THUNDER BAY, ON — September 2026— The Seventh Fire Eagles Hockey Program is reaching out to the Thunder Bay community for help finding welcoming billet homes for out-of- town student-athletes coming to the city to pursue their education and hockey development.

As the Seventh Fire hockey program continues to grow, talented young players from outside Thunder Bay are being given the opportunity to attend Seventh Fire Secondary School while training and competing as members of the Eagles hockey program. For many of these players, however, that opportunity depends on having a safe and supportive place to call home while they are here.

“We have young athletes who are excited about the opportunity to come to Thunder Bay, attend school and be part of our hockey program, but finding housing continues to be one of our biggest challenges,” says Bradey Fox, Director of Player Development. “Billet families become such an important part of a player’s experience. We’re hoping there are families in our community who might have an extra room and are willing to consider welcoming one of our players into their home.”

The Eagles are looking for both full-season and temporary billet homes, recognizing that committing to an entire school year may not be possible for every family. Even families who may be able to host a player for a few weeks or a couple of months are encouraged to reach out.

Billet families provide players with a private bedroom, meals and a supportive home environment while they attend school, train and compete in Thunder Bay. The billet experience can also become much more than housing. Hockey billet programs across Canada have long provided young athletes with a home away from home, while creating lasting relationships between players and the families who welcome them.

Individuals, couples, families, empty nesters and other community members with a suitable home environment are encouraged to inquire. Those interested in learning more about becoming a billet family with the Seventh Fire Eagles can contact:

Stacey Hutton

Manager of Hockey Operations – Seventh Fire Eagles Hockey

shutton@lacdesmillelacs.ca

www.seventhfirehockey.ca