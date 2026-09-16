Northwestern Ontario Weather: Cool Start, Showers Tonight and Brisk Thursday Winds

KENORA — WEATHER — Wednesday, September 16, 2026 — Northwestern Ontario can expect a generally quiet Wednesday, with sunshine in the Rainy River District and varying amounts of cloud elsewhere.

Showers will move into several communities tonight before conditions gradually improve Thursday afternoon. Gusty northwest winds may develop Thursday, particularly from Sioux Lookout eastward.

A yellow frost advisory was in effect early Wednesday for the Fort Frances–Emo–Rainy River area. Frost and morning fog should dissipate after sunrise.

Three-Day Community Forecast

Community Wednesday, Sept. 16 Thursday, Sept. 17 Friday, Sept. 18 Kenora Sun and cloud. High 15°C. Fog clearing this morning. Cloudy tonight with a 60% chance of showers. Low 8°C. Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. High 15°C. Cloudy. High near 17°C. Low near 10°C. Dryden Sun and cloud. High 15°C. Cloudy tonight with a 60% chance of showers. Low 9°C. Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. Northwest wind developing near noon. High 15°C. Cloudy. High near 17°C. Low near 8°C. Fort Frances Mainly sunny after morning fog clears. High 18°C. A 60% chance of showers tonight. Low 10°C. Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. High 16°C. A mix of sun and cloud. High 18°C. Low near 8°C. Sioux Lookout Sun and cloud after morning fog clears. High 14°C. A 40% chance of showers tonight. Low 8°C. Cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers, then clearing. Northwest wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 14°C. Increasing cloud. High near 18°C. Low near 7°C. Red Lake Sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this afternoon. High 13°C. A 40% chance of showers tonight. Low 7°C. Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers, followed by clearing. Northwest wind 20 km/h. High 13°C. Sun giving way to increasing cloud. High near 18°C. Low near 10°C. Ignace Sun and cloud. High 16°C. A 60% chance of showers tonight. Low 9°C. Cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. Northwest wind 20 km/h. High 16°C. Some sunshine before cloud increases. High near 17°C. Low near 6°C. Atikokan Morning cloud followed by clearing. High 18°C. A 40% chance of showers tonight. Low 9°C. Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. Northwest wind developing during the afternoon. High 17°C. Sun followed by increasing cloud. High near 18°C. Low near 5°C. Geraldton Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. High 17°C. A 30% chance of showers overnight. Low 7°C. Cloudy with a 40% chance of morning showers, followed by some afternoon clearing. Northwest wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 17°C. Sun and cloud. Cooler, with a high near 14°C and low near 1°C.

Travel Outlook

Morning fog may briefly reduce visibility around Fort Frances, Kenora, Dryden, Ignace, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout. Drivers should allow extra following distance and watch for rapidly changing visibility.

Roads may become wet tonight as showers move across the region. Thursday’s northwest winds could produce crosswinds on exposed sections of Highways 11, 17, 502, 599 and 105.

The Thursday night forecast turns colder. Temperatures could fall to approximately 2°C around Ignace and Atikokan and near freezing in the Geraldton area. Gardeners should watch for additional frost advisories.

School Bus Cancellation: KN15

KN15 will be cancelled on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, because of a driver shortage.

The cancellation is related to staffing and not the weather.

Families affected by the cancellation should make alternate transportation arrangements and continue checking for operational updates. More information is available through the September 16 school bus cancellation notice.

School bus drivers are needed in Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Red Lake and Kenora. Bus operators provide the required training and offer competitive wages. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and hold a valid Ontario G-class licence with a good driving record. Previous professional driving experience is not required.

Weather Safety

Check the forecast before travelling, particularly if leaving early Thursday. Fog, wet pavement and gusty winds can create different conditions over relatively short distances.

Protect frost-sensitive plants and crops when temperatures approach freezing. Current warnings and advisories are available through Environment and Climate Change Canada.

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