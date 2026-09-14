September 14–16: Rain, Gusty Winds and Cooler Weather for Northern Ontario’s Remote Communities

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk — Monday, September 14, 2026 — Monday sunshine gives way to rain and gusty winds Tuesday across Northern Ontario’s remote communities. Cooler weather follows Wednesday.

Forecast period: September 14–16, 2026. Based on Environment Canada’s bulletins issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT September 14.

Monday, September 14: Brighter Inland, Clouds Building Later

Rain reaches Pikangikum late this afternoon, spreading elsewhere inland this evening or overnight.

Gusts of up to 50 km/h are forecast in Fort Severn, Peawanuck, Webequie and Attawapiskat.

Tuesday, September 15: Rain and Stronger Winds

Rain or showers affect the region. Thunderstorms are possible near Webequie, Fort Hope–Ogoki and James Bay.

Gusts could reach 60 km/h in Webequie and some James Bay communities.

Source: Environment Canada’s Far Northern Ontario forecast.

Community Temperature Outlook

All temperatures are daytime highs in Celsius. Wednesday figures are regional guidance from broader extended-forecast areas, not separate forecasts for every community listed.

Community or area Monday Tuesday Wednesday regional outlook Wasaho / Fort Severn 18°C 10°C 13°C Peawanuck 18°C 12°C 12°C Attawapiskat 18°C 17°C 12°C Fort Albany area 18°C 20°C 13°C Sandy Lake 18°C 13°C 13°C Pikangikum / Poplar Hill 16°C 13°C 13°C Cat Lake area 18°C 14°C 13°C Summer Beaver / Wunnumin Lake / Kingfisher Lake 18°C 13°C 13°C Big Trout Lake / Kasabonika 18°C 12°C 14°C Sachigo Lake / Bearskin Lake 18°C 11°C 14°C Eabametoong / Neskantaga / Marten Falls 18°C 18°C 14°C Webequie 18°C 14°C 14°C

Wednesday, September 16: Cooler with Some Clearing

Sunshine is forecast for Fort Severn, Peawanuck and the Big Trout Lake–Sachigo Lake region. Sandy Lake–Pikangikum and Fort Hope–Webequie should see a mix of sun and cloud. Attawapiskat will have sunny breaks, while Fort Albany and the Pickle Lake–Wunnumin Lake region remain cloudy.

Tuesday-night lows fall to 2°C in Fort Severn and Peawanuck, 3–5°C across several inland areas and 6–7°C around James Bay. Some inland areas face another shower chance Wednesday night.

Fly-In Travel and Outdoor Planning

Tuesday deserves the closest attention for anyone travelling by air. Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds can affect flight operations, but this forecast does not confirm any delays or cancellations. Check directly with your airline before leaving for the airport.

Air operators must use current aviation forecasts and airport observations. A community weather report is not a flight-planning briefing.

For outdoor work and time on the land, pack waterproof clothing and warm layers. Secure loose items before winds strengthen. If thunder develops, move indoors and avoid open water.