15-Year-Old Charged with Impaired Driving After Vermilion Bay Collision

VERMILION BAY, ON – REGIONAL CRIME REPORT – A 15-year-old Vermilion Bay resident is facing impaired-driving charges following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 609.

Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded at approximately 2:00 p.m. on September 26, 2026, after a caller reported seeing a vehicle in the ditch.

During the investigation, officers determined that the driver had allegedly been impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

Charges Laid

The youth has been charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs;

Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus; and

Driving a motor vehicle without a licence under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden at a later date.

The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Report Suspected Impaired Driving

The OPP is reminding motorists that suspected impaired driving should be reported immediately by calling 911. If possible, provide the vehicle’s description, licence-plate number, location and direction of travel. Do not follow or attempt to stop the vehicle.

None of the allegations has been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.