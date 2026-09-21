THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at a two-storey, multi-unit residence on Wiley Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found smoke coming from the building’s front door. A second alarm was initiated, bringing additional crews and equipment to the incident.

All occupants were confirmed to be safely outside the building. Firefighters then carried out an aggressive interior attack and quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire and smoke damage was limited to the unit where the fire started. No injuries were reported.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded with six pumpers, one aerial ladder and one command vehicle.

Fire Safety Reminder

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds residents that working smoke alarms and a regularly practised home escape plan are essential to protecting families during a fire.