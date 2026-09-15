Rain, gusty winds and colder nights are expected across Northern Ontario fly-in communities, with possible aviation disruptions

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Residents and travellers across Northern Ontario’s remote fly-in communities should prepare for unsettled weather, changing winds and colder overnight temperatures during the next three days.

Rain and low cloud may affect aviation schedules in several communities Tuesday. Wednesday brings some improvement, but another round of showers and stronger winds is possible in the Hudson Bay region Thursday. Overnight temperatures will approach the freezing mark in parts of the Far North.

Travellers should confirm flight times directly with their airline before leaving for the airport. Local conditions can change quickly and may differ considerably between communities.

Tuesday, September 15: Rain and Gusty Winds

Wasaho Cree Nation and Fort Severn: A cool, wet and increasingly windy day is expected. Rain will continue through part of the day, with a high near 9°C. The overnight low will be close to 4°C. Low cloud, rain and crosswinds could cause flight delays.

Peawanuck: Steady rain will become more intermittent during the day. The high will be approximately 12°C, with an overnight low near 5°C. Wet runways and reduced visibility may affect local aviation.

Attawapiskat: Rain is expected during the morning, followed by a mix of cloud and sunny breaks. It will remain breezy, with a high near 17°C. The overnight low will be approximately 6°C.

Webequie: Mostly cloudy and cooler conditions are expected, with one or two passing showers. The high will be near 16°C, falling to approximately 6°C overnight.

Neskantaga: Clouds and brief showers are possible, with a high near 16°C. The overnight low will be close to 6°C.

Marten Falls: Sunny breaks will alternate with passing showers. Winds will become breezy during the afternoon. The temperature should reach approximately 19°C before falling to 7°C overnight.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and nearby northern communities: Expect cloudy skies and a few showers, with a high near 12°C and an overnight low around 4°C.

Bearskin Lake: Cloudy and cool conditions will bring one or two showers. The high will be near 11°C, with an overnight low close to 3°C.

Pikangikum: Mostly cloudy skies and brief showers are expected. The high will be near 15°C before the temperature falls to approximately 3°C overnight.

Wednesday, September 16: Some Improvement, but Clouds Remain

Conditions should improve across portions of the Far North Wednesday, although cloud cover may continue to affect flight operations.

Fort Severn should see a mixture of sun and cloud, with breezy conditions and a noticeably warmer high near 15°C.

Peawanuck will remain mainly cloudy and breezy. A morning shower is possible, with a high near 14°C. Attawapiskat is expected to remain cloudy and cooler, with a high near 12°C.

Webequie, Neskantaga, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Bearskin Lake will see varying amounts of cloud and some sunny breaks. Highs will generally range from 13°C to 14°C.

Marten Falls should receive partial sunshine with a high near 14°C. Pikangikum may see periods of rain or drizzle and a cooler high near 12°C.

Thursday, September 17: Colder Near Hudson Bay

A sharper change is expected near Hudson Bay Thursday.

Fort Severn will become windy and cooler, with rain or drizzle possible early in the day. The high will be near 10°C. Temperatures may fall to approximately minus 1°C Thursday night, bringing a risk of frost and icy patches on exposed surfaces.

Peawanuck will see a few sunny breaks along with showers and a high near 10°C. The overnight low will be close to 0°C.

Attawapiskat should see sun and cloud with afternoon showers possible. The high will be near 11°C.

Farther inland, Webequie could receive morning showers before winds increase. The high will be near 13°C. Neskantaga should become mostly sunny with a high near 14°C.

Marten Falls will be partly sunny and breezy at times, with a high near 17°C. Pikangikum should turn mostly sunny with a high near 14°C.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Bearskin Lake will turn cooler, with clouds giving way to some sunshine. Daytime highs will remain near 9°C. Overnight temperatures could fall to between 1°C and 3°C.

Aviation and Travel Outlook

Rain, fog, low cloud and gusty winds can cause delays or cancellations at remote airports, even when conditions appear reasonable in another community. Passengers should verify flights before travelling to the airport and keep essential medication, identification and charging cables in carry-on baggage.

People travelling by boat should wear a properly fitted life-jacket and check local wind conditions before leaving shore. Cold water can quickly become life-threatening at this time of year.

Hunters and land users should carry dry clothing, fire-starting supplies and a reliable method of communication. Thursday night’s cold near Hudson Bay could create dangerous conditions for anyone caught outdoors without proper equipment.

This regional outlook was prepared using forecast information available Tuesday morning. Check the latest Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts and alerts and confirm local travel conditions before departure.