THUNDER BAY — LIVING — Fall in Northwestern Ontario does not leave homeowners much time between cool nights, falling leaves and the first serious freeze. A few hours of maintenance in September and October can reduce heating costs, prevent frozen pipes and water damage, improve fire safety and make the first major snowfall much easier to handle.

For Thunder Bay homeowners, preparation matters because winter brings more than cold temperatures. Heavy snow, strong Lake Superior winds, freeze-thaw cycles and prolonged cold can expose small maintenance problems that were easy to ignore during summer.

Start With the House Before Temperatures Fall Below Freezing

The best winter preparation starts outside, while ladders, hoses and exterior equipment can still be used safely.

Walk around the house and look for damaged siding, loose flashing, gaps around windows and doors, cracked caulking and areas where water could enter.

Pay particular attention to the roof.

Missing or damaged shingles, loose vents and deteriorated flashing can become expensive problems once snow accumulates. A small leak in October can become a much larger issue when melting snow and ice find their way into the attic or walls.

Homeowners who are not comfortable inspecting a roof should leave that work to a qualified contractor rather than climbing onto a wet, icy or steep surface.

Clean Gutters and Make Sure Water Can Drain Away

Fallen leaves can quickly plug eavestroughs and downspouts.

Blocked gutters allow rain and melting snow to back up along the roofline, increasing the risk of leaks and ice buildup.

Clean gutters after most leaves have fallen and make sure downspouts carry water well away from the foundation.

Check the grading around the house as well.

Water should generally move away from the foundation rather than collecting beside basement walls. Problems that appear minor during fall rain can become more serious during spring snowmelt.

Shut Down Outdoor Water Before the Deep Freeze

Exterior plumbing deserves attention before overnight temperatures remain below freezing.

Disconnect garden hoses, drain them and store them for winter.

Turn off interior shutoff valves supplying exterior taps where the home is equipped with them, then drain the outdoor portion of the line.

Irrigation systems should also be properly winterized.

Frozen water expands. That means an overlooked pipe, hose bib or irrigation line can crack and produce a costly leak when temperatures rise again.

Get the Furnace Ready Before You Need It

Do not wait for the first -20 C morning to discover that the heating system needs service.

Turn the furnace on early enough in the season to confirm it is operating properly.

Replace or clean the furnace filter according to the manufacturer’s recommendations and consider professional servicing if the system has not been inspected recently.

A qualified heating technician can check components, airflow, combustion and venting before the furnace begins working continuously.

Homeowners with wood stoves, fireplaces or other solid-fuel heating systems should also have chimneys and venting systems inspected and cleaned as required.

Check Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarms

Heating season is an important time to test every smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm in the home.

Replace batteries where required and replace alarms that have reached the end of their service life.

Carbon monoxide is particularly dangerous because it is colourless and odourless.

Fuel-burning furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, water heaters and attached garages can all create potential carbon monoxide risks if equipment malfunctions or exhaust cannot vent properly.

Never use a barbecue, camping stove, portable fuel-burning heater or generator inside a home, garage or enclosed space unless the equipment is specifically designed and approved for that use.

Seal Drafts Before Paying to Heat Them

Older homes in Thunder Bay can lose a substantial amount of heat through gaps around doors and windows.

Check weatherstripping and door sweeps. Replace cracked caulking around exterior frames and look for obvious air leaks around utility penetrations.

On windy fall days, drafts can often be felt around poorly sealed windows and doors.

Small improvements can make rooms more comfortable while reducing the amount of time the furnace needs to run.

Homeowners planning larger energy upgrades may also want to examine attic insulation, basement insulation and air sealing.

Make Sure the Attic Can Handle Winter

An attic that is too warm or poorly ventilated can contribute to ice dams.

Heat escaping from the living space can melt snow on the upper roof. That water then reaches the colder roof edge and freezes, creating a ridge of ice.

Additional meltwater can back up behind the ice and potentially work underneath roofing materials.

Adequate insulation, effective air sealing and proper attic ventilation can help keep the roof temperature more consistent.

Persistent ice dams may indicate an insulation or ventilation problem rather than simply a snow-removal problem.

Prepare for Snow Before the First Storm

Finding out that the snowblower will not start after 25 centimetres of snow has fallen is an avoidable winter frustration.

Start the snowblower during fall.

Check belts, controls, fuel, oil and the condition of the scraper bar and auger. Stock appropriate fuel and keep it stored safely.

Inspect shovels and replace damaged ones.

Buy ice melt, sand or another traction product before the first freezing-rain event sends everyone to the store at the same time.

Homeowners using a snow-removal contractor should confirm arrangements early.

Protect the Roof From Heavy Snow

Thunder Bay roofs are built with winter in mind, but snow loads can accumulate during prolonged snowy periods.

Homeowners should watch for excessive accumulation, particularly on lower roofs, additions, garages and older structures.

Signs that may require professional attention include unusual cracking sounds, new interior cracks, doors suddenly sticking or visible roof deformation.

Roof snow removal can be hazardous.

A roof rake used from the ground may be appropriate in some circumstances, but climbing onto a snow-covered roof creates a serious fall risk.

Trim Trees and Inspect the Property

Autumn is a good time to identify branches that could fall onto a roof, driveway or electrical service.

Dead or damaged limbs become more dangerous when loaded with wet snow or ice.

Keep trees and shrubs clear of heating vents and ensure snow will not eventually block furnace exhaust or fresh-air intakes.

As winter progresses, homeowners should check outside vents after heavy snowfall and drifting.

Prepare for Power Outages

Northwestern Ontario winter storms can interrupt electrical service.

Every household should have basic supplies available without needing a last-minute trip to the store.

Useful items include flashlights, batteries, a battery-powered radio, portable phone chargers, drinking water, shelf-stable food and required medications.

Households relying heavily on electric heat should have a plan for where they would go during a prolonged winter outage.

If using a portable generator, operate it outdoors and well away from windows, doors and vents. Never run a generator inside a garage, even with the garage door open.

Do Not Forget the Vehicle and Driveway

Winter preparation extends beyond the house.

Install winter tires before regular snow and ice arrive and check the vehicle’s battery, windshield-washer fluid, wipers and emergency kit.

Keep the driveway and walkways in good repair before snow covers cracks, holes or uneven surfaces.

Once winter arrives, clear sidewalks and steps promptly.

Freeze-thaw conditions can turn packed snow into hard ice that becomes considerably more difficult to remove.

Protect Against Frozen Pipes During Extreme Cold

Water lines near exterior walls, crawl spaces and poorly insulated areas can freeze during prolonged cold.

Homeowners who know they have vulnerable plumbing should address insulation and drafts before winter.

During extreme cold, maintaining normal indoor temperatures and allowing warm air to reach plumbing areas can reduce the risk.

Know where the home’s main water shutoff is located.

If a pipe does break, being able to shut off the water immediately can significantly reduce damage.

Never use an open flame to thaw a frozen pipe.

Build a Small Winter Home Emergency Kit

A household emergency kit does not need to be complicated.

Consider keeping several days of essential supplies together, including water, food, medications, flashlights, batteries, chargers, blankets and basic first-aid materials.

Families should also know how to shut off the home’s water and where electrical breakers and heating controls are located.

Keeping emergency contact numbers somewhere accessible can help when internet or cellular service is unreliable.

Fall Maintenance Can Save Money in January

Many winter emergencies begin as small fall maintenance issues.

A clogged gutter becomes an ice problem.

A draft becomes a heating-cost problem.

An aging furnace becomes a no-heat emergency.

A garden hose left attached becomes a burst-pipe problem.

The advantage of preparing early is that homeowners can deal with those issues while conditions are still comfortable and contractors have not yet been overwhelmed by weather-related service calls.

The Northwestern Ontario Bottom Line

Thunder Bay homeowners cannot control how much snow falls or how cold January becomes.

They can control how prepared their homes are when it happens.

The most important priorities are straightforward: keep water away from the house, make sure the heating system works, protect plumbing from freezing, check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, prepare snow-removal equipment and be ready for power outages.

Completing those jobs during fall can make winter safer, less expensive and considerably less stressful.