A security camera reportedly captured a person inside an Armstrong residence while the community was evacuated because of nearby wildfires. One man now faces break-and-enter and probation-breach charges

ARMSTRONG – REGIONAL CRIME REPORT – An Armstrong resident has been charged following an Ontario Provincial Police investigation into an alleged break and enter at a home during the community’s wildfire evacuation.

The Armstrong OPP Detachment received the report on Monday, July 27, 2026. According to police, the homeowner had reviewed security-camera footage and observed an unknown person inside the residence several days earlier.

Armstrong was under evacuation at the time because of nearby wildfires.

Police asked the public for help identifying the person shown in the footage and continued the investigation.

As a result, 23-year-old Ethan LACHINETTE of Armstrong was arrested and charged with:

Break and enter into a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence; and

Failure to comply with a probation order.

What the Criminal Charges Mean

The following explanations outline what the charges generally mean and the maximum penalties authorized by the Criminal Code. They do not predict the outcome of this case or the sentence that could follow a conviction.

Charge What the Crown Generally Must Prove Maximum Penalty Break and enter into a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence The Crown must establish that the accused broke and entered a dwelling house and intended to commit an indictable offence inside. Under the Criminal Code, a break-in does not necessarily mean that a door, window or lock was damaged. Opening something used to close or cover an entrance can meet the statutory definition. Section 348 also contains an evidentiary presumption concerning intent when breaking and entering is proven, unless evidence to the contrary is presented. Because the allegation involves a dwelling house, the offence is indictable and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Failure to comply with a probation order The Crown must prove that the accused was bound by a valid probation order and, without a reasonable excuse, failed or refused to obey a condition of that order. The OPP release does not identify the condition allegedly breached. This is a hybrid offence. If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum sentence is four years in prison. If prosecuted summarily, the general maximum is two years less a day in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Why the Dwelling-House Charge Is Treated Seriously

Canadian law distinguishes between breaking into a dwelling house and breaking into another type of property, such as a commercial building.

A home receives greater protection because an unlawful entry can threaten personal safety and a person’s sense of security, even if nobody is home when the incident occurs. For that reason, break and enter involving a dwelling house is an indictable offence with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The statutory maximum should not be confused with an automatic or typical sentence. If there is a conviction, a judge must impose a sentence that reflects the proven facts, the offender’s circumstances, criminal record, level of planning, harm caused, aggravating and mitigating factors, and applicable sentencing principles.

The OPP has not said that anything was stolen or damaged. The listed charge alleges entry into a home with intent to commit an indictable offence; the police release does not identify that intended offence.

What Counts as Breaking and Entering Under Canadian Law?

In everyday speech, a break and enter may suggest a smashed window or forced door. The Criminal Code definition is broader.

Section 321 says a break-in includes breaking any internal or external part of a property. It also includes opening something used to close or cover an internal or external opening. Depending on the evidence, opening a closed door or window may therefore qualify even when there is no visible damage.

The Crown must still prove each required element of the charged offence beyond a reasonable doubt.

What a Probation-Breach Charge Means

A probation order is a court order imposed as part of a sentence. It may require an offender to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, report to a probation officer, remain away from certain places or people, follow a curfew, or obey other conditions set by the court.

A new criminal allegation does not automatically prove a probation breach. The prosecution must identify the applicable order and condition, establish that the accused was bound by it, and prove a failure or refusal to comply without a reasonable excuse.

Maximum Penalties Are Not Automatic Sentences

The maximum penalties listed above represent the highest sentences Parliament permits. They are not mandatory outcomes, and they should not be added together to predict a sentence.

If a person is convicted of more than one offence, a judge decides whether sentences are served at the same time or consecutively. The overall sentence must remain proportionate to the offender’s conduct and level of responsibility.

Charges may also be amended, withdrawn or stayed as a case moves through the courts.

Charges Have Not Been Proven

None of the allegations has been tested in court. LACHINETTE is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

How to Provide Information

Anyone with information about this investigation or other criminal activity in the community can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information may be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through Ontario Crime Stoppers.