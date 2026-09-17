ONTARIO-WIDE 9-1-1 SERVICE OUTAGE REPORTED

ORILLIA, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has received reports of intermittent 9-1-1 outages across the province.

Members of the public requiring emergency police response are urged to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, which remains fully operational.

OPP members continue to respond to calls for service despite the temporary outage.

Members of the public should not call 9-1-1 for information, updates, or to test the phone line if they are not in an emergency situation.

The OPP is working with service providers to expedite the restoration of 9-1-1 service.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.