Northwestern Ontario Weather: Showers, Fog and a Mild Weekend Ahead

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Friday, September 25, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario will see mild temperatures but unsettled skies through Monday. Friday brings clouds, drizzle and scattered showers. Saturday is warmer in many communities, although rain develops in parts of the west. Sunday and Monday stay mild, with a mix of cloud and sunshine and periodic shower chances.

Fog patches are expected again tonight and Saturday morning. Drivers, families travelling to school activities, boaters and outdoor workers should allow extra time and check local conditions before leaving.

Weather Alerts

Environment and Climate Change Canada listed no alerts for the City of Thunder Bay at 6:14 a.m. EDT Friday. The regional forecast did not identify a widespread severe-weather threat for Northwestern Ontario. Conditions can change quickly, so check the ECCC alerts page for the exact community before travelling.

Friday, September 25: Cloudy with Showers and Drizzle

Most western and central communities will be cloudy Friday. Drizzle or showers are possible during the morning and afternoon, with fog patches gradually dissipating. Highs will generally range from 18 C to 21 C.

Kenora, Lake of the Woods and Sioux Narrows: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and showers in the afternoon. High near 20 C. Humidex near 25.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and showers in the afternoon. High near 20 C. Humidex near 25. Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and showers in the afternoon. High near 19 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and showers in the afternoon. High near 19 C. Sioux Lookout, Savant Lake and Red Lake: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and showers in the afternoon. High near 19 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and showers in the afternoon. High near 19 C. Ear Falls, Lac Seul and Fort Frances: Cloudy, with drizzle or showers possible. Highs near 19 C to 20 C. Fort Frances may reach a Humidex of 26.

Cloudy, with drizzle or showers possible. Highs near 19 C to 20 C. Fort Frances may reach a Humidex of 26. Atikokan, Quetico, Upsala and Shebandowan: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Highs near 19 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Highs near 19 C. Thunder Bay, Nipigon and the Lake Superior north shore: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of early showers. Highs near 18 C to 21 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of early showers. Highs near 18 C to 21 C. Pickle Lake, Armstrong and Wabakimi: Cloudy conditions are expected, with highs near 19 C.

Fog patches will redevelop this evening across several districts. Overnight lows will generally be 8 C to 13 C.

Saturday, September 26: Warmer, with Rain Developing in the West

Saturday will be mild, but the forecast is not the same across the region. Kenora, Red Lake and Ear Falls have the greatest risk of rain during the afternoon. Central communities should see a mix of sun and cloud after morning fog clears.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods: Cloudy with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Southeast wind becoming 20 km/h in the morning. High near 19 C.

Cloudy with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Southeast wind becoming 20 km/h in the morning. High near 19 C. Dryden and Vermilion Bay: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of rain late in the afternoon. High near 20 C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of rain late in the afternoon. High near 20 C. Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake: A mix of sun and cloud or mainly sunny conditions, depending on location. High near 20 C to 22 C.

A mix of sun and cloud or mainly sunny conditions, depending on location. High near 20 C to 22 C. Red Lake, Ear Falls and Western Lac Seul: Mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Southeast wind becoming 20 km/h in the morning. High near 20 C to 21 C.

Mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Southeast wind becoming 20 km/h in the morning. High near 20 C to 21 C. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: Mainly cloudy with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. High near 20 C to 21 C.

Mainly cloudy with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. High near 20 C to 21 C. Atikokan, Quetico, Upsala and Shebandowan: A mix of sun and cloud. Southeast wind becoming 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High near 20 C to 21 C.

A mix of sun and cloud. Southeast wind becoming 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High near 20 C to 21 C. Thunder Bay and the north shore: Mainly cloudy, becoming brighter around midday in some areas. Highs near 17 C to 20 C.

Mainly cloudy, becoming brighter around midday in some areas. Highs near 17 C to 20 C. Pickle Lake, Armstrong and the Far North road corridor: Cloudy with a high near 20 C to 21 C. Morning fog should lift.

Saturday night will remain cloudy in the west, with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of showers. Low temperatures will range from 8 C to 12 C.

Sunday, September 27: Mild with Periodic Showers

Sunday will be mostly mild but unsettled. Western communities will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Sioux Lookout, Savant Lake, Red Lake and Ear Falls may remain cloudier, while Thunder Bay and Superior West have a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Highs will generally range from 18 C to 19 C. Overnight lows will fall to 7 C to 9 C, with a continuing chance of showers in several districts.

Monday, September 28: Mild, with More Cloud and Shower Risk

Monday will bring a mix of sun and cloud around Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Quetico and the Lake Superior north shore, with highs near 18 C. Kenora, Red Lake and Ear Falls have a 60 per cent chance of showers, while Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances and nearby communities have a 40 per cent chance.

Monday night will be cloudy in much of the region, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Lows will generally be 8 C to 10 C.

Four-Day Forecast at a Glance

Area Friday, Sept. 25 Saturday, Sept. 26 Sunday, Sept. 27 Monday, Sept. 28 Kenora and Lake of the Woods Cloudy; drizzle or showers; 20 C Rain developing; SE 20 km/h; 19 C Sun and cloud; 40% showers; 19 C Cloudy; 60% showers; 16 C Dryden and Vermilion Bay Cloudy; drizzle or showers; 19 C Sun and cloud; 60% rain late; 20 C Cloudy; 40% showers; 19 C Cloudy; 40% showers; 17 C Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake Cloudy; drizzle or showers; 19 C Mix of sun and cloud; 20-22 C Cloudy; 40% showers; 19 C Sun and cloud; 40% showers; 17 C Red Lake and Ear Falls Cloudy; drizzle or showers; 19 C Rain late; SE 20 km/h; 20-21 C Sun and cloud; 40% showers; 19 C Cloudy; 60% showers; 16 C Fort Frances and Rainy River Cloudy; drizzle or showers; 20 C Rain developing; 20-21 C Sun and cloud; 40% showers; 19 C Sun and cloud; 40% showers; 17 C Atikokan and Quetico Cloudy; drizzle; 19 C Sun and cloud; SE 20 km/h late; 20-21 C Sun and cloud; 40% showers; 19 C Sun and cloud; 18 C Thunder Bay and Superior West Cloudy; early showers; 18-21 C Cloudy; clearing near noon; 18-20 C Sun and cloud; 30% showers; 18 C Sun and cloud; 18 C Pickle Lake and Armstrong Cloudy; near 19-20 C Cloudy; near 20-21 C Mix of sun and cloud; showers possible; near 19 C Cloudy periods; near 18 C

Travel Conditions and Safety

Fog patches are the main travel issue Friday night and Saturday morning. Visibility can change quickly on Highway 17, Highway 11, Highway 502, Highway 527, Highway 105 and local gravel roads. Drivers should use low-beam headlights, slow down and leave more space between vehicles.

Rain late Saturday and showers Sunday and Monday may leave wet pavement and soft shoulders. No widespread snow, freezing rain or frost threat is shown in this four-day forecast. Remote travellers should carry warm layers, food, water, a charged phone or satellite communicator and an emergency kit.

School Bus Status

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium public website displayed a September 24, 2026 update at 5:22 a.m. and did not show a Friday, September 25 route cancellation on the public page when checked. The latest September notices visible on its alerts page involved driver shortages, not weather.

That public page is not a guarantee that every route is operating. Families should use the NWOSSC Parent Portal for route-specific cancellations or delays. A driver-shortage or mechanical cancellation is an operational issue and should not be described as weather-related.

Boating and Outdoor Work

Rain, fog and changing winds can make large inland lakes and Lake Superior more difficult for small craft than conditions at a sheltered dock suggest. Boaters should check a marine forecast, wear a personal flotation device, carry communications equipment and plan a short route with an early return option.

Outdoor workers should watch for slippery surfaces, low visibility and wet equipment. Secure light materials before leaving a worksite and take breaks in a warm, dry place if rain continues.

Sources Checked