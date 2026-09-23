THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Wednesday, September 23, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario will enjoy a sunny and mild Wednesday, but stronger south winds will develop across much of the region. Gusts of 40 to 50 km/h are expected from Kenora and Red Lake through Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances and Atikokan.

Cloud and showers will spread east overnight and Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible before Thursday morning around Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Red Lake, Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River.

Early-morning frost remains a concern in several southern and eastern districts. Conditions will turn cooler Thursday before temperatures recover Friday.

Weather Alerts: Frost Advisories

Environment and Climate Change Canada has yellow frost advisories in effect Wednesday morning for:

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River;

Ignace and English River; and

Seine River Village and Mine Centre.

Temperatures fell close to freezing overnight. Frost may damage sensitive plants and garden crops. The risk will end as temperatures rise after sunrise.

Drivers should clear frost from every window before leaving. Watch for locally slippery wooden bridges, decks and other exposed surfaces, but widespread icy highway conditions are not expected.

Three-Day Northwestern Ontario Forecast

Community Wednesday, Sept. 23 Thursday, Sept. 24 Friday, Sept. 25 Kenora, Grassy Narrows and Lake of the Woods Mainly sunny. South wind 30 km/h, gusting to 50. High 18 C. Showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 9 C. Morning showers, then cloudy and cooler. High near 15 C. Low 13 C. Cloudy and milder. High near 19 C. Dryden and Vermilion Bay Sunny. South wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 18 C. Partly cloudy overnight. Low 8 C. Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain or drizzle and a possible afternoon shower. High near 13 C. Low 12 C. Cloudy. High near 18 C. Sioux Lookout and Eastern Lac Seul Sunny. South wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 19 C. Partly cloudy overnight. Low 7 C. Cloudy and cooler with morning showers followed by occasional rain or drizzle. High near 14 C. Low 12 C. Mostly cloudy. High near 19 C. Savant Lake and Sturgeon Lake Sunny. South wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 19 C. Partly cloudy overnight. Low 6 C. Cloudy and cooler, with rain or drizzle possible during the afternoon. High near 14 C. Low 11 C. Mostly cloudy. High near 18 C. Red Lake and Woodland Caribou Park Mainly sunny. South wind 30 km/h, gusting to 50. High 18 C. Showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 10 C. Morning rain or drizzle, then cloudy and cooler. High near 14 C. Low 11 C. Cloudy and warmer. High near 20 C. Ear Falls, Perrault Falls and Western Lac Seul Mainly sunny. South wind 30 km/h, gusting to 50. High 18 C. Partly cloudy overnight. Low 9 C. Cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High near 13 C. Low 11 C. A possible morning shower, then mainly cloudy. High near 19 C. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River Sunny after early frost clears. South wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 19 C. Showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 7 C. Cloudy with a few showers. High near 15 C. Low 13 C. Cloudy. High near 19 C. Atikokan, Shebandowan and Quetico Park Sunny. Southeast wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 19 C. Partly cloudy overnight. Low 5 C. Cloudy with one or two passing showers. High near 14 C. Low 12 C. Cloudy. High near 19 C. Pickle Lake Sunny. High near 20 C. Partly cloudy overnight. Low near 9 C. Cloudy and cooler with afternoon showers possible. High near 14 C. Low 11 C. Cloudy. High near 19 C. Ignace and English River Sunny after early frost clears. South wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 19 C. Partly cloudy overnight. Low 8 C. Cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High near 13 C. Low 11 C. Cloudy. High near 18 C.

Wednesday Winds Will Affect Roads and Lakes

South winds gusting to 50 km/h are expected around Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Red Lake and Ear Falls. Gusts near 40 km/h are forecast around Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Savant Lake, Fort Frances, Ignace and Atikokan.

Drivers of transport trucks, campers and other high-profile vehicles should be ready for crosswinds on exposed sections of Highways 11, 17, 71, 105 and 502. Outdoor workers should secure signs, tarps and lightweight equipment.

Travel Outlook: Wet Roads Develop Overnight

Most highways should remain dry Wednesday, but showers will move into the west overnight. A thunderstorm could briefly produce heavier rain and reduced visibility near Kenora, Fort Frances or Red Lake before Thursday morning.

More widespread showers Thursday may leave wet pavement across the region. Drivers should slow down on rain-covered roads and watch for wet leaves, which can reduce traction. No snow or freezing-rain threat is indicated in the three-day outlook.

Boating and Outdoor Conditions

Wednesday’s south winds will make open sections of Lake of the Woods, Lac Seul, Wabigoon Lake and Rainy Lake noticeably choppier than sheltered bays. Conditions at a dock may not represent conditions farther offshore.

Wear an approved personal flotation device.

Check local wind and lake conditions before leaving shore.

Carry reliable communications and leave a trip plan with someone on land.

Small-craft operators should consider returning before winds peak.

Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility if an overnight thunderstorm develops.

School Bus Status

No route-specific cancellation or delay notice for Wednesday, September 23 was visible during the public morning check of the Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium website.

That does not guarantee every route is operating normally. The consortium says delays longer than 15 minutes and cancellations are posted under Current Bus Status. Families should check the website or Edulog Parent Portal immediately before pickup.

No current driver-shortage cancellation was confirmed during this check. If an operational cancellation is posted later, it should not be described as weather-related unless the consortium specifically identifies weather or road conditions as the cause.

Summary

Northwestern Ontario’s September 23-25 forecast brings sunshine, gusts to 50 km/h, overnight thunderstorms and a cooler, showery Thursday.

Sources Checked