SHUNIAH – NEWS – The first day of fall is not a happy morning at The Daily Grind Cafe and Convenience. The shop that offers coffee, gas, bait and more was broken into last night.

In a META post the owners state:

“Well… our beautiful store will be closed today…. Police are here investigating a break in….

“At 4.23 am 2 ppl broke into our store and stole our cash registers and safe, wripped out the alarm system and deactivated our cameras

“They were swift and seemed to know what they were looking for, but left behind a ton of evidence for the police such as this recycle bin and a hammer