For decades, taking a weekend trip down Highway 61 to Duluth has been practically a rite of passage for families in Thunder Bay. Whether it is loading up the trunk at Target, stocking the pantry at Trader Joe’s, or grabbing specialty items that are hard to find locally, crossing the border into Minnesota feels like a mini-vacation wrapped in an errands run.

While the trip is a fun tradition, the big question on everyone’s mind is simple: Does taking a shopping trip to Duluth still save Northwestern Ontario families real money?

The short answer is yes, but the way you save has shifted. With shifting exchange rates, border rules, and gas prices, making a cross-border run work in your favor requires a little extra planning. Here is a clear look at what a Duluth shopping run really saves Thunder Bay families, and how to get the most out of every kilometer.

Everyday Grocery Staples and Bulk Foods

Getting groceries is the main motivator behind taking a family out on a road trip with their SUV. Although essential items such as milk from Canada and meat sold locally should be bought in town, there are definite cost benefits in purchasing other foods such as canned products, snacks, and baking products.

Bulk purchases at places like the Sam’s Club in Duluth provide customers with per-unit prices that are far more economical than those offered by many of the local grocery stores. Even considering the exchange rates involved, shopping abroad for bulk household products may save 15 to 20 percent of a family’s monthly grocery bill.

Name-Brand Clothing and Back-to-School Gear

If you have children who are growing up, they will cost you plenty of money during the winter season because of school and winter sport requirements. In Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, there are several retail stores located in the United States, such as Kohl’s, Old Navy, and Duluth Trading Company, which organize massive seasonal clearance events.

The main benefit in this case is the product variety and sales events. The US retailers offer more types of shoes, clothing, and brand-name sportswear. With the help of coupons and clearance racks, it is possible to purchase expensive winter coats, boots, and school uniforms for an incredibly low price compared to the price at home.

Specialty Electronics, Hobby Gear, and Personal Appliances

Another place where the trip to Duluth makes sense is consumer technology and hobbyist equipment that falls into the niche category. Some electronics, premium kitchen gadgets, and health or wellness products that are niche can come into the American market first, or have base costs lower than when shipped internationally.

For example, if you are shopping for advanced home wellness gear or desktop herbal devices, specialized retailers across the border carry units like the AirVape Enso, a hybrid electronic hookah and dry herb device built with a glass water base, precision heat dial, and a removable 5,000 mAh battery. Picking up specialized personal tech like this directly during a US trip eliminates expensive cross-border delivery fees, heavy import markups, and long delivery wait times at the border post.

Over-the-Counter Health and Personal Care Items

Although personal care items are often forgotten, they offer one of the best percentage discounts for an international border haul. Products such as pain relievers, anti-allergy medication, sunblock, toothpaste, and shampoo are much cheaper when purchased in large packs from US big-box stores.

A single bottle of name-brand allergy pills or a multi-pack of pain relief caplets at a US pharmacy chain can cost half of what smaller bottles sell for in Ontario pharmacies. Stocking up on a six-month supply of basic bathroom cabinet essentials easily covers a chunk of your gas money for the drive down.

Household Cleaning Supplies and Paper Goods

Heavy and bulky products such as paper towels, bathroom tissues, laundry detergents, and dishwasher pods are common on your weekly receipt from Canada. American large stores often have deals offering store gift cards whenever you buy certain quantities of household cleaning products, such as Tide, Gain, or Lysol.

By stacking manufacturer coupons on top of store rewards, you can secure deep discounts on heavy-duty laundry soaps and paper products. Filling the back cargo space of your vehicle with a few months’ worth of cleaning supplies is one of the most reliable ways to guarantee a net saving on your trip.

How to Keep Your Duluth Run Profitable

To make sure your savings stay in your pocket rather than going toward travel expenses, keep these practical tips in mind before hitting the highway:

Know Your Personal Exemptions: If you are down in the US for less than 24 hours, there is no tax-free personal exemption, meaning duties can apply to non-essential goods. However, staying for 48 hours or more gives you an $800 CAD tax-free exemption per person, which makes a weekend hotel stay pay for itself in tax savings.

Fuel Up Strategically: Fuel prices fluctuate on both sides of the border. Make sure you check the prices at the gas pumps in Grand Marais or Duluth before going across, and try filling up in whichever area offers cheaper fuel per liter.

Use a No-Foreign-Transaction-Fee Credit Card: Standard Canadian credit cards tack on a 2.5% foreign transaction fee on every purchase made in US dollars. Using a credit card that waives this fee ensures you get the exact bank exchange rate without extra bank surcharges.

Have you taken a shopping run down to Duluth recently? What are your favorite spots to score the best deals? Share your top tips and favorite border-shopping finds in the comments below!





