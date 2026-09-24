Ontario Invests $3.4 Million in Northern Manufacturers, Supporting About 80 New Jobs

Thunder Bay — NEWS — Ontario is investing more than $3.4 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation to help 12 manufacturing companies expand, buy equipment and improve their operations.

The province says the projects are expected to create approximately 80 jobs while increasing production capacity and reducing dependence on outside suppliers.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the broader significance is the province’s effort to strengthen domestic manufacturing at a time when U.S. tariffs and supply-chain disruptions are putting additional pressure on mining, forestry, construction and heavy-industry businesses across the North.

Funding Targets Northern Manufacturing Expansion

The funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, or NOHFC.

Ontario says the money will help northern manufacturers purchase new equipment, expand facilities and bring more production in-house.

The provincial release identifies three examples among the 12 companies receiving support:

Jennmar Canada Ltd. in Sudbury is receiving $400,000 to expand its facility, improve production capacity and manufacture more steel products in-house.

is receiving to expand its facility, improve production capacity and manufacture more steel products in-house. R.F. Contracting Inc. in Sault Ste. Marie is receiving $379,619 to build a new workshop and purchase pipe and metal fabrication equipment.

is receiving to build a new workshop and purchase pipe and metal fabrication equipment. Andy’s Trailers & Manufacturing Inc. in Timmins is receiving $319,054 for equipment purchases and building upgrades intended to increase production of heavy-haul trailers used by the mining, forestry and heavy-equipment sectors.

The supplied provincial announcement does not list all 12 companies receiving funding.

Reducing Reliance on U.S. Suppliers

The province is framing the investments partly as a response to trade uncertainty and U.S. tariffs.

Jennmar Canada says its expansion will allow the company to move some production from the United States to Canada, including the manufacture of friction bolts used in mining ground-support systems.

That is significant for Northern Ontario’s resource economy.

Mining, forestry and heavy construction rely on specialized equipment, fabricated steel, replacement parts and industrial services. The more of those products that can be manufactured within Northern Ontario, the less exposed companies may be to exchange-rate swings, border delays and tariff-related costs.

Mining and Forestry Supply Chains Could Benefit

Several of the funded businesses serve industries that are especially important across Northwestern Ontario.

Andy’s Trailers, for example, manufactures trailers used in logging, mining and heavy-equipment hauling.

R.F. Contracting provides mechanical, piping, ironworking, millwrighting and custom steel fabrication services.

Those are the same kinds of services required for mine construction, mill maintenance, forestry operations, road projects and industrial expansion across Northwestern Ontario.

Even where funded manufacturers are based elsewhere in Northern Ontario, expanded production capacity can strengthen the larger northern supply chain.

What It Means for Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is a major service and supply centre for mining, forestry, construction and transportation.

As new mines, road projects and infrastructure investments advance across the Northwest, demand is likely to grow for fabricated steel, trailers, mechanical services, industrial equipment and specialized maintenance.

The opportunity for Thunder Bay businesses will depend on whether local manufacturers and contractors can compete for that work and whether future NOHFC investments support additional expansion in Northwestern Ontario.

The supplied release does not identify a Thunder Bay company among the three examples highlighted by the province.

That makes it worth watching whether later funding rounds include local manufacturers or companies tied directly to Northwestern Ontario mining, forestry and construction projects.

NOHFC Budget Now $110 Million Annually

Ontario says the NOHFC’s annual budget has been increased to $110 million.

Since June 2018, the province reports that the fund has invested more than $1.1 billion in more than 8,900 projects, leveraging more than $3.4 billion in additional investment and creating or sustaining more than 13,850 jobs.

Those figures are provincial totals and include projects across Northern Ontario.

The government says its current funding priorities include projects that protect northern industries, reduce exposure to trade disruptions and support economic development in rural, urban and Indigenous communities.

Northern Manufacturing Matters More as Major Projects Advance

The timing of the investment is important.

Northern Ontario is seeing increased activity around mining, critical minerals, forestry modernization, road construction and industrial infrastructure.

Projects such as new mines or mineral-processing facilities require large amounts of fabricated steel, heavy equipment, trailers, piping, mechanical work and maintenance support.

If more of those products and services are supplied within Northern Ontario, a larger share of project spending can remain in northern communities.

That is the larger economic question behind the latest NOHFC funding announcement.

The issue is not simply how many companies receive grants.

It is whether public investment helps build manufacturing capacity that can serve the next generation of mining, forestry and infrastructure projects across the North.