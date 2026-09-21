Canadian Cadillac LYRIQ owners typically see 20 to 35 percent less range once temperatures drop below freezing. That means a LYRIQ rated for roughly 494 to 502 km can realistically deliver 320 to 400 km on a full charge during a typical winter day, and less on short, cold city trips. That’s the short answer. The rest comes down to how you drive, precondition, and charge once the snow arrives.

Cadillac’s Canadian range figures come from a roughly 102 kWh Ultium battery pack, with the rear-wheel-drive LYRIQ rated up to 502 km and the all-wheel-drive version around 494 km. These numbers are measured in controlled lab conditions, not on a January morning in Winnipeg, and cold weather is where most of the real-world gap shows up.

While climate has a major effect on overall range, do note that these numbers have nothing to do with the drive modes itself. As Autos Grind states, switching between Tour, Sport, and Snow/Ice “does not lock away or unlock a portion of the battery,” so the full pack is available no matter which mode you’re in. Winter range loss comes from the cold itself, not from a setting on the touchscreen.

Why Cold Weather Eats Into Range

Cold batteries simply work harder. Chemical reactions inside the pack slow down below freezing, so the battery has to spend energy warming itself before it can efficiently deliver power. On top of that, cabin heating draws directly from the same battery that powers the wheels, since the LYRIQ doesn’t burn fuel to generate heat. Add thicker winter air, snow-covered roads, and stiffer cold tires, and the vehicle simply needs more energy to cover the same distance.

None of this is unique to Cadillac. Every EV loses range in the cold. The LYRIQ’s liquid-cooled battery and heat pump-based climate system help soften the hit, but they don’t eliminate it.

How Much Range Owners Actually See

Real-world reports from Canadian LYRIQ owners generally fall into a few patterns:

Highway driving at freezing temperatures with the cabin heated: roughly 300 to 400 km

Mixed city and suburban driving in cold weather: around 320 to 380 km

Short trips under 10 minutes in extreme cold: noticeably worse, since the battery never fully warms up between drives

Deep cold snaps, well below -15°C: some owners report closer to half their mild-weather range

Interestingly, GM has tested the LYRIQ specifically for Canadian winters and reassured consumer concerns about electric vehicles when it comes to range anxiety and charging in cold weather conditions.

How to Get Maximum LYRIQ Range in Winter

A few habits make a real difference:

Precondition the cabin and battery while still plugged in, so you’re not spending stored range to warm up

Stick to Tour mode for daily driving, since its smoother throttle mapping and stronger regenerative braking make it the most efficient everyday setting, and save Snow/Ice for genuinely slick roads

Use the heated seats and steering wheel before cranking the cabin heater, since seat heaters use far less energy

Keep tires properly inflated, since cold weather naturally lowers tire pressure and increases rolling resistance

Lean on one-pedal driving and regenerative braking rather than coasting

Choosing a Trim With Canadian Winters in Mind

For buyers cross-shopping RWD versus AWD, the AWD LYRIQ gives up a small amount of range but adds meaningfully better traction on snow and ice, which matters more in most Canadian climates than the extra 8 km on paper. Larger wheel packages look good but add weight and rolling resistance, quietly costing range in winter conditions. If maximizing range in the cold is the priority, smaller wheels and the RWD configuration go further on a charge, though AWD remains the safer everyday choice through a real Canadian winter.

The Bottom Line

Plan winter trips around 300 to 400 km of usable range rather than the 494 to 502 km sticker number, and build in a buffer for longer highway runs or extreme cold snaps. The LYRIQ’s cold-weather engineering, tested in one of the harshest proving grounds GM has, means the range loss is predictable rather than alarming. Owners who precondition before unplugging, stay mostly in Tour mode, and respect how far cold temperatures actually stretch a charge tend to find the LYRIQ a confident, comfortable winter EV.