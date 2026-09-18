Getting married is one of the most important milestones in life. So it’s only natural that you want to make the perfect decision. It usually starts with getting to know each other well, as well as your families. But kundli matching is a crucial first step you must not skip.

Kundli matching helps you understand the compatibility between two people before marriage. It compares birth charts to identify areas of harmony, possible challenges and factors that may influence your married life. This gives you a clear picture of what to expect. And this doesn’t have to be a tiresome process. There are several websites that offer correct results in just a few seconds. Ahead, we have rounded up the top 5 kundli matching websites you can try.

1. Astrotalk

If you are searching for an accurate and the best kundli matching website, look no further; Astrotalk has you covered.

Astrotalk combines automated kundli matching with Vedic astrologers. How? They use technology to their advantage with a robust tool, and expert astrologers rigorously test it to ensure absolute precision. This way, you get quick and reliable results in just a few clicks.

The free Kundli matching tool uses the Ashtakoota system and Guna Milan score out of 36, while also considering factors such as Mangal Dosha and other horoscope-matching details. All you have to do is enter the birth details, and a comprehensive report is generated without the hassle of signing up or any other elaborate process. And, if you want a deeper analysis, you can simply connect with an expert astrologer via free astrology chat or call.

Apart from Kundli Milan, Astrotalk also caters to all your other spiritual needs with services like Tarot, numerology, Vastu consultations, Kundli creation, Panchang, daily horoscope, and more. The website is user-friendly and can be easily accessed via a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Whether you are simply browsing or looking for actual personalised guidance, Astrotalk boasts a network of 50,000+ astrologers who are available 24/7. That’s not all; they provide support in 13+ languages so you can speak comfortably. To date, they have served more than 122 million users and completed more than 2 billion consultation minutes. This is only possible because they are one of the most trusted platforms that deliver accurate and authentic results.

2. Prokerala

Prokerala is a useful option if you want to check marriage compatibility online without making the process complicated. It offers Kundli matching based on Ashta Koota and Dasha Koota, and provides a broader look at compatibility rather than just one overall score.

Along with regular Guna Milan, you can also find Kerala Porutham, Tamil Porutham, Mangal Dosha and Dasha Sandhi checks. This makes it suitable for people who follow different regional approaches to Kundli matching. The platform also provides detailed compatibility reports and covers factors such as Mangal Dosha, Ashtakoot scores and their interpretations. Infact, to make things easier, it provides a one-line summary of whether or not the union is suitable.

3. Shaadi.Com

Shaadi.com makes Kundli matching quick and easy. You can enter the birth details of both partners and get a free compatibility report based on the Ashtakoota Guna Milan method.

It gives you a score out of 36 and helps you understand key compatibility factors and possible Doshas. The platform also offers different regional Kundli matching options, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati and Kannada matching. With its simple process and detailed compatibility insights, it can be a convenient choice if you want a quick overview and not a detailed analysis.

4. Click Astro

ClickAstro is a Vedic astrology platform that offers free Kundli matching along with detailed premium reports. You can enter the birth details and get a basic compatibility preview online. What makes it useful is the range of compatibility checks it provides. Depending on the report, you can check Guna Milan, birth-star compatibility, Manglik and more.

It also supports both North Indian and South Indian calculation systems and gives you detailed reports in multiple Indian languages as per your preference. You can also consult Vedic astrologers if you want personalised guidance beyond the automated report.

5. AstroSage

We conclude our list with AstroSage. You can enter the birth details of both partners and get a free horoscope matching report based on Vedic astrology and Ashtakoot Guna Milan. It also goes beyond the basic Guna score. You can check factors such as Manglik Dosha and the Navamsa chart to get a broader view of compatibility.

Like Astrotalk, AstroSage also provides a range of tools along with Kundli matching. You can create birth charts, check planetary positions, explore different astrology systems and download Kundli reports. If you want additional guidance, AstroSage also lets you connect with astrologers through calls or chats.

Wrapping Up

Kundli matching goes beyond a tradition followed for generations. Instead, it helps you understand the future of your relationship and compatibility in a deeper sense. While you may stumble upon a plethora of kundli matching websites today, you must choose the one that ensures authentic and clear results. This is where Astrotalk stands out.