Northwest Wildfire Update: No New Fires as 30 Remain Active

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – No new wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region by the evening of Monday, September 15, 2026.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported 30 active wildland fires across the region as of 6:00 p.m. CDT.

The active fires were classified as:

Four fires being held;

Five fires under control; and

Twenty-one fires being observed.

A fire classified as being held is not expected to spread beyond existing boundaries under current conditions. An under-control fire has received enough suppression work to prevent further spread. Fires being observed are monitored as part of the province’s fire-management strategy.

Wildland Fire Hazard Low Across the Northwest

The forest fire danger rating was low across much of the Northwest Region on Monday afternoon.

Fire hazard conditions can change as temperatures, humidity, wind and precipitation change. Residents, campers, hunters and people working in forested areas should check conditions before starting an outdoor fire.

The latest danger ratings and active-fire locations are available through Ontario’s interactive forest fire map.

Ontario’s forest fire danger ratings in the Northwest Region as of September 15, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Despite the low hazard, Ontario’s outdoor-burning rules remain in effect throughout the legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 until October 31.

The Ministry of Natural Resources recommends composting yard waste and woody debris or taking the material to a local landfill instead of burning it.

If burning is necessary, fires may be started no sooner than two hours before sunset. They must be completely extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone starting an outdoor fire must have enough water and proper tools available to control it. The fire must be attended until it is fully extinguished.

Residents living within municipal boundaries should also contact their local fire department before burning. Municipal restrictions and permit requirements may be stricter than provincial rules.

Ontario’s complete outdoor fire rules and permit information are available online.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Information about active fires, restrictions and prevention is available through Ontario’s forest fire updates.

Source: Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources. Report issued September 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. CDT.

Summary: No new wildland fires were confirmed in Northwestern Ontario on September 15. Thirty fires remain active as the regional fire hazard stays low.