Across Canada, siblings can take very different routes after high school. One may begin a degree at a university in another province, another may enter a local college program or apprenticeship, and another may postpone further education entirely. Those changes often lead parents and grandparents to revisit how their Registered Education Savings Plan, or RESP, is organized.

Before moving money, families should understand that transferring an RESP to a sibling can mean either changing a beneficiary or moving property between separate plans. Questrade, a Canadian investment dealer that offers self-directed investing and managed investment services across Canada, explains these RESP transfer pathways in its Learning Center, including the role of plan type, grants, and tax considerations.

Why Families Revisit Education Savings

Unused RESP savings do not automatically mean a plan should be closed. A child may receive a scholarship, choose a shorter program than expected, work for a few years before enrolling, or decide that a different training route is a better fit. In many cases, the family still has time to consider alternatives.

The best option depends on the plan contract, the beneficiaries named in the plan, the balance of government incentives, and whether another child may use the funds for eligible post-secondary education. A thoughtful review can be more useful than a quick withdrawal decision.

How RESPs Are Structured

Every RESP has several key roles. The subscriber opens the plan and makes contributions. The beneficiary is the person who may receive education assistance payments for qualifying education. The promoter is the financial institution or organization that administers the plan and its records.

Contributions are generally made with after-tax money. Investment income earned inside the RESP can grow on a tax-deferred basis, while educational assistance payments may include investment earnings and government incentives. The CRA’s RESP guidance explains the federal rules for beneficiaries, transfers, educational assistance payments, and plan administration.

Family Plans Vs. Individual Plans

A family RESP can have more than one beneficiary, provided the beneficiaries meet the relationship requirements. This structure can be practical for parents saving for siblings because the account can hold education savings for multiple children without requiring an equal division from the outset.

An individual RESP has one beneficiary at a time. That does not necessarily prevent a change or transfer, but the process can be more formal, and the receiving plan’s history matters. Group RESPs can add another layer because their contracts may set their own deadlines, fees, and transfer conditions.

Moving Savings Between Siblings

Families often use the word “transfer” for two different actions. The first is adding or replacing a beneficiary within the same plan. The second is transferring assets from one registered RESP to another registered RESP. The distinction matters because the provider may use different forms and reporting procedures for each action.

Before requesting either change, confirm whether the children are siblings or otherwise connected by blood or adoption as required for a family plan. Also, ask whether the receiving child can be named as a beneficiary, whether the receiving RESP is registered, and how the provider will preserve contribution and incentive records.

Government Grants And Bonds

Personal contributions are only one part of many RESP balances. The Canada Education Savings Grant, Canada Learning Bond, and provincial incentives can have their own eligibility rules. A transfer that works for contributions and investment earnings may not automatically preserve every incentive attached to the original beneficiary.

Grant room is connected to the beneficiary, so a provider should review the receiving child’s records before processing a change. Depending on the circumstances, an incentive may remain available within the plan, be allocated differently, or require repayment. Do not assume that all government amounts will follow the money.

Quebec families should be especially careful with the Quebec Education Savings Incentive. Quebec’s RESP transfer rules outline conditions that trustees and promoters examine when determining whether an inter-plan transfer is authorized and whether QESI amounts can remain in the arrangement.

Tax Points To Review

It helps to separate the account into its components. Original contributions are generally not taxable when refunded. Educational assistance payments, which can include earnings and incentives, are generally taxable to the student beneficiary. This is different from taking money out for a non-educational purpose.

Accumulated income payments can have less favorable tax treatment and may also involve an additional tax unless an available exception or permitted transfer applies. A direct transfer between eligible RESPs is not the same as withdrawing funds and then attempting to rebuild the savings elsewhere. Families with large balances, cross-provincial circumstances, or unusual beneficiary changes may benefit from professional tax advice.

A Practical Checklist Before Making A Change Read the RESP contract and identify whether it is a family, individual, or group plan. Confirm the subscriber and current beneficiary information. Request a breakdown of contributions, earnings, grants, bonds, and provincial incentives. Ask whether the request is a beneficiary update or an inter-plan transfer. Confirm the receiving child’s eligibility and available grant room. Ask about fees, possible repayments, tax slips, and required documents. Keep copies of forms, account statements, and written instructions from the provider. Review the completed transaction to ensure the plan records are accurate. Common Questions

Can RESP savings be used for more than one child?

Often, yes. A family RESP may allow education savings to support more than one eligible beneficiary. A transfer between plans may also be possible when the applicable federal rules and plan terms are met.

Is a family RESP always the better choice?

Not always. A family plan can offer flexibility for siblings, while separate individual plans can make it easier to track savings and investment choices for each child. The suitable structure depends on the family’s goals and circumstances.

Can government grants move to a sibling?

Sometimes, but not in every situation. Federal and provincial incentives have specific conditions, so the RESP provider should confirm the expected treatment before the family authorizes a change.

What if the original child does not attend school?

Possible next steps can include keeping the plan open, naming an eligible beneficiary where permitted, completing an eligible transfer, refunding contributions, or reviewing accumulated income payment rules. Closing the plan immediately can limit options.

Final Thoughts

For Canadian families, RESP planning is not just about saving money. It is also about adapting when children’s education plans change. Review the plan type, beneficiary relationship, grant balances, and tax treatment before moving funds. This article is educational only and does not replace advice from an RESP provider, tax professional, or qualified financial professional.