THUNDER BAY – EAGLEWATCH – Monday, September 21, 2026 – The fall sitting of the House of Commons opens with First Nations leaders demanding action on policing, clean water, citizenship and residential-school denialism. At the same time, proposed federal legislation to shorten major-project reviews is renewing the debate over how Canada can move faster without weakening consultation or Indigenous rights.

Across Northern Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation chiefs are preparing to meet at Keewaywin, Grand Council Treaty #3 is challenging misinformation in the Kenora municipal election, and Ginoogaming First Nation says it has been forced to finance its own response to drug trafficking and violence.

Internationally, Naga ancestors held at Oxford University are moving closer to returning home, while Indigenous designers have gained a larger place on the official New York Fashion Week calendar.

The Top Line: What Readers Need to Know

The Assembly of First Nations has set a demanding fall agenda that includes First Nations policing legislation, clean-water reform, citizenship rights and action on residential-school denialism.

that includes First Nations policing legislation, clean-water reform, citizenship rights and action on residential-school denialism. A new federal bill aims to cut federal reviews of major projects to one year. The government says the duty to consult and accommodate Indigenous peoples will remain, but the bill’s text and implementation will determine whether faster decisions still allow meaningful participation.

The government says the duty to consult and accommodate Indigenous peoples will remain, but the bill’s text and implementation will determine whether faster decisions still allow meaningful participation. NAN’s Keewaywin Conference begins Tuesday. Chiefs and representatives from across Nishnawbe Aski Nation will gather at Apitipi Anicinapek Nation from September 22 to 24.

Chiefs and representatives from across Nishnawbe Aski Nation will gather at Apitipi Anicinapek Nation from September 22 to 24. Treaty #3 leadership is warning against misinformation and denialism during the Kenora municipal election campaign.

during the Kenora municipal election campaign. Ginoogaming First Nation says its community-funded checkpoint has intercepted drugs, alcohol and a weapon while the community waits for stronger policing support.

while the community waits for stronger policing support. A Thunder Bay-based Indigenous youth event will receive $100,000 in federal funding for professional production equipment and skills development.

International: Oxford Approves the Return of 39 Naga Ancestors

Oxford University has approved the return of 39 sets of Naga ancestral remains held by the Pitt Rivers Museum.

Naga representatives submitted a claim for 40 ancestors in February 2026. Oxford University Council approved the return of 39 on July 13. The museum says one request was not approved because the available records did not clearly establish that the ancestor was Naga.

The Naga homeland crosses what are now northeast India and northwest Myanmar. The return process has been led through dialogue with Naga representatives rather than treated only as an administrative transfer between institutions.

The decision matters far beyond Oxford. Museums in Europe and North America hold human remains and cultural belongings collected during colonial rule, military expeditions and periods when Indigenous communities had little power to refuse. Returning ancestors is not simply a museum policy change. It is about dignity, cultural responsibility and the right of peoples to care for their dead.

The Pitt Rivers Museum describes the Indigenous-led return process and its continuing work with Naga communities. The exact timing and final arrangements for the return are still being developed.

International: Indigenous Designers Claim a Larger New York Stage

Indigenous New York Fashion Week returned from September 10 to 15 with runway shows, exhibitions and business opportunities for Indigenous designers.

Organizers say the event appeared on the Council of Fashion Designers of Americaâ€™s official New York Fashion Week calendar for the first time. Shows were also livestreamed through a CFDA presentation at Rockefeller Center.

This is more than a style story. Indigenous fashion carries language, family identity, land-based knowledge and political meaning. It is also a growing business sector in which designers have long faced copying, cultural appropriation and limited access to major retail and media platforms.

Indigenous New York Fashion Week says its purpose is to place Indigenous designers within the global fashion industry while keeping Indigenous leadership and storytelling at the centre.

National: AFN Sets Its Priorities as Parliament Returns

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the fall sitting of Parliament, the federal budget and Cabinet decisions must produce measurable results for First Nations.

The AFN’s stated priorities include:

legislation recognizing First Nations policing as an essential service and supporting First Nations jurisdiction over public safety;

a law addressing residential-school denialism as a form of hate;

ending the second-generation cut-off in Indian Act registration and respecting First Nations authority over citizenship;

changes to proposed federal clean-water legislation;

amendments to the Cannabis Act that recognize First Nations jurisdiction;

a federal budget shaped by First Nations priorities; and

action on outstanding Treaty obligations.

The AFN has also announced a virtual Chiefs meeting for September 23. A First Nation – First Ministers Meeting is scheduled for October 26 in Ottawa, following a ceremony on October 25.

These are advocacy priorities, not completed laws or approved spending. The test will be whether the federal government introduces legislation, assigns money and accepts First Nations jurisdiction – not simply whether ministers repeat commitments.

National: One-Year Project Reviews Create a Test for Consultation

The federal government introduced draft legislation Monday intended to reduce federal review times for major resource and infrastructure projects to one year.

The proposal would have departments carry out more permitting work at the same time instead of one step after another. The government says project proponents would have to provide information on schedule and senior public servants would be responsible for keeping reviews moving.

Ottawa says the Crown’s duty to consult and accommodate Indigenous peoples would not change. However, the government also wants consultation to be faster and more efficient.

That distinction will be closely watched. A shorter process is not automatically an unlawful process, but a fixed schedule can become a problem if First Nations do not receive funding, technical information and enough time to assess impacts on lands, water, harvesting and Treaty rights.

The issue is especially important in Northern Ontario. Mining, transmission lines, roads and processing facilities may create jobs and community revenue, but they can also affect watersheds and territories for generations. The legislation remains a proposal and may be amended by Parliament.

National: Quebec Caribou Debate Shows Funding Is Only One Part of Recovery

A new federal-provincial agreement is committing significant money to caribou recovery in Quebec, but the debate over habitat loss continues.

Under the agreement announced in June, Ottawa will provide Quebec with $25 million over five years and make another $15 million available to Indigenous communities. Quebec says it has budgeted $59.5 million for caribou protection from 2024 to 2028.

The agreement covers woodland, migratory and mountain caribou and includes habitat work, predator management, maternity pens and Indigenous participation.

What is highlighted are the scientific and Indigenous concerns that pens and short-term interventions cannot replace protection from logging roads, industrial development and habitat fragmentation.

The practical lesson applies across Canada: recovery funding can help, but it cannot succeed without land-use decisions that preserve and reconnect habitat. Indigenous stewardship and knowledge must be part of those decisions from the beginning.

National Business: Nisgaa-Backed LNG Project Signs a Third Proposed Sales Deal

The proposed Ksi Lisims LNG project in northwest British Columbia has signed a third international heads of agreement, this time with Australian energy company Santos.

The agreement covers the proposed sale of one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year for 20 years. Ksi Lisims LNG is a partnership involving the Nisgaâ€™a Nation and is proposed to produce up to 12 million tonnes annually.

The federal government announced the agreement on September 15 as evidence of growing international interest in Canadian LNG.

A heads of agreement is an important commercial step, but it is not the same as a final sales contract or a construction decision. The proposed $30-billion project still requires a final investment decision and must meet regulatory, financing and partnership conditions.

Regional: NAN Chiefs Gather for the 2026 Keewaywin Conference

Nishnawbe Aski Nation chiefs, proxies, Elders, women and youth representatives are gathering at Apitipi Anicinapek Nation for the 2026 Keewaywin Conference from September 22 to 24.

NAN’s event notice confirms participation by the Chiefs-in-Assembly, Elders Council, Women’s Council and Oshkaatisak Youth Council. An awards banquet is scheduled for September 23 in Timmins.

The meeting comes at a critical time. NAN communities are pressing governments on public safety, health care, housing, infrastructure, education, mineral development and the protection of Treaty rights.

No conference resolutions will be reported as approved until the Chiefs-in-Assembly have debated and adopted them. The most important result will be the mandates chiefs give NAN leadership for negotiations with Ontario and Canada.

Regional: Treaty #3 Challenges Election Misinformation in Kenora

Grand Council Treaty #3 Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh is calling on Kenora municipal candidates and voters to reject misinformation and denialism about Anishinaabe history, rights and lived experience.

In a September 16 statement, Kavanaugh said Grand Council Treaty #3 would not tell citizens how to vote. He asked voters to become informed and candidates to respect the dignity, jurisdiction and shared history of Treaty and municipal neighbours.

The statement is significant because municipal decisions affect policing, land use, housing, recreation, roads and public services even when municipalities are not parties to historic Treaties. Respectful relationships cannot be treated as a ceremonial issue separate from local government.

Reporters and voters should ask candidates how their policies will affect Treaty rights, Indigenous residents and relationships with nearby First Nations – and whether claims made during the campaign are supported by evidence.

Regional: Ginoogaming Says It Is Paying for Its Own Safety Response

Ginoogaming First Nation says it has been forced to finance a community checkpoint and other safety measures while waiting for stronger support from governments and police.

According to figures released by NAN and Ginoogaming, the checkpoint processed 22,226 vehicles over 53 days. Community staff reported 27 drug-related seizure incidents involving 42 items, 13 alcohol incidents involving 16 open containers, one weapon transferred to the Ontario Provincial Police and 102 incident records.

Ginoogaming and Long Lake #58 First Nation declared states of emergency on May 13 over drug trafficking and violence. Community leaders are asking for more police resources, surveillance, a canine unit, community peacekeepers and prevention and healing services for youth and families.

The checkpoint data and criticism of the OPP are claims from the First Nation and NAN. They show the scale of the community response, but they do not replace police occurrence records or court findings. Ontario, Canada and the OPP should be asked for detailed responses, including what resources have been deployed and what long-term support is planned.

Local: $100,000 for Wake the Giant Equipment and Youth Skills

Northern Nishnawbe Education Council will receive a non-repayable federal contribution of $100,000 to purchase professional production equipment for Wake the Giant.

The funding is part of a wider FedNor announcement totalling $835,777 for 15 Northern Ontario projects and 14 paid internships. The full amount is not exclusively for Indigenous projects.

FedNor says the equipment will support event production, tourism, business activity and career opportunities for youth. The local measure of success should be practical: how many Indigenous youth receive training, paid work and recognized skills, and whether owning equipment lowers future production costs.

Wake the Giant was created to welcome Indigenous students who travel to Thunder Bay for high school. Investments connected to the event should therefore keep student safety, belonging and opportunity at the centre.

EagleWatch: What to Watch Next

September 22 – 24: Resolutions and mandates emerging from NAN’s Keewaywin Conference.

Resolutions and mandates emerging from NAN’s Keewaywin Conference. September 23: The AFN’s virtual Chiefs meeting and any response from Ottawa to the organization’s fall priorities.

The AFN’s virtual Chiefs meeting and any response from Ottawa to the organization’s fall priorities. Major-project legislation: The official bill number, committee hearings, amendments and responses from affected First Nations.

The official bill number, committee hearings, amendments and responses from affected First Nations. Public safety: Specific commitments from Ontario, Canada and the OPP to Ginoogaming, Long Lake #58 and other NAN communities facing drug-related violence.

Specific commitments from Ontario, Canada and the OPP to Ginoogaming, Long Lake #58 and other NAN communities facing drug-related violence. Kenora election: Whether candidates correct misinformation and provide concrete policies for respectful Treaty relationships.

Whether candidates correct misinformation and provide concrete policies for respectful Treaty relationships. Thunder Bay: How the Wake the Giant equipment is used to create paid training and production opportunities for Indigenous youth.

Editor Warnings â€” Remove Before Publication

Confirm the official bill number and text for the federal project-review legislation. The proposal was introduced on September 21 and may change quickly.

The proposal was introduced on September 21 and may change quickly. Do not report AFN priorities as government commitments. They are demands advanced by the National Chief and Chiefs-in-Assembly.

They are demands advanced by the National Chief and Chiefs-in-Assembly. Do not report Keewaywin motions as adopted before the Chiefs-in-Assembly vote.

Attribute the Ginoogaming checkpoint figures and criticism of the OPP to Ginoogaming First Nation and NAN. Seek responses from the OPP, Ontario and Canada before adding allegations or conclusions.

Seek responses from the OPP, Ontario and Canada before adding allegations or conclusions. Do not call the Ksi Lisimsâ€“Santos heads of agreement a final sales contract or construction decision. A final investment decision has not been announced.

A final investment decision has not been announced. Confirm the Naga repatriation timetable with the Pitt Rivers Museum. Oxford approved the return, but final arrangements remain in development.

Oxford approved the return, but final arrangements remain in development. The $835,777 FedNor total covers 15 Northern Ontario projects. Only $100,000 in this announcement is identified for the NNEC/Wake the Giant equipment project.

Only $100,000 in this announcement is identified for the NNEC/Wake the Giant equipment project. Recheck all linked statements for updates issued after this draft was prepared on September 21, 2026.

HUMAN APPROVAL REQUIRED: A NetNewsLedger editor must review and approve this article before publication. Confirm late-breaking parliamentary developments, NAN conference information and responses from governments or police that may materially change the report.