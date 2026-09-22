World leaders gather in New York as wars and energy costs dominate the agenda, Ottawa proposes faster project reviews, and a major Northwestern Ontario mining project completes a key financing step

THUNDER BAY – NEWSHAWK DESK – Tuesday, September 22, 2026 – The day’s news is being shaped by international diplomacy, high energy prices and a Canadian economy caught between slower growth and renewed inflation pressure.

For Northwestern Ontario, the most important business development is Generation Mining’s completed C$240-million share financing for the Marathon copper-palladium project. Ontario is also proposing new truck-driver training rules that would give greater attention to northern, rural and remote driving.

Here is what NetNewsLedger Newshawks need to know. Events at the United Nations, oil markets and active investigations may change during the day.

The Five Stories to Watch First

UN diplomacy: U.S. President Donald Trump has a full schedule of meetings with world leaders, with the wars involving Iran and Ukraine, energy security and Arctic defence expected to dominate.

U.S. President Donald Trump has a full schedule of meetings with world leaders, with the wars involving Iran and Ukraine, energy security and Arctic defence expected to dominate. Canadian project approvals: Ottawa has introduced Bill C-39, proposing a one-year federal review and decision timeline once a project proponent submits a complete application.

Ottawa has introduced Bill C-39, proposing a one-year federal review and decision timeline once a project proponent submits a complete application. Economy: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says new U.S. tariffs could cut fourth-quarter Canadian growth to below one per cent, while high oil prices keep inflation pressure alive.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says new U.S. tariffs could cut fourth-quarter Canadian growth to below one per cent, while high oil prices keep inflation pressure alive. Northwestern Ontario mining: Generation Mining has closed C$240 million in equity financing for its Marathon project. The transaction remains subject to final Toronto Stock Exchange approval.

Generation Mining has closed C$240 million in equity financing for its Marathon project. The transaction remains subject to final Toronto Stock Exchange approval. Public safety: Thunder Bay Police are warning residents that caller identification can be faked. Hang up on unexpected financial requests and call the organization back using a verified number.

International: UN Meetings Put Ukraine, Iran and Energy Security at Centre Stage

New York is the centre of international diplomacy today as leaders gather for the United Nations General Assembly.

Reuters reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the assembly and hold a series of meetings with leaders from Europe, Ukraine, Venezuela, Greenland and Gulf states. The agenda includes the war in Ukraine, the conflict involving Iran, shipping and energy security, and an expected U.S.-Denmark-Greenland agreement concerning a larger American military presence in Greenland.

These meetings are scheduled events, not completed agreements. Any claims about breakthroughs should wait for official statements after the talks.

Ukraine Seeks an Energy Truce Before Winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to ask Trump for support for an energy truce with Russia. The proposal would seek to reduce attacks on power plants, fuel facilities and other energy infrastructure as colder weather approaches.

The request follows intensified aerial attacks that have damaged ports, warehouses, ships and energy facilities. Russia has not indicated that it is prepared to pause the air war. Zelenskiy is also expected to press for additional U.S.-made Patriot air-defence systems.

The key question is whether the meeting produces a concrete proposal accepted by both sides. Until then, an energy truce remains a Ukrainian objective, not an agreement.

Oil Moves Back Above US$100 as Markets Watch for U.S.-Iran Talks

Brent crude for November delivery was trading at US$101.63 a barrel at 7:58 a.m. GMT Tuesday, while October U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$96.70. Prices had risen after four declining sessions as traders watched for possible U.S.-Iran contact at the UN.

The wider concern is not only crude oil. Reuters reports that diesel prices in Europe and the United States have reached record levels amid constrained exports and damage to refining capacity.

For Northern Ontario, that can flow through to the cost of trucking, air travel, heating and moving food and supplies over long distances. Oil prices are highly time-sensitive and should be refreshed before publication.

U.S. Air Travellers Still Face Disruption After Communications Failure

Air travellers connecting through the northeastern United States should continue checking flight status after a cut telecommunications line disrupted Federal Aviation Administration systems on Monday.

Arrivals were halted for periods at airports serving New York, Philadelphia and Boston. The damaged lines were repaired and service began returning, but airlines warned that delays could continue while aircraft and crews were repositioned. Travellers should rely on their airline’s current notice rather than Monday’s schedule.

National: Ottawa Proposes One-Year Federal Project Reviews

The federal government introduced Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act, on September 21.

The proposed law would seek to complete federal reviews and project decisions within one year after a proponent files a comprehensive application and completes the required studies. Ottawa says the approach would coordinate assessments, permits and Crown consultation while maintaining environmental standards and respecting Indigenous rights.

The distinction matters. The one-year period would not begin when a company first announces a project. It would begin after the required application is complete. Bill C-39 has been introduced, but it has not yet completed parliamentary review or become law.

For Northern Ontario, the bill could affect mining, transmission, road, rail, port and energy projects. Supporters will see faster decisions as a way to attract investment. Indigenous governments, environmental organizations, labour groups and affected communities will want to test whether the promised speed still allows meaningful consultation, credible science and enforceable conditions.

The government says the legislation would also strengthen trade corridors and add federal workplace health-and-safety inspectors. Read the federal release and proposed measures.

Bank of Canada Warns of Slower Growth and Higher Fuel Costs

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says new U.S. tariffs could roughly halve Canadian economic growth in the fourth quarter, bringing it below one per cent.

The Bank faces competing risks. Trade uncertainty could delay investment and hiring, weakening growth. At the same time, oil near US$100 a barrel and unusually high refining costs could keep consumer inflation above target.

Canada’s annual inflation rate is about three per cent, compared with the Bank’s two per cent target. Macklem said the Bank has not yet seen strong evidence that higher fuel costs are spreading broadly across other goods and services, but it is watching closely.

For households, the immediate pressure is visible in gasoline, diesel, freight and distribution costs. The speech did not announce an interest-rate change. The next decision will depend on incoming data and whether fuel-driven inflation becomes more persistent. Read Macklem’s September 21 remarks.

Belleville Synagogue-Area Shooting Remains Under Investigation

A police officer and a 29-year-old man were seriously injured in gunfire near the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville on Sunday evening while worshippers were gathered for Yom Kippur.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is reviewing the police interaction. Authorities had not confirmed that the synagogue or the Jewish community was the target when the latest reports were published. That uncertainty must remain clear.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the violence and said Jewish people must be able to worship safely. Some police services increased patrols near synagogues and other places of worship as a precaution.

Canada Says Southeast Asian Trade Talks Are More Than 90 Per Cent Complete

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu says negotiations on separate free-trade agreements with the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are more than 90 per cent complete.

Ottawa hopes to have both agreements ready by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s planned visit to Manila in November. Energy, liquefied natural gas, data centres and supply-chain diversification are among the areas under discussion.

No final deal has been signed. The significance is strategic: Canada is trying to widen its export markets while trade relations with the United States remain uncertain.

Regional: Generation Mining Closes C$240-Million Financing

Generation Mining announced on September 21 that it closed a public share offering and a concurrent private placement with Canada Growth Fund for combined gross proceeds of C$240 million.

The equity financing is a central part of the approximately C$1.3-billion construction financing package the company announced on September 14. That broader package combines share financing and debt commitments from public and private lenders. Each facility carries its own conditions, so a stated financing package should not be confused with all funds having already been drawn or spent.

The public offering raised C$200 million through 312.5 million shares priced at C$0.64 each. Canada Growth Fund added C$40 million through the private placement and bought about C$49 million of shares through the public offering. After the transactions, the federal investment fund controlled approximately 19.9 per cent of Generation Mining’s outstanding shares.

The proceeds are intended to help fund development, construction and operation of the proposed Marathon copper-palladium mine, along with related administration and financing costs. The offering remains subject to final Toronto Stock Exchange approval.

Generation Mining also entered an offtake agreement under which Glencore would buy the project’s polymetallic copper concentrate. The company says the material would be processed through Glencore’s Horne smelter in Rouyn-Noranda and its Canadian refinery system.

This is a major de-risking step because it converts a planned equity component into closed financing. It does not remove every project risk. Construction timing, final regulatory approvals, cost inflation, commodity prices, contractor availability and relationships with Indigenous communities remain important.

A separate Ontario term sheet proposes a loan of up to C$11 million toward a processing facility with approximately C$410 million in eligible costs. That provincial term sheet is non-binding and remains subject to final documentation.

The company estimates that the mine and processing operation could create about 800 construction jobs, 350 direct mining jobs and more than 100 processing jobs. Those figures are company projections, not current employment totals.

Read Generation Mining’s September 21 financing release and its September 18 Ontario term-sheet release.

Ontario Plans New Truck-Driver Training With Northern Roads in Mind

Ontario is developing a standardized entry-level training curriculum for Class A commercial drivers.

The province says the new curriculum would require more than 103 hours of training and is considering subjects that include fatigue management, northern, rural and remote driving, human-trafficking awareness and mandatory air-brake training.

This matters in Northwestern Ontario, where long distances, winter weather, limited passing opportunities and long gaps between services create risks that are not always reflected by urban driving conditions. The province says the new standard is expected to take effect next year. Details may change during development, so training schools and prospective drivers should wait for the final curriculum and implementation rules.

Read the Ontario announcement.

Northwest Wildfire Activity Continues to Ease

No new wildland fire was confirmed in Ontario’s Northwest Region by the evening of September 21. The province reported 29 active fires in the region.

The lower active-fire count is encouraging, but fall does not eliminate wildfire risk. Hunters, campers and people working in remote areas should follow local burning rules, make sure fires are fully extinguished and report smoke or flame by calling 310-FIRE.

Fire counts and hazard levels can change after this article is published. Check Ontario’s current forest-fire map and update.

FedNor Funding Supports Northern Youth and Indigenous-Led Development

FedNor has announced C$835,777 for 15 Northern Ontario projects. The funding is expected to create 14 paid internships and support an Indigenous-led economic-development initiative.

The federal agency says 91 per cent of participants supported through its youth internship program since November 2015 continued working in Northern Ontario. The latest funding includes projects connected to community organizations and youth skills development.

The value for the region is retention. Northern employers often struggle to recruit skilled workers, while young people need a first opportunity to build experience without leaving home. Read the FedNor funding announcement.

Local: No Injuries in Wiley Street Structure Fire

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a two-storey, multi-unit residence on Wiley Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 19.

All occupants were outside when firefighters entered the building. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained fire and smoke damage to the unit where it began. No injuries were reported.

Six pumpers, one aerial ladder and one command vehicle responded. The incident is a useful reminder to test smoke alarms and practise a household escape plan. NetNewsLedger’s full Wiley Street report is available here.

Thunder Bay Police Warn That Caller ID Can Be Faked

Thunder Bay Police are warning residents about call spoofing. Fraudsters can make the number displayed on a telephone appear to belong to a bank, government office or police service.

If an unexpected caller asks for banking information, passwords, gift cards, cryptocurrency or an immediate payment, hang up. Contact the organization through a number printed on a bank card, official statement or verified website. Do not call back using the number shown on the screen.

People who have lost money or disclosed financial information should contact their financial institution, police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Read the Thunder Bay Police warning.

Thunder Bay Weather and Travel Note

Thunder Bay Airport reported clear skies and a temperature near 0 C at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts fog patches dissipating this morning, followed by sunshine and a high of 17 C.

No weather alert was listed for Thunder Bay in the early-morning alert table. Frost advisories were active for several Northwestern Ontario areas, including Dryden and Vermilion Bay, Ear Falls and Perrault Falls, Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River, Ignace and English River, and Red Lake and Woodland Caribou Park.

Drivers should be prepared for locally reduced visibility in fog and possible frost on exposed surfaces in advisory areas. Check the Thunder Bay forecast and current ECCC alert table before travel.

What Newshawks Should Watch Today