submitted Wednesday will generally be marked as filed or issued on October 1.

The day honours residential-school Survivors, the children who never returned home, their families and their communities. It is not simply another day off. Readers are encouraged to attend local events, listen to Survivors and learn how residential-school policies continue to affect families today.

Local: Thunder Bay Mayoral Candidates Face Business Questions Today

The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Leaders Lunch with mayoral candidates today from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The forum gives candidates an opportunity to explain their plans for the economy, taxes, infrastructure, housing, public safety and municipal services before the October 26 election.

The City has also published candidate profiles supplied by people running for mayor, council and school-board trustee. The profiles are posted verbatim and are not edited or endorsed by the City.

For voters, the important task is to compare measurable commitments. Candidates should be pressed for costs, timelines, legal authority and the specific votes they would bring to council.

Local: Thunder Bay Launches an Upgraded Municipal Website

The City of Thunder Bay has launched an upgraded website intended to make municipal information and online services easier to find.

The City says its website receives more than 800,000 visitors and nearly three million page views a year. The new platform provides improved tools for publishing information and is intended to support future changes.

The real test will be practical: whether residents can quickly find council decisions, budgets, public notices, service interruptions, election details and project updates. A refreshed design is useful only if information is complete, current and searchable.

Local: Honouring Our Children Run Set for Wednesday

The Honouring Our Children Run is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Boulevard Lake. The event includes five- and 10-kilometre options and supports the Mazinaajim Children’s Foundation.

Participants and drivers should expect increased activity around Lyon Boulevard during the morning. The gathering is one of the local ways residents can mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

What NewsHawks Should Watch Next