Thunder Bay Police Seize Suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine in Trafficking Investigation; Two Charged

THUNDER BAY — LOCAL NEWS — A Thunder Bay Police Service drug-trafficking investigation has resulted in charges against two Thunder Bay men following separate arrests earlier this month.

Police say officers seized more than 30 grams of suspected fentanyl, 110 grams of suspected cocaine, more than $4,000 in Canadian currency and a large fixed-blade knife. Investigators estimate the street value of the suspected drugs at more than $17,280.

Investigation Began in August

According to Thunder Bay Police, the Intelligence Unit began investigating reports of suspected drug trafficking in August 2026 and identified two suspects.

At about 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 3, officers with the Emergency Task Unit arrested one suspect in the Limbrick Street and Vale Avenue area.

Police say a search following the arrest resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and Canadian currency.

About 30 minutes later, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Intelligence Unit officers arrested a second suspect in the Victoria Avenue and Oakwood Avenue area.

Police say suspected fentanyl and Canadian currency were seized during that arrest.

Charges Against Terry Pelto

Terry Pelto, 38, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine;

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — opioid;

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

carrying a concealed weapon; and

failure to comply with a probation order.

Police report seizing more than $4,000 in cash overall, while the charge listed against Pelto alleges possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. The police release does not explain the apparent difference between the amount of cash reported seized and the value alleged in that charge.

Charges Against William Jimoh

William Jimoh, 39, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine;

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — opioid;

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and

possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The police release states that a large fixed-blade knife was seized during the investigation but does not identify a firearm or ammunition among the items seized or specify what evidence forms the basis of the prohibition-order charge.

What the Drug-Trafficking Charges Mean

Possession of cocaine or fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking is prosecuted under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Section 5 prohibits possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Where the substance is listed in Schedule I, the offence is indictable and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

That is the statutory maximum, not an indication of the sentence that would be imposed in any particular case. If there is a conviction, courts consider factors including the quantity and type of drug, the accused person’s role, prior criminal record, aggravating or mitigating circumstances and the circumstances of the offence.

Proceeds of Crime Charges

Under section 354 of the Criminal Code, possession of property obtained by crime involves possessing property or proceeds while knowing they were obtained or derived directly or indirectly from an indictable offence.

Under section 355, where the value exceeds $5,000, the offence can carry a maximum of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment. Where the value is $5,000 or less, the indictable maximum is two years. Both may also proceed by summary conviction.

For Criminal Code offences prosecuted summarily where no different penalty is specified, the general maximum is a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for up to two years less a day, or both.

Concealed Weapon Charge

Section 90 of the Criminal Code prohibits carrying a weapon, prohibited device or prohibited ammunition concealed without lawful authorization.

The offence is hybrid. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is five years imprisonment. It may also be prosecuted summarily.

Failure to Comply With Probation

Under section 733.1 of the Criminal Code, a person who is bound by a probation order and, without reasonable excuse, fails or refuses to comply with that order may be charged with an offence.

If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum sentence is four years imprisonment. The offence may also proceed by summary conviction.

Possession Contrary to a Prohibition Order

Section 117.01 of the Criminal Code makes it an offence to possess a firearm, cross-bow, prohibited or restricted weapon, firearm part, ammunition, prohibited ammunition or explosive substance while prohibited from doing so by a court or other federal order.

If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum penalty is 10 years imprisonment. The charge may also proceed by summary conviction.

Both Accused Remanded in Custody

Police say Pelto and Jimoh were both remanded into custody following their first court appearances.

The investigation remains ongoing.

None of the allegations against either accused has been proven in court. Pelto and Jimoh are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.