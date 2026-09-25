Three Thunder Bay men face drug and firearm charges after a police investigation and Ogden Street-area search

THUNDER BAY — LOCAL NEWS — Three Thunder Bay men are facing drug and weapons charges after a police investigation led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded firearm. Police estimate the drugs’ street value at about $25,000.

Search in Ogden Street area leads to arrests

Thunder Bay Police Service says its Intelligence Unit began investigating suspected drug trafficking in September.

On Sept. 23, 2026, officers from the Emergency Task Unit, Intelligence Unit and Break, Enter and Robbery Unit searched a home in the Ogden Street area. Police report finding about four grams of suspected crack cocaine, less than one gram of suspected fentanyl and other items believed to be connected to drug trafficking.

Two people were arrested at the home. Police later arrested a third person the same day. A search of that person led to the seizure of a loaded firearm, more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 27 grams of suspected fentanyl and nine hydromorphone tablets.

Charges against Boiyce Niemi

Boiyce NIEMI, 40, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of an opioid for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Charges against Chris Robert Morin

Chris Robert MORIN, 49, of Thunder Bay, is charged with possession of cocaine and an opioid for the purpose of trafficking, and failure to comply with a release order.

Charges against William Godick

William GODICK, 46, of Thunder Bay, is charged with possession of cocaine and an opioid for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say all three accused were remanded into custody after their first court appearance.

What the charges mean

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking is an indictable offence. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment, although the sentence in any case depends on the evidence, the substance and amount involved, and the circumstances.

The firearm charges are under the Criminal Code. Carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm can carry serious penalties, with maximum sentences varying by the specific offence and whether the Crown proceeds summarily or by indictment. A prohibition-order breach involving a firearm or ammunition is also an indictable offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The allegations have not been proven in court. All accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.