ANISHINABEK NATION TERRITORY (September 21, 2026) – On behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige shares a statement on Deputy Grand Council Chief Chris Plain’s departure from his current role.

“Chi-miigwech to Deputy Grand Council Chief Chris Plain for his dedication and hard work for the Anishinabek Nation,” states Grand Council Chief Debassige. “Although we are saddened by his departure, we respect his decision to step down from his current role. It has been a real honour to work with him, and we are proud of the work that we have accomplished together this term.”

Deputy Grand Council Chief Plain shares his parting words with all those he has served across the Nation.

“I intend to seek the position of Chief in my home First Nation and, in doing so, offer my experience, energy, and commitment directly to the people and community that have shaped who I am. Serving the Anishinabek Nation in this role has been one of the greatest honours of my life. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and for the opportunity to work alongside our Grand Council Chief, our member First Nation Chiefs, Councils, Elders, Knowledge Keepers, youth, citizens, and the dedicated Anishinabek Nation staff.”

He also reminds everyone that he remains committed to the Anishinabek Nation.

“I remain proud of what we have accomplished together and of the work that continues to strengthen our communities, protect our rights and jurisdiction, uphold our Treaties, revitalize our language and culture, and create a stronger future for the generations yet to come.”

Before the Grand Council Chief election in June 2024 for the 2024-27 term, a vote was held for Deputy Grand Council Chief, where Chris Plain was named for that position following a Traditional Stand-up Election with the Chiefs-in-Assembly.

“The primary duty for the Grand Council Chief and the Deputy Grand Council Chief is to serve the collective will and protect the rights and interests of the Anishinabek Nation and E’Dbendaagzijig—Chris has done exactly that while upholding the Seven Grandfather Teachings.”

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.