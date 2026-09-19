THUNDER BAY — 2026 WILDFIRE REPORT — Northwestern Ontario’s wildfire situation continues to ease as the region moves deeper into September.

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of Friday, Sept. 18, according to Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

At the time of the 6 p.m. CDT update, 31 wildland fires remained active across the Northwest Region.

September 18 Fire Situation

Of the 31 active fires:

nine are under control; and

22 are being observed.

No fires were listed as not under control or being held in the latest update.

The falling active-fire count marks a significant change from conditions earlier in the summer, when large fires and multiple new starts created widespread concern across Northwestern Ontario.

Even with activity declining, Ontario remains in its legislated fire season until Oct. 31.

Fire Hazard Can Still Change Quickly

Wildland fire danger continues to vary across the region and can shift through the day depending on wind, temperature, humidity and rainfall.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services calculates fire danger using information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s fire region.

Residents travelling into rural or remote areas should continue checking the province’s interactive fire map before heading out.

Late-season fires are still possible, particularly during dry and windy periods.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s outdoor burning rules remain in force through the end of October.

The province is encouraging residents to consider alternatives to burning yard waste or woody debris, including composting or using local landfill services.

Where burning is permitted, fires may be ignited no earlier than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors should have enough water and tools on hand to keep the fire contained.

Residents inside municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for any local burning restrictions or permit requirements.

Why Caution Still Matters in September

Cooler nights and shorter days can create the impression that wildfire season is over.

It is not.

Dry grass, forest fuels and wind can still support fire spread well into the fall.

Hunters, campers, anglers, forestry workers and people travelling on back roads should continue taking basic precautions with campfires, equipment and vehicles.

Even small fires can become difficult to control if they start in dry fuels or remote terrain.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call:

310-FIRE (3473)

To report a fire south of those rivers, call:

911

Residents should not approach an active wildfire or attempt to fight a fire that is beyond their ability to control safely.

What Northwestern Ontario Residents Should Watch

The most important trend is that the regional wildfire picture continues to improve.

With no new fires confirmed Sept. 18 and only 31 active fires remaining, the Northwest Region is entering a quieter stage of the 2026 fire season.

Still, fire conditions can change quickly.

Until the legislated fire season ends Oct. 31, residents should continue checking local conditions, following outdoor-burning rules and reporting wildfires promptly.