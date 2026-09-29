GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. – RODEO NEWS – Coy Robbins delivered the strongest performance of his PBR Canada career Saturday night, winning both rounds of the Peace Country Invitational before a sold-out crowd at Bonnetts Energy Centre.

The Camrose, Alberta, rider went a perfect 2-for-2 and finished with an aggregate score of 174.8 points. The victory was Robbins’ first on the PBR Canada Cup Series.

Robbins earned 136 national points, moving from No. 16 to No. 7 in the race for the 2026 PBR Canada Championship and its $100,000 bonus.

Robbins Takes Control in Opening Round

Robbins set the pace in Round 1 by riding Burnt Ends, from Skori Bucking Bulls, for an event-best 87.5 points.

That score gave him the first selection in the championship-round bull draft. Robbins chose Snoopy, another bull from Skori Bucking Bulls, for his final matchup.

The 2017 PBR Canada Rookie of the Year stayed aboard Snoopy for the required eight seconds and earned 87.3 points, the highest score of the championship round.

The ride secured the overall victory and marked an important breakthrough for Robbins as the national season moves toward its final events.

Nick Tetz Strengthens Championship Lead

Nick Tetz of Calgary also completed both of his rides and finished second with an aggregate score of 172 points.

The two-time PBR Canada Champion rode Cheeko for 84.8 points in the opening round. He followed that performance by covering More or Less for 87.2 points in the championship round.

Tetz collected 84 national points and increased his lead over second-ranked Gilmar Santana to 356.83 points.

Tetz is attempting to win a third Canadian championship, which would tie the existing PBR Canada record. He has 1,392.83 national points and season earnings of $108,501.42.

Gilmar Santana Keeps Pressure on Tetz

Santana, of Ouro Preto, Brazil, prevented Tetz from opening an even larger lead by finishing third in Grande Prairie.

Santana rode Gypsy Man for 83.8 points in Round 1 and Night Fury for 87.1 points in the championship round. His aggregate score of 170.9 points earned him 67.5 national points.

Santana remains second in the national standings with 1,036 points. He has six event victories and 17 Top 5 finishes this season.

West and Fraser Complete the Top Five

Lonnie West of Cadogan, Alberta, finished fourth after riding Hammer Time for 85.3 points in the opening round.

West was unable to complete his championship-round ride after Posty bucked him off in 4.32 seconds. He earned 39 national points and remains No. 10 in Canada.

Cody Fraser of Wilmington, South Australia, finished fifth. Fraser rode Woozy for 84.9 points in Round 1 but was thrown by Linebacker in 1.94 seconds during the championship round.

Fraser earned 34 national points and moved from No. 41 to No. 34 in the standings. The result strengthens his late-season effort to qualify for the PBR Canada National Finals.

Top Five Event Results

Place Rider Round 1 Championship Round Aggregate National Points 1 Coy Robbins 87.5 87.3 174.8 136 2 Nick Tetz 84.8 87.2 172.0 84 3 Gilmar Santana 83.8 87.1 170.9 67.5 4 Lonnie West 85.3 No score 85.3 39 5 Cody Fraser 84.9 No score 84.9 34

Two Bulls Share Top Honour

Linebacker, from Skori Bucking Bulls, and Posty, from Foley Bucking Bulls, tied for the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event award.

Each bull received a score of 42.9 points in the championship round.

Linebacker earned the score after bucking off Fraser in 1.94 seconds. Posty received the same score after ending West’s ride in 4.32 seconds.

2026 PBR Canada Championship Race

Rank Rider Events Wins Top 5 Finishes Points Season Winnings 1 Nick Tetz 28 8 17 1,392.83 $108,501.42 2 Gilmar Santana 31 6 17 1,036.00 $71,160.44 3 Dakota Buttar 27 2 7 618.00 $37,164.38 4 Aaron Roy 26 0 9 517.00 $28,612.02 5 Tyler Craig 29 2 7 493.00 $30,927.13 6 Francisco Costa 30 1 6 470.67 $24,854.50 7 Coy Robbins 21 1 6 399.50 $27,604.00 8 Jordan Hansen 15 1 5 381.00 $24,798.25 9 Jeremy Maisonneuve 10 2 6 368.50 $28,967.88 10 Lonnie West 23 1 4 367.00 $26,667.75

What the Result Means

Robbins remains 993.33 points behind Tetz, making a championship run difficult with the season entering its closing stages. However, the Grande Prairie victory places Robbins firmly inside the national Top 10 and improves his position ahead of the finals.

Tetz remains in control of the championship race, but Santana is still close enough to take advantage of a poor outing or missed event. The battle between the two leading riders will remain the main story heading toward Edmonton.

Next Stop: Medicine Hat

Following a break of approximately one month, the PBR Canada Cup Series will travel to Medicine Hat, Alberta, for the PBR Medicine Hat Classic on Saturday, October 17.

Competition at Co-op Place begins at 7 p.m. MT. Tickets are available through Co-op Place, The Esplanade, by calling 403-502-8777 or through Tixx.ca.

The 2026 PBR Canada National Finals will be held November 13 and 14 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Results and standings were supplied by PBR Canada and 3D Bull Riding Media Relations.