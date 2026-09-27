Northwestern Ontario Weather: Showers Clear Sunday, Cooler Rain Returns Monday

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Sunday, September 27, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario will see a mild Sunday with showers or drizzle ending in many areas, followed by a cooler and unsettled start to the week. Monday brings more showers, while Tuesday remains cloudy or showery in several communities.

Travellers should watch for wet roads, fog patches and changing visibility. Remote communities near Hudson Bay will also face stronger winds than communities farther south.

Weather Alerts

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s national alert page showed no active weather warning or advisory for the Northwestern Ontario locations covered in this report when checked early Sunday. Conditions can change quickly. Check the ECCC alert map before leaving home or starting a trip.

Sunday, September 27: Mild with Morning Showers

Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River and Atikokan will be mild, with highs generally from 19 to 21 C. Showers or drizzle are possible early, then skies should brighten. Winds will be mainly west or northwest at about 20 km/h, with gusts to 40 km/h in parts of the central and western region.

Thunder Bay is forecast to reach 19 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon. Fog patches should dissipate in the morning. Atikokan and Quetico Park are expected to reach 19 C after periods of rain or drizzle end.

Farther north, Pickle Lake and Cat Lake could see a 70 per cent chance of showers early, decreasing to 30 per cent near noon. Sandy Lake, Deer Lake, Pikangikum and nearby communities should reach about 18 C.

Monday, September 28: Cooler with Showers Developing

Monday will be cooler across the region. Kenora is forecast to reach 15 C, while Dryden and Vermilion Bay should reach 16 C. Sioux Lookout and Red Lake are expected to be near 16 to 17 C. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River could reach 17 to 19 C.

Cloud will increase, with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of showers. Showers may become more frequent Monday night, especially in the Kenora, Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout areas. Overnight lows will generally be 8 to 10 C.

Many Far Northern communities will be sunnier Monday, but winds will remain an important concern. Fort Severn is forecast to reach 17 C with southwest winds gusting to 60 km/h near midday. Peawanuck could see southwest winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50. Webequie is forecast to reach 17 C with west winds near 20 km/h.

Tuesday, September 29: Showery Trend Continues

The latest ECCC location forecasts point to a cloudy or showery Tuesday for much of Northwestern Ontario. Kenora, Dryden and Vermilion Bay are expected to be near 16 C, with showers possible. Sioux Lookout is forecast near 16 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River may be cooler, near 15 C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Red Lake is forecast near 14 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low near 4 C. The Tuesday forecast for several remote Far Northern communities is less certain because the latest regional bulletin extends only through Monday. Residents should check the next ECCC update for Pickle Lake, Sandy Lake, Webequie, Fort Severn, Peawanuck and nearby fly-in communities.

Three-Day Forecast at a Glance

Area Sunday, Sept. 27 Monday, Sept. 28 Tuesday, Sept. 29 Kenora and Lake of the Woods Showers or drizzle early, then clearing; high 21 C, low 7 C Cloudy, 40% chance of showers; high 15 C, low 9 C Cloudy, 40% chance of showers; high 16 C, low 9 C Dryden and Vermilion Bay Morning showers or drizzle, clearing later; high 20 C, low 5 C Cloudy, 40% chance of showers; high 16 C, low 9 C Showers; high 16 C, low 8 C Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake Rain ending, then showers; west winds up to 40 km/h; high about 20 C Cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of showers; high 16 to 17 C, low 8 C Sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers; high 16 C, low 7 C Red Lake and Ear Falls Showers or drizzle early, then clearing; high 19 to 20 C, low 5 to 7 C Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers; high 16 to 17 C, low 8 to 9 C Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers; high about 14 C, low 4 C Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River Sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers; high 19 C, low 9 C Sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers; high 17 C, low 10 C Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers; high 15 C, low 5 C Atikokan and Quetico Park Rain or drizzle ending, then showers; high 19 C, low 4 C Mainly sunny; high near 20 C Check the next ECCC update; showers are possible Pickle Lake and Cat Lake 70% chance of showers early, easing near noon; high 20 C, low 5 C Sunny, cloud increasing later; high 16 C Forecast confidence is lower; check ECCC updates Fort Severn and Peawanuck Showers and strong southwest winds; gusts 60 km/h; high about 19 C Sunny but windy; gusts 50 to 60 km/h; high 17 C New detailed remote-community forecast required

Travel Conditions

Wet pavement, standing water and fog patches may reduce visibility on Highways 11, 17, 502, 527, 599 and 105, as well as on local gravel roads. Drivers should use low-beam headlights, slow down for water on the road and leave extra space behind other vehicles.

Strong crosswinds are possible on exposed roads near Fort Severn, Peawanuck, Webequie and parts of the Far North. High-profile vehicles, trailers and aircraft operations may be more affected than ordinary passenger vehicles. Confirm flight times directly with the airline or airport.

Boating and Outdoor Work

Rain and wind can make Lake of the Woods, Lac Seul, Rainy Lake and other large inland lakes choppy. A calm shoreline or sheltered dock does not show conditions in open water. Boaters should wear an approved personal flotation device, carry communications equipment and leave a trip plan with someone on shore.

Outdoor workers should secure light materials before stronger winds arrive, protect electronic equipment from rain and watch for slippery decks, rocks and access roads.

School Bus Status

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium public site lists Kenora buses KN10 and KN19 as cancelled because of an ongoing driver shortage. Families must confirm the intended date through the NWOSSC Parent Portal or the consortium before the next school day.

This is an operational cancellation, not a weather cancellation. Families should not assume that a driver-shortage notice means roads are unsafe. Route-specific delays or cancellations may be posted later.

Sources Checked