Northwestern Ontario faces gusty winds and scattered showers Tuesday before brighter weather arrives

Bus Alert: KN15 is cancelled for Tuesday, September 15, because of a driver shortage. KN13 will operate Tuesday morning but is cancelled for the afternoon run.

Thunder Bay Weather Desk – WEATHER – Keep the rain jacket close and use extra care on the roads Tuesday. A band of unsettled weather is bringing clouds, scattered showers and strong west winds to much of Northwestern Ontario.

The region should begin to settle down Wednesday, although clouds and a few showers will remain possible. Thursday looks brighter for most communities, with daytime highs generally reaching the mid-to-upper teens.

Tuesday, September 15: Windy With Scattered Showers

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods: Expect clouds, some sunny breaks and a few showers. The temperature should reach about 15°C before falling to approximately 6°C overnight. Gusty winds may make it feel cooler, especially near open water.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers are forecast. Southwest winds near 20 km/h will turn west and increase to 40 km/h, with gusts reaching 70 km/h. The high will be 16°C. Skies will become partly cloudy Tuesday night, with fog patches possible and a low of 3°C. There is a risk of frost in colder low-lying locations.

Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake: Cloudy conditions will continue with a 40 per cent chance of showers. West winds near 40 km/h may gust to 60 km/h. The high will be 15°C. Tuesday night will remain mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low near 4°C.

Red Lake and Ear Falls: A cloudy and breezy day is expected, with a few showers possible and a high near 15°C. The temperature may fall to about 2°C overnight, making frost possible in sheltered areas.

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: Watch for a passing shower and strong winds. The high will be close to 17°C. The overnight low may fall to around 1°C outside the larger communities, creating a risk of patchy frost.

Atikokan and Quetico: A morning shower is possible, followed by a mix of sun and cloud. The high will be around 16°C, with an overnight low near 4°C.

Pickle Lake: Clouds, sunny breaks and a few showers are possible, along with breezy conditions. The high will be close to 15°C, followed by an overnight low near 6°C.

Wednesday, September 16: A Quieter Day for Most Communities

Wednesday should bring a gradual improvement, but conditions will vary across the region.

Kenora and Dryden can expect a mix of sun and cloud, with highs near 15°C to 16°C. In Dryden, early fog patches should lift before cloud increases later in the morning.

Sioux Lookout will remain mostly cloudy with a high near 16°C. Red Lake may see periods of rain or drizzle, with a cooler high near 12°C.

Fort Frances should reach about 17°C, with an afternoon shower possible. Atikokan will see changing amounts of cloud and sunshine with a high near 16°C. Pickle Lake is expected to remain mainly cloudy and cooler, with a high near 13°C.

Thursday, September 17: More Sunshine Returns

Thursday is shaping up to be the best day of the three-day period for much of Northwestern Ontario.

Kenora should see clearing skies and a high near 15°C. Dryden is forecast to have a mix of sun and cloud with a high near 18°C. Sioux Lookout should also see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high near 18°C.

Red Lake and Ear Falls can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high near 17°C. Fort Frances and Atikokan should turn sunny, with highs near 18°C to 19°C. Pickle Lake should become mostly sunny, with a high near 13°C.

School Bus Cancellations for Tuesday

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium reports two Kenora-area route disruptions caused by a shortage of drivers:

KN15: Cancelled for the full day on Tuesday, September 15.

Cancelled for the full day on Tuesday, September 15. KN13: Operating Tuesday morning but cancelled for the afternoon run.

Families should make other arrangements for affected students and continue checking the consortium’s current alerts in case service information changes.

School Bus Drivers Needed Across the Northwest

Bus operators are recruiting drivers in Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Red Lake and Kenora. Operators provide the required training and offer competitive wages. Professional driving experience is not required.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and hold a valid Ontario G-class driver’s licence with a good driving record. Interested residents can contact the local bus operator or the Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium for more information.

Travel and Safety Notes

Strong crosswinds may affect high-profile vehicles on exposed sections of Highways 17, 11 and 72 Tuesday. Wet leaves and brief showers can also make roads slippery. Drivers should reduce speed, leave more room for braking and watch for standing water.

With overnight temperatures approaching the freezing mark in parts of the region, gardeners may want to protect sensitive plants Tuesday night. Boaters should check the latest marine forecast before leaving shore because winds and waves can change quickly.

Forecast information was checked against Environment and Climate Change Canada guidance available Tuesday morning. Conditions can change. Check the latest Environment Canada forecasts and alerts before travelling.