Northwestern Ontario Weather: Showers Tonight, Strong Winds Tuesday and Brighter Skies Wednesday

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk — Monday, September 14, 2026 — Northwestern Ontario faces a change from Monday sunshine to showers tonight and strong west winds Tuesday. Wednesday brings improving skies in southern and eastern areas.

Forecast period: September 14–16, 2026. Based on Environment Canada’s regional bulletins issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT September 14.

Monday, September 14: Clouds and Showers Move In

Clouds increase, with showers reaching western communities this afternoon and spreading east tonight. Thunderstorms are possible in several western and inland areas. Overnight rainfall of 10–20 mm is forecast in parts of the west.

Tuesday, September 15: Strong Winds Are the Main Concern

Cloudy skies and a 40 per cent shower chance persist across much of the region. West winds could gust to 70 km/h in many communities, with gusts to 60 km/h around Red Lake and Ear Falls.

Source: Environment Canada’s Northern Ontario forecast.

Community Temperature Outlook

All figures are daytime highs in Celsius. Grouped communities and Wednesday values use regional forecast areas; local conditions may vary.

Community or area Monday Tuesday Wednesday Kenora 16°C 15°C 17°C Dryden / Vermilion Bay 17°C 15°C 16°C Ignace 17°C 15°C 16°C Fort Frances / Emo / Rainy River area 17°C 16°C 19°C Atikokan 17°C 16°C 18°C Sioux Lookout 17°C 15°C 15°C Red Lake 16°C 14°C 14°C Ear Falls 17°C 15°C 14°C Thunder Bay 18°C 18°C 19°C Geraldton area 17°C 16°C 18°C Nipigon 17°C 17°C 19°C Schreiber / Terrace Bay / Marathon area 16°C 17°C 19°C

Wednesday, September 16: More Sunshine in the South and East

Thunder Bay, Fort Frances and the Nipigon–Marathon region should see sunshine. Dryden–Ignace, Atikokan and the Geraldton region will have a mix of sun and cloud.

Kenora, Red Lake–Ear Falls and Sioux Lookout remain cloudy. Tuesday-night lows range from about 5°C around Red Lake to 8°C near Kenora and Fort Frances.

Another shower chance arrives Wednesday night: 60 per cent in several western and inland areas, and 40 per cent in Thunder Bay and the Atikokan region.

Source: Environment Canada’s extended Northern Ontario forecast.

Highway Travel and Outdoor Planning

Tuesday’s wind forecast deserves attention from drivers of trucks, recreational vehicles and vehicles towing trailers. Be ready for crosswinds on exposed stretches of Highways 11 and 17. Showers can also reduce visibility and make roads slippery.

This weather outlook does not confirm road closures or current highway conditions. Check Ontario 511 before departure and allow extra time when conditions deteriorate.

Secure patio furniture, bins and other loose items before winds strengthen. Keep a waterproof jacket and warm layers handy. If thunder develops, move indoors.