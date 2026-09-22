THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Tuesday, September 22, 2026 – Northern Ontario’s remote communities will enjoy an unusually warm and mostly sunny Tuesday, although southwest winds may become gusty in several areas.

Daytime temperatures will climb into the upper teens and low 20s. Fort Severn could reach 22°C, while Marten Falls and the Ogoki area may reach 23°C. Those temperatures are well above normal for late September in the Far North.

Wednesday will bring more cloud, especially in the west. A few showers may return near Hudson Bay and across the north on Thursday.

Weather Alerts

No Environment and Climate Change Canada weather warning, watch or advisory was listed for the communities covered in this report when the alert page was checked.

Alerts can be issued quickly. Residents and travellers should check the Environment Canada alert page before flights, boating or travel on the land.

Tuesday, September 22: Sunny, Warm and Breezy

Tuesday will be the warmest and sunniest day of the three-day forecast. Southwest winds will increase across much of the region.

Fort Severn: Sunny with a high of 22°C. The southwest wind will increase to 30 km/h late in the morning. Tuesday night will be clear with a low of 10°C, while the southwest wind remains near 30 km/h.

Peawanuck: Sunny with a high of 21°C. Southwest winds will reach 20 km/h with gusts to 40. Tuesday night will remain clear with a low of 8°C. Gusty southwest winds will continue.

Attawapiskat: Sunny with a high of 21°C. Tuesday night will be clear with a low of 8°C.

Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake: Sunny with a high of 19°C. Southwest winds of 20 km/h may gust to 40. The night will be clear with a low of 10°C.

Sandy Lake, Deer Lake and North Caribou Lake: Sunny with a high of 18°C. Southwest winds will increase to 20 km/h with gusts to 40. Tuesday night will be clear with a low of 9°C.

Kasabonika Lake and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug: Sunny with a high of 20°C. Southwest winds of 20 km/h may gust to 40. Clear skies will continue Tuesday night, with a low near 10°C.

Webequie: Sunny with a southwest wind near 20 km/h. The high will reach 20°C. Tuesday night will be clear with a low of 9°C.

Marten Falls, Fort Hope and Lansdowne House: Sunny and very mild, with a high near 23°C. Southwest winds will increase to 20 km/h with gusts to 40 late in the morning. Tuesday night will be clear with a low of 6°C.

Pikangikum and Poplar Hill: Sunny with a high of 18°C. Southwest winds will increase to 20 km/h with gusts to 40 during the afternoon. Tuesday night will be clear with a low of 9°C.

Wednesday, September 23: Increasing Cloud in the West

Wednesday will remain mild, but cloud will increase in some western and northern communities.

Sandy Lake and Pikangikum: Cloudy with a high near 19°C. Wednesday night will remain cloudy with a low of 10°C.

Cloudy with a high near 19°C. Wednesday night will remain cloudy with a low of 10°C. Sachigo Lake and Kasabonika Lake: A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 19°C. Cloudy periods Wednesday night with a low near 10°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 19°C. Cloudy periods Wednesday night with a low near 10°C. Webequie and Marten Falls: A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 20°C. Cloudy periods at night with a low near 7°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 20°C. Cloudy periods at night with a low near 7°C. Attawapiskat: A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 20°C. Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 8°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 20°C. Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 8°C. Fort Severn: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19°C. Cloudy periods Wednesday night with a low of 9°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19°C. Cloudy periods Wednesday night with a low of 9°C. Peawanuck: A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 20°C. Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 8°C.

Thursday, September 24: Shower Chances Return

Thursday will stay mild, but scattered showers may develop across parts of the region.

Sandy Lake and Pikangikum: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High near 20°C. Cloudy Thursday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low near 11°C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High near 20°C. Cloudy Thursday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low near 11°C. Sachigo Lake and Kasabonika Lake: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 19°C. The shower chance continues Thursday night, with a low near 10°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 19°C. The shower chance continues Thursday night, with a low near 10°C. Webequie and Marten Falls: A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 20°C. Cloudy periods Thursday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low near 9°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 20°C. Cloudy periods Thursday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low near 9°C. Attawapiskat: A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 19°C. Cloudy periods Thursday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low near 9°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 19°C. Cloudy periods Thursday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low near 9°C. Fort Severn: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 18°C. The shower chance continues Thursday night, with a low near 9°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 18°C. The shower chance continues Thursday night, with a low near 9°C. Peawanuck: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High near 19°C. Cloudy periods Thursday night with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low near 9°C.

Three-Day Temperature Outlook

Community Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Fort Severn 22°C / 10°C 19°C / 9°C 18°C / 9°C Peawanuck 21°C / 8°C 20°C / 8°C 19°C / 9°C Attawapiskat 21°C / 8°C 20°C / 8°C 19°C / 9°C Sachigo Lake 19°C / 10°C 19°C / 10°C 19°C / 10°C Sandy Lake 18°C / 9°C 19°C / 10°C 20°C / 11°C Kasabonika Lake 20°C / 10°C 19°C / 10°C 19°C / 10°C Webequie 20°C / 9°C 20°C / 7°C 20°C / 9°C Marten Falls 23°C / 6°C 20°C / 7°C 20°C / 9°C Pikangikum 18°C / 9°C 19°C / 10°C 20°C / 11°C

Flying and Travel Conditions

Tuesday’s sunshine should support generally favourable visibility for community flights. However, southwest winds of 20 to 30 km/h, with gusts approaching 40 km/h, may produce crosswinds and turbulence during takeoff and landing.

Passengers should confirm departure times with their airline or community airport. A public forecast is not an aviation forecast. Pilots and operators must use current aviation observations, terminal forecasts and notices.

The increasing cloud and shower chances Wednesday and Thursday could bring changing ceilings and visibility. Flight conditions may vary considerably between communities.

Boating and On-the-Land Safety

Southwest winds could make larger lakes and exposed river sections choppy on Tuesday. Conditions at a sheltered dock may be much calmer than conditions on open water.

Wear an approved personal flotation device.

Carry reliable communications equipment and tell someone your route.

Allow extra time when travelling against the wind.

Secure fuel containers, tools and loose cargo.

Keep rain gear and warmer clothing available, even during the mild afternoons.

What to Wear

Tuesday afternoon may feel more like late summer, but morning and evening temperatures will be cooler. Layers remain the best choice. A light jacket, sweater and wind-resistant outer layer will help people adjust to changing temperatures.

Anyone spending several hours on the land should still carry dry clothing, rain gear, food, water and emergency supplies. Warm daytime temperatures do not remove the risk of cold exposure if a traveller becomes wet or stranded overnight.

Sources Checked